Colorado State

Spooky Fun: WitchFest 2022 Is Coming to Colorado

If you love chilly nights, black cats, and all things spooky then this magical event happening in Colorado is for you. According to a press release from Moon Temple Mystery School, WitchFest 2022 is coming soon, so grab your brooms and let's fly!. When + Where is WitchFest 2022?. WitchFest...
DENVER, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Caught Allegedly Using Urine Device to Pass Drug Test, Later Tested Positive

YoungBoy Never Broke Again allegedly tried to outthink his probation officer and got caught apparently trying to fake a drug test. According to documents obtained by XXL, the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Louisiana has accused YoungBoy Never Broke Again of allegedly using a urine device to pass a drug test. The incident happened on July 26 when his probation officer in Utah ordered YB to come down to the office for a drug screening.
LOUISIANA STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

Can Drivers Turn Left at a Red Light in Colorado?

In most states, drivers are legally allowed to turn right at a red traffic light, however, some intersections will have obvious signage if this action is prohibited at a particular location. Regardless, those behind the wheel still have to come to a complete stop when the light turns red and also yield to pedestrians who may be crossing the street.
COLORADO STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

LOOK: The Least Expensive Home In Colorado Used To Be A Bar

Between the high cost of housing and the rising interest rates, buying a home, especially for first time buyers is practically impossible and even for people currently in the market, it's a tricky time right now thanks to this mess of an economy but if you look deep enough, you can find some nice deals on homes, especially if you're looking to sacrifice on some amenities like size and location,
COLORADO STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

Can You Feel It? The ’80’s Never Left with Jazzercise Still Alive in Colorado

They say, "What's old is new again," and that may be how it feels to talk about Jazzercise. Do think of Jane Fonda and Richard Simmons? But why wouldn't you?. Neon spandex and leg warmers. Two things that scream "Jazzercise" of the 1980s. It was everywhere, back then. It was as widespread as popped collars and Aqua Net-held hairstyles. Yet, as much as things change, you can still Jazzercise in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

JayDaYoungan Shot and Killed in Louisiana, His Father Also Shot

JayDaYoungan has been shot and killed in his Louisiana hometown. On Wednesday (July 27), reports began to surface online that 24-year-old JayDaYoungan and his father were allegedly shot in their hometown of Bogalusa, La. He was apparently shot outside a home on Superior Avenue. An incident appearing to match the details of the shooting was first officially reported by the Bogalusa Police Department's Facebook page. They have since confirmed the rapper, born Javorius Scott, has died.
LOUISIANA STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

Mystikal Arrested for Rape, Domestic Abuse, False Imprisonment and More

Mystikal has been arrested in Louisiana and charged with multiple crimes including rape, domestic violence and false imprisonment. On Sunday (July 31), Mystikal was arrested in Ascension Parish, La. and charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors, according to police records obtained by XXL. The arrest is in connection to an alleged incident that occurred the prior day, July 30. He was hit with two misdemeanors; simple criminal damage to property and false imprisonment. He is also facing three more serious crimes of domestic abuse battery by strangulation, which is a felony, simple robbery and first-degree rape.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Power 102.9 NoCo

Power 102.9 NoCo

Windsor, CO
ABOUT

Power 102.9 plays the best hip hop and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

