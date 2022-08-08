Read full article on original website
Related
Willits News
Mendocino County history: 1992 –’Everybody wins in swap for old observatory site’
Following is a news article about a big step the City of Ukiah took in the summer of 1992 toward acquiring the property that today is Observatory Park at 432 Observatory Ave. ‘Everybody wins in swap for old observatory site’. Ukiah is one step closer to establishing a long-sought-after historic...
After Athena House closes, what next for Sonoma County treatment?
Where can people struggling with substance abuse in Sonoma County go to get help? And who will provide it? Just some of the questions being raised after Athena House, the thirty-three year-old treatment center in Santa Rosa, closed its doors in July. For Jasmine Palmer, a former patient at Athena House, its closure will leave a large void. “Our county is number three in the state for the most fatal overdoses…so this population, they need more services," Palmer told KRCB News. "And it’s near and dear to my heart because I went through the program in 2011, and I know what it’s...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Here are this year’s Best Places to Work in Sonoma, Solano, Napa, Marin, Mendocino counties
North Bay Business Journal announces the companies and organizations being recognized for the 2022 Best Places to Work awards. The 100 employers from Solano, Napa, Sonoma, Marin and Mendocino counties this year were selected after being nominated then scoring highly enough on employee surveys. Award-winning companies will be recognized at...
kymkemp.com
Major Roadwork Scheduled on Area Roads from August 12th – 18th
(14.9/22.7) – Construction in the Last Chance Grade area will continue. One-way traffic control will be in effect. Motorists should anticipate 25-minute delays at all hours. LC#C101FA and C101OC. U.S. 199 (1.2/1.6) – Construction work near Kings Valley Road will continue. One-way traffic control will be in effect from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
viatravelers.com
17 Best Things to Do in Santa Rosa, California
There’s something for everyone in Santa Rosa. The gateway to Sonoma County, Santa Rosa, is equal parts reserved and weird. You’ll love the vibe here while checking out the best things to do in Santa Rosa. Excellent food, stellar hiking, biking, and incredible wines await in this northern California gem.
ksro.com
Sonoma County Well Regulations Changes Kicked Down the Road
Possible changes to Sonoma County’s well regulations will have to wait. The Board of Supervisors decided not to adopt changes during Tuesday’s meeting, saying there needs to be more studies, analysis and public outreach. The proposed changes are meant to put the county’s well ordinance in line with California’s Public Trust Doctrine, which says local governments must protect certain waterways for public uses, like commerce, recreation, navigation, and habitat. The main waterways classified as so-called public trust resources in Sonoma County are the Russian River, Petaluma River, and Sonoma Creek. The board is considering regulations that would require applicants for wells to undergo a review of potential impacts to any nearby public trust resources.
mendofever.com
Female Wants A Ride To Santa Rosa, Male Yelling In Front Of Location – Ukiah Police Logs 08.08.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Update: Crews stop progress of vehicle and vegetation fire in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY -- Crews in the North Bay are responding to a vehicle fire that has spread to vegetation near Kelseyville Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.The Cal Fire Sonoma Lake Napa Unit tweeted about the fire at 1:45 p.m., saying that crews from Cal Fire and local agencies were at the scene of a vehicle fire on the 4000 block of Pharo Place in Kelseyville. Residents are being asked to avoid the area and to use caution if passing through. There were reports that the so-called Pharo Fire had grown to between one and 1.5 acres, spreading to several vehicles including boats before igniting nearby vegetation. As of about 2:47 p.m., Cal Fire said crews had stopped forward progress of the fire. Firefighters will remain in the area putting out hot spots and stopping flare-ups for the next few hours.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mendofever.com
‘If There is a Lack of Fiscal Leadership at the County Level, It Lies With the Board Itself’—Former CEO Angelo on Mendo’s Budget Showdown
Mendocino County’s former chief executive on Tuesday denounced statements from the current Board of Supervisors about the county’s financial health. Carmel Angelo restated past contentions that county reserves totaled $20 million when she retired earlier this year, and that the board was fully briefed on the county’s state of finances going into a jail construction project and labor negotiations with county employees.
theava.com
Mendocino County Today: Thursday, August 11, 2022
Inland Warming | Whitesboro Cove | Back to School | Arson Cat | Children's Festival | Yard Sale | AV Responders | Mayme Sutherland | Cleaning Service | Senior Center | Moors Review | Harborfest Volunteers | Wildfire Survey | Hilma & Tom | Abortion Stories | Yorkville Social | Ed Notes | Yesterday's Catch | Skyhawk Radio | Higher Rasa | Spidervision | All Love | Minimum Payment | Overheard | Your Future | Prosecutorial Accountability | Marjorie Rawlings | Ukraine | Inclusive Society | Rivera Exhibit | Beware Librarians | Optimist Tale | Imbecile Tolerance | SF Map | Rasputin Friends | Abolish CIA.
Lake County News
County issues update on water advisory, cyanotoxin testing
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A drinking water advisory remains in effect for households with individual water systems which use private intakes to draw from Clear Lake along the shoreline of the Lower and Oaks arms. County officials said there is no simple remedy if you are getting your water...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Santa Rosa to consider capping number of vacation rentals, additional enforcement
Santa Rosa is poised to consider capping the number of short-term rentals that can operate in the city amid a surge of applications and steady flow of complaints from neighbors. Under the proposed changes, the city would limit the number of permits issued for vacation rentals where the owner does...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mendofever.com
Serious Traffic Collision on Sherwood Road North of Willits
A vehicle went off the road in the 25,700 block of Sherwood Road north of Willits in the Brooktrails area this morning about 10:22 a.m. According to emergency personnel on scene speaking over the scanner, one person may be deceased and he reported that it will take extended time to extract them. In addition, they aren’t sure yet if there may be more individuals in the vehicle.
mendofever.com
Humpback Whales Breach Off the Mendocino County Coast—A Dispatch from Mendonoma
The following is an article written by Jeanne Jackson for her blog Mendonoma Sightings where she documents the wildlife, the land, and the waters of our coast. John and Janice Batchelder spotted whales off of The Sea Ranch. John wrote, “On Thursday afternoon Janice noticed all the humpback whales working their way north. They were lots of them, and that’s something we haven’t seen for a while. As I tried to capture a few pictures she pointed out that I was missing all the breaching whales, which for a while, were everywhere I wasn’t shooting. I did finally get a few shots and I have attached one for your use showing two humpback whales breaching simultaneously. It is evidence of all the activity we were able to enjoy.”
mendofever.com
Mendocino County’s Financial Experts Calls Claims of a Financial Crisis a Deflection and Misinformation
The Mendocino County Board of Supervisors is facing fierce criticism after its unanimous decision last week to send a letter to the state controller, asking for help with the county’s books. “I think we have a financial crisis here, and we just don’t know how bad it is,” said Supervisor Ted Williams, during a discussion about projected cost overruns at the project to build a new jail. But the county’s own financial experts say the real problems are miscommunication, misinformation, and a lack of financial understanding at the leadership level.
talkbusiness.net
Of missed emails and dead cousins
I didn’t make the trip to the Sonoma County Courthouse in Santa Rosa, Calif., last month for the hearing on a bank’s petition to admit to probate the will of a recently deceased citizen. There was no need, judging from the papers I received in the mail earlier...
mendofever.com
Bike Trailer In The Roadway, Subject Living In Motor Home – Fort Bragg Police Logs 08.09.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mymotherlode.com
Chicken Ranch Tribe Wins Legal Case Against Governor Newsom
Jamestown, CA — An appeals court judge recently sided with Chicken Ranch Rancheria and four other tribes in a lawsuit aimed at Governor Gavin Newsom and the state of California. The Tribes argued that Governor Newsom was negotiating in bad faith on gaming compacts. An initial ruling, a year...
mendofever.com
An Infant Dead, A Toddler Abandoned—Mendocino County Is Left Demanding to Know How This Could Happen
If you drive east on Low Gap Road from Ukiah High School, you will pass the Mendocino County jail. Directly across the street from the jail is the Russian River Cemetery. Continue eastwards, past the intersection with North State Street, Low Gap suddenly becomes Brush Street. Over the last three...
mendofever.com
Ukiah Mother Hit by Vehicle Outside County Fair Remains in Critical Conditions
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On August 7, 2022 at approximately 11:19 PM, UPD Officers and Ukiah Valley Fire units were...
Comments / 0