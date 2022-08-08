What’s Trending: From A Hinge Popeyes Date To Marriage, Would You Go On A Date To Popeyes?

A black couple is going viral after they shared that one date at Popeyes led to them getting married. The couple originally met on Hinge and after a couple of failed dates, the two met at Popeyes and fell in love. The New York Times highlighted their story and we’re wondering, would you go on a date to Popeyes?

Listen to What’s Trending and share your thoughts.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE