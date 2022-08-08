Read full article on original website
Related
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
americanmilitarynews.com
After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California
It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
‘One of the most dangerous and irresponsible actions by a car company in decades’: Activist Ralph Nader urges regulators to recall Tesla’s self-driving technology
Ralph Nader changed vehicle safety standards in America forever. Now he’s going after Elon Musk and his automated cars.
China Says US Will 'Swallow The Bitter Fruit' If It Plans To Tie Tariffs To Taiwan Issue
After media reports emerged that China's latest aggression around Taiwan has the Biden administration rethink its plans to scrap the tariffs — Chinese experts called it "ridiculous" and said delaying removing the punitive tariffs would continue to hurt the U.S. economy. The experts told the Chinese Communist Party's flagship...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Analysis-China's sharper focus on military option for Taiwan raises risks with U.S
BEIJING, Aug 12 (Reuters) - As the dust settles from China's military exercises around Taiwan, the message is clear: the military will uphold China's claim on the island in a challenge to the United States that will keep tension high and ramp up the risk of confrontation.
China's Huawei says first-half profit drops 52% as demand weakens
SHENZHEN, China, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies (HWT.UL) said on Friday its first-half net profit more than halved as a difficult economy curtailed demand from customers, compounding woes brought by U.S. technology restrictions.
Why FlexShopper Surged Over 47%; Here Are 104 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Digital Media Solutions, Inc. DMS jumped 78.8% to close at $2.11. Digital Media Solutions recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. TOP Financial Group Limited TOP jumped 52.4% to close at $19.25. FlexShopper, Inc. FPAY jumped 47.3% to close at $1.65 after reporting Q2 results. Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TMBR...
Comments / 0