Jefferson Police Report August 9, 2022
2:44am: An officer assisted the GC Ambulance with a Medical call in the 1000 Block of West Washington Street. 9:20am: An officer was advised by dispatch of a 911 Hang Up Call from the 200 Block of South Olive Street. The officers arrived in the area and located subjects standing near the street at 203 South Olive. The officer’s investigation led to the arrest of Austin Ray Owens, 18 of Jefferson for, “Possession of Alcohol Under Legal Age.”
Creston Police Report One Arrest
(Creston) Creston Police arrested a woman at her residence for Public Intoxication and Interference with Official Acts. Police arrested 43-year-old Lela Ann Churchwell early this morning at N. Oak Street. Officers transported Churchwell to Clarke County. Churchwell is held on a $600 cash or surety bond.
Des Moines police identify motorcyclist killed in Aug. 6 crash
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say a motorcycle driver involved in an early morning crash on Aug. 6 has died. Officers responded to 2nd Ave and Laurel St in Des Moines around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. The motorcycle's operator, 26-year-old Bryton Tichy of Cedar Falls, was transported to the hospital. He died Wednesday night.
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report August 11
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Tanner Burgin of Perry was traveling on J Avenue when he slowed and signaled to turn onto K Trail, and his vehicle was struck from the rear by a vehicle, driven by Jose Perez Gomez of Perry. Perez Gomez’s vehicle then swerved and entered the ditch, striking a road sign and rolling over before coming to rest in timber. No injuries were reported. Perez Gomez was issued a citation for no driver’s license and failure to maintain control.
UPDATE: Ames Police Identify Person Found Dead in Local Apartment
(Ames, IA) -- Ames Police are identifying the person found dead at a local apartment complex. Police say 20 year-old Emma Timmer of Ames was found dead on her apartment balcony at 425 Welch Avenue. Timmer was a student at Iowa State University. The cause of her death has yet to be determined, and an autopsy will be performed by the State Medical Examiner's Office. Ames Police say there is no threat to the public. Anyone with further information is asked to contact Ames Police at (515)239-5133 or at their anonymous tip line at (515)239-5533. Anyone with information can also reach out to Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at (515)223-1400 or through their website.
Cedar Falls Man Dies After Des Moines Motorcycle Crash
(Des Moines, IA) -- A man hurt in a motorcycle crash last weekend in Des Moines has died. Police say 26-year-old Bryton Tichy of Cedar Falls lost control of his motorcycle around 3:30 Saturday morning, near 2nd Avenue and Laurel Street, north of downtown Des Moines. He died at MercyOne Hospital last night.
Sister of material witness in Polk County homicide urges brother to come forward
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a homicide that took place in Des Moines on Saturday. Polk County deputies responded and found the body of 51-year-old Scott Crane inside the home in the 300 block of Northeast 46th Avenue. Crane suffered a gunshot wound. Police have...
Tuhn sentenced to five-plus years in prison for domestic abuse, illegal possession of a firearm
Sexual assault charge, three other counts of gun possession dismissed. A Jefferson man who was arrested in February for illegal gun possession and domestic abuse has been sentenced to five years in prison, court documents say. Richard Tuhn, 43, was charged with a string of crimes after police were alerted...
Grimes woman arrested for allegedly harassing Perry family
A Grimes woman was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Monday in connection with a June incident in which she allegedly harassed a Perry family. Jessica Colleen Hallinan, 41, of 2006 S.E. 24th St., Grimes, was charged with third-degree harassment. According to court records, Hallinan was “continuing to park across...
Pickup crashes south of Perry Tuesday evening
A pickup truck left the roadway of J Avenue south of Perry Tuesday night, leaving the driver with minor injuries. The incident occurred about 6:45 p.m. in the 16700 block of J Avenue (County Road P58) near the intersection of K Trail. The vehicle came to rest in timber on...
Visible, non-visible safety precautions taken by DMPD for State Fair Parade
DES MOINES, IOWA — This time of year a lot of Iowan’s have their mind on fair food, while the Des Moines Police Department have their attention on keeping people safe. “When you’ve got a million people coming through what basically is our third largest city, you know, for 11 days it creates a policing […]
2 Vehicle Accident in Creston
(Creston) No one suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Creston. Police say the accident happened at 4:21 p.m. on Monday at Maple and Page Streets. According to the report, 20-year-old Skye Marie Davis of Harlan, driving a 2013 Chevy Impala northbound on Maple Street, entered the uncontrolled intersection and broadsided a 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by 22-year-old Kelby Aaron Durnin of Fairbank, Iowa traveling westbound on Page Street.
Man dies in Iowa tractor rollover
One person died Monday morning after a tractor rollover.
BREAKING: Iowa State student found dead in Campustown apartment
The Ames Police Department identified the body of an Iowa State student, Emma Timmer after receiving a report that there was a woman who appeared to be dead on the balcony of an apartment. Timmer, age 20, was found dead at 425 Welch Ave in apartment 203. She was a...
Rollover Accident North of Knoxville
Shortly after 7:00 a.m., rescue crews were called to the scene of a rollover accident north of Knoxville, a few hundred feet west of Highway 14 on Illinois. A small white sedan left the roadway and rolled multiple times landing approximately 75 feet into a yard. Witnesses on scene say the accident involved a young woman who was on her way to work. The woman was transported from the scene by Mercy Helicopter. Knoxville Fire and Rescue, Knoxville Township Rural Fire Department, and the Marion County Sheriff’s office responded to the call.
Two Iowans sue Kia and Hyundai amid TikTok car theft challenge
A social media trend is leading to cars nationwide being stolen for the fun of it. Police have issued warnings in multiple cities across the country. Now two Iowa women, including one from Polk County, just filed a class-action lawsuit against the automakers, claiming their cars are too easy to steal.
Iowa State University Student Found Dead in Ames
An Iowa State University student was found dead yesterday at an apartment off of Welch Avenue in Ames, according to IowaStateDaily.com. After a preliminary investigation, Ames Police officials say that they believe that there is no "ongoing threat to the community at this time." In a press release, police officials say that they were called to the apartment complex to respond to the report of a deceased person. IowaStateDaily reports that the person's body was then transferred to the State Medical Examiner's office. A cause of death will not be released until an autopsy is completed. The identity of the student is also not being released at this time.
Iowa Woman Wakes From Coma After Corn-Hauling Accident
Iowa has been faced with drought conditions that have been adding to the stress farmers are feeling towards the growing season. But one farmer in Ames has also gone into this year facing hardships, but it wasn’t with his corn plant. The DesPlanques family has been running their sweetcorn...
Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigating overnight homicide
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened early Saturday morning in Des Moines. Deputies were called to a home at 340 Northeast 46th Street on the report of gunfire around 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 51-year-old man dead with an apparent gun shot wound. […]
Des Moines police: Child found home alone with access to a firearm and marijuana
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman faces child abuse charges after a child was found alone with access to a firearm during a drug raid. Police say Shanice Collins was the subject of a search warrant yesterday at a home on the city's eastside. According to court...
