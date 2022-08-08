Read full article on original website
Check Out The Highest And Lowest Points In Colorado
I thought it would be fun to play the high/low game because we all know Colorado is high (in more ways than one) but literally it is because even our lowest point in the state is way higher than a lot of other states in the country, 18 of them to be exact.
Sturgis Photos: Motorcycle Rally DUI Enforcement Begins In Colorado
The annual migration to South Dakota for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has begun. A lot of Sturgis-bound bikers will be coming from and through Colorado and law enforcement agencies in the state want to help make sure bikers get to their destination safely The goal is to remove impaired drivers and riders from the road.
Adorable Chipmunks Will Eat From Your Hand in This Colorado Ghost Town
If you've wanted to hang out with cute animals like a Disney princess, then I have good news for you. In the ghost town of St. Elmo, Colorado, you can feed adorable chipmunks and ground squirrels right from your hand. You might be thinking: "Aren't we supposed to avoid feeding...
Delta-8 THC Is Illegal In Colorado- What So ‘Wrong’ With Delta-8?
Maybe you heard, or maybe you haven't, that Colorado has made Delta-8 illegal. While Colorado has been a proponent of marijuana use for many years, this drug does not make the cut. It was 2012, that Coloradans voted to make marijuana use and the retail sale of, legal for the...
20 Songs Colorado Residents Hate That Everyone Else Seems to Love
It's hard to tell what makes a "good" song. It could be any number of things — the lyrics, the beat, the sick guitar solo. Yet, despite this subjectivity, there are some songs most people consider to be up to par. People aren't going to stop listening to The...
Spooky Fun: WitchFest 2022 Is Coming to Colorado
If you love chilly nights, black cats, and all things spooky then this magical event happening in Colorado is for you. According to a press release from Moon Temple Mystery School, WitchFest 2022 is coming soon, so grab your brooms and let's fly!. When + Where is WitchFest 2022?. WitchFest...
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Caught Allegedly Using Urine Device to Pass Drug Test, Later Tested Positive
YoungBoy Never Broke Again allegedly tried to outthink his probation officer and got caught apparently trying to fake a drug test. According to documents obtained by XXL, the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Louisiana has accused YoungBoy Never Broke Again of allegedly using a urine device to pass a drug test. The incident happened on July 26 when his probation officer in Utah ordered YB to come down to the office for a drug screening.
Can Drivers Turn Left at a Red Light in Colorado?
In most states, drivers are legally allowed to turn right at a red traffic light, however, some intersections will have obvious signage if this action is prohibited at a particular location. Regardless, those behind the wheel still have to come to a complete stop when the light turns red and also yield to pedestrians who may be crossing the street.
LOOK: The Least Expensive Home In Colorado Used To Be A Bar
Between the high cost of housing and the rising interest rates, buying a home, especially for first time buyers is practically impossible and even for people currently in the market, it's a tricky time right now thanks to this mess of an economy but if you look deep enough, you can find some nice deals on homes, especially if you're looking to sacrifice on some amenities like size and location,
Chamber Member Spotlight: Photographer John Robson Captures the Essence of Northern Colorado
The Chamber Member Spotlight is brought to you by the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce. Whether you want to showcase your business or remember a special moment, photography is a great way to capture that. However, to get the photos you want, you need a great photographer: John Robson....
Can You Feel It? The ’80’s Never Left with Jazzercise Still Alive in Colorado
They say, "What's old is new again," and that may be how it feels to talk about Jazzercise. Do think of Jane Fonda and Richard Simmons? But why wouldn't you?. Neon spandex and leg warmers. Two things that scream "Jazzercise" of the 1980s. It was everywhere, back then. It was as widespread as popped collars and Aqua Net-held hairstyles. Yet, as much as things change, you can still Jazzercise in Colorado.
Here Is What You Can Buy With $1 Billion From Colorado’s Lottery
Another drawing, another round of non winners for Colorado Lottery's Mega Millions jackpot that now is going over the $1 BILLION mark for the next drawing on Friday Night. The jackpot, which stood at $810 million last night saw no winners matching to the winning numbers which were 7,29, 60,63,66 with the mega ball as 15.
Colorado Cairns: Is Rock Stacking Destructive or Desirable?
If you've ever hit the Colorado trails, you may have encountered small stacks of rocks balancing on top of each other. Those little piles of rocks are called cairns and they are deliberately placed in these formations. The practice of rock balancing dates back to prehistoric times. As years went...
How Many Winning Lottery Tickets Has Your Local Store Sold? Find Out Here
Sure, your chances of winning the lottery are slim - but if you don't play, you'll never have a chance to win. Whether you play the lottery religiously, on occasion, or perhaps, not at all, now is not the time to pass up on the opportunity to win one of the largest jackpots in lottery history.
JayDaYoungan Shot and Killed in Louisiana, His Father Also Shot
JayDaYoungan has been shot and killed in his Louisiana hometown. On Wednesday (July 27), reports began to surface online that 24-year-old JayDaYoungan and his father were allegedly shot in their hometown of Bogalusa, La. He was apparently shot outside a home on Superior Avenue. An incident appearing to match the details of the shooting was first officially reported by the Bogalusa Police Department's Facebook page. They have since confirmed the rapper, born Javorius Scott, has died.
Mystikal Arrested for Rape, Domestic Abuse, False Imprisonment and More
Mystikal has been arrested in Louisiana and charged with multiple crimes including rape, domestic violence and false imprisonment. On Sunday (July 31), Mystikal was arrested in Ascension Parish, La. and charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors, according to police records obtained by XXL. The arrest is in connection to an alleged incident that occurred the prior day, July 30. He was hit with two misdemeanors; simple criminal damage to property and false imprisonment. He is also facing three more serious crimes of domestic abuse battery by strangulation, which is a felony, simple robbery and first-degree rape.
