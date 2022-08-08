Read full article on original website
Related
Virginia Beach, August 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏈 games in Virginia Beach. The Kecoughtan High School football team will have a game with Kempsville High School on August 11, 2022, 15:00:00. The Nansemond River High School football team will have a game with Floyd E. Kellam High School on August 11, 2022, 15:00:00.
saturdaytradition.com
Washington Commanders approved for Maryland sports betting facility license
The Washington Commanders initial application for a Maryland sports betting facility license has been approved by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency. The Commanders will construct a sportsbook at FedEx Field if it receives license approval from the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC). It’s another potential upgrade for the facility, Commanders owner Daniel Snyder said during today’s MLGCA meeting.
WHSV
20-Yard Dash: Staunton
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This fall, a staple of the Staunton football program is making his head coaching debut for the Storm. Michael Bell Jr. was a standout player for formerly named Robert E. Lee High School before competing for Concord University. After his playing career, Bell returned to the Valley where he spent the past 12 years leading the JV football team in Staunton.
Atlee High School wins national competition for most patriotic turf field design
Atlee High School in Mechanicsville has won a national competition for the top patriotic turf field design in the country.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maryland woman breaks powerlifting world record at Virginia competition
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman broke a Guinness World Record at a Virginia weightlifting competition when she lifted a total 1,620.4 pounds across three compound lifts: the squat, the bench press and the deadlift. Guinness World Records said Tamara Walcott was competing in the 2022 World Raw Powerlifting...
Comments / 0