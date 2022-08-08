ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Olivia Newton-John dies at SoCal ranch at age 73

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nKtPK_0h9a5uF000
Olivia Newton-John, beloved singer and actress, most known for playing Sandy Olsson in "Grease," passed away on her Southern California ranch August 8, 2022. | Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

Actress/singer Olivia Newton-John fought a decades-long battle with breast cancer and died Monday at her Southern California ranch at age 73.

Her husband, John Easterling, broke the news on Newton-John’s Facebook page.

“Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” he wrote. “We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer,” he wrote. “Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continue with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, ONJFoundationFund.org.”

Born in the United Kingdom but raised in Australia, Newton-John had a string of hits in the 1970s, including “If You Love Me, Let Me Know,” and “Have You Never Been Mellow.” But she rocketed to stardom with her role as Sandy in the hit 1978 musical film “Grease,” playing opposite John Travolta. The film gave rise to hit songs including “Summer Nights” and “You’re the One That I Want.”

She won a record of the year Grammy for “I Honestly Love You,” and her other hits included “Physical,” “A Little More Love,” “Xanadu,” “Twist of Fate” and “Sam.”

Newton-John, who was also an outspoken environmental activist, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, and she became a face and voice for the battle against the disease, as well as other health issues.

She spoke openly of her cancer fight and founded the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Australia.

On his Instagram page Monday, Travolta mourned her death, writing, “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

Newton-John is survived by her husband Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall.

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Olivia Newton-John’s ex Matt Lattanzi ‘overwhelmed’ with support after her death

Olivia Newton-John’s ex-husband wants fans to “celebrate the joy” that the late actress brought to the world. Matt Lattanzi and his current wife, Michelle Lattanzi, reacted to the news of Newton-John’s death in a joint statement shared on Facebook Monday. “Today we lost one of the world’s greats Olivia Newton-John. Matt and I are so overwhelmed with the love and gratitude shared with us by friends, family and a deeply loving community of fans who will all miss Olivia’s presence in this world,” Michelle wrote. “I have heard truly lovely stories and memories from people near and far, and honor in each of...
CANCER
The Independent

Jane Seymour reveals Olivia Newton-John’s final days: ‘She just grabbed every single moment’

Close friend to Olivia Newton-John, Jane Seymour, has detailed the Hollywood veteran’s final days before her death at age 73.The actor’s husband, John Easterling, announced her death on her Facebook page on Monday (8 August).The Grease star had battled breast cancer on and off for 30 years, and “passed away peacefully” surrounded by her family and friends.Appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, actor Jane Seymour paid tribute to the life of her friend, who she said “grabbed every single moment.”Asked if her death was a shock to her loved ones, the former Bond girl said: “Actually, I...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Newton
Person
Olivia Newton John
Person
John Easterling
Person
John Travolta
Person
Chloe Lattanzi
102.5 The Bone

Coroner confirms actor James Caan’s cause of death

LOS ANGELES — Cardiac issues led to the death of legendary actor James Caan, according to a report released Saturday by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. According to the report, “The Godfather” actor died from a heart attack and coronary artery disease at age 82, People magazine reported, noting that Caan also suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, also known as COPD, as well as congestive heart failure.
LOS ANGELES, CA
purewow.com

Queen Elizabeth Poses for Brand-New Portrait with Son Prince Charles

Queen Elizabeth is taking a moment to honor a special group of workers—with assistance from her son, Prince Charles. Her Royal Highness presented the George Cross to the National Health Service representatives at Windsor Castle on Tuesday. The award was given to workers from all four nations to commemorate their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Linus Celebrities#Celebrities Death#Entertain#John Fought#Newton John S Facebook
Outsider.com

Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Posts Heartbreaking Photo Tribute to Late Mother

Chloe Lattanzi used a series of photos to show her love for her mother, Olivia Newton-John, the superstar singer/actress who died Monday at age 73. Chloe was Newton-John’s only child. And the mother-daughter were close, with Chloe even choosing her mom’s career path. They recorded a duet together in early 2021. Chloe didn’t use words to remember her mother. Rather, she allowed the sentimental photos to express her pride, but heartbreak.
CANCER
Page Six

Olivia Newton-John made a pact with God to save daughter Chloe’s life

Olivia Newton-John made a pact with God while pregnant with her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, in 1985. The “Grease” star, who died Monday at age 73, said in a February 2021 episode of the “A Life of Greatness” podcast that she came “close to losing” her child before her birth. “I went to bed and asked God to save her, and if he did, I would say the Lord’s Prayer every night for the rest of my life,” she said of the experience. “And so I have.” After Newton-John called the prayer “very powerful,” she was asked whether she ever “contemplated [her own]...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Grammy
OK! Magazine

Dean, Who? Tori Spelling Shows Off Tiny Frame In Red-Hot Swimsuit

Looking good, Tori Spelling! The starlet showed off her tiny frame in a red-hot swimsuit in order to promote her latest project. "Christmas in July {I mean August 🎄}…-It’s happening this week on #AtHomeWithTori on @vizio WatchFree+ on demand. My bff @jessamer and I plan an amazing #christmasinjuly pool party for our families," she captioned a slew of photos. "Complete with foam aka snow thx to @itsfoamtime and obsessed with ornament pool balls from @theholiball that we can also decorate the home with in December too!-Plus… my boy bestie @joshflagg1 cooks with me in the kitchen this week! He teaches...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Inside Her Final Days: Upbeat Olivia Newton-John Was Hopelessly Devoted — To Herself

Olivia Newton-John passed away on Monday, August 8, and it looks like she spent some of her final days at home, which included spa treatments. “She went through so much wand this last bout of cancer took the wind out of her, but she was doing better and feeling more positive, thanks to a few splurges,” dished an insider. “She was getting everything from pricey skin procedures — nothing invasive and all meticulously planned — to dropping big money on a new wardrobe, jewelry and expensive haircuts and highlights.“Treating herself helped Olivia look and feel her best," the source shared....
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
CANCER
TheDailyBeast

Olivia Newton-John ‘Struggled’ With Pain in Final Days, Niece Says

Olivia Newton-John’s death on Monday was “not a shock” to her family, the actress’ niece told an Australian outlet, as her condition deteriorated in her final days. “It wasn’t just the cancer that got her, it was other complications, being in a hospital and with a very susceptible immune system,” Totti Goldsmith said in an appearance on A Current Affair. “She got secondary infections. She really went down in the past five, six days.” Goldsmith, 59, said that her aunt had “struggled with a lot of pain,” and that the cannabinoids that had “really helped her” in the past weren’t working anymore. Recalling one of her final visits with Newton-John, Goldsmith said she’d asked the performer, who looked visibly unwell, if she was afraid of dying. “She said, ‘Plonker’—which was my nickname—she said, ‘I’m not. I’m not afraid. I’ve done more in my life than I could have ever imagined,’” Goldsmith explained. “She honestly never imagined her life would be how it was.”Read it at 9Now
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Country singer Amy Grant, 61, is rushed to the hospital after falling off her bicycle and suffering cuts and abrasions but is in 'stable condition'

Country singer Amy Grant was rushed to Vanderbilt Hospital hospital in Nashville,. on Wednesday after she fell off her bicycle. The 61-year-old crooner spent the night in the hospital and is now in 'stable condition,' according to the musician's rep who spoke with People. The wife of 65-year-old singer Vince...
NASHVILLE, TN
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy