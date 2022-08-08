A study in one of the cleanest countries in the world could help governments think about future ways to manage air pollution. Abundant data from London’s infamous 1952 smog onwards tells us that breathing high concentrations of air pollution harms our health. This feeds into the 20th-century idea of targets for the quality of our air. However, the new study looked at the health harm from air pollution from another angle.

HEALTH ・ 32 MINUTES AGO