They say, "What's old is new again," and that may be how it feels to talk about Jazzercise. Do think of Jane Fonda and Richard Simmons? But why wouldn't you?. Neon spandex and leg warmers. Two things that scream "Jazzercise" of the 1980s. It was everywhere, back then. It was as widespread as popped collars and Aqua Net-held hairstyles. Yet, as much as things change, you can still Jazzercise in Colorado.

COLORADO STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO