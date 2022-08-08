An Iowa State University student was found dead yesterday at an apartment off of Welch Avenue in Ames, according to IowaStateDaily.com. After a preliminary investigation, Ames Police officials say that they believe that there is no "ongoing threat to the community at this time." In a press release, police officials say that they were called to the apartment complex to respond to the report of a deceased person. IowaStateDaily reports that the person's body was then transferred to the State Medical Examiner's office. A cause of death will not be released until an autopsy is completed. The identity of the student is also not being released at this time.

AMES, IA ・ 20 HOURS AGO