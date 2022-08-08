ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newnan, GA

Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a nice steak, and you also happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice food in great company. All of these place are recommended by local people and are known for serving delicious and high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. So next time you are craving a steak that is prepared well head to one of these steakhouses in Georgia:
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

More soundstages going up to meet demand of Georgia’s booming film industry

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More studio soundstages are going up across metro Atlanta to meet the demand of Georgia’s booming film industry. Frank Patterson is the president and CEO of Trilith Studios, currently the largest production facility in the state. Set across nearly 1,000 acres in Fayetteville, Trilith Studios can accommodate productions at any scale but most of their soundstages are designed for big productions.
GEORGIA STATE
Local
Georgia Entertainment
CBS 46

City of Atlanta residents and employees get free zoo admission

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Residents and employees of the city of Atlanta or Fulton County will be able to get into Zoo Atlanta free Aug. 13-14. All they’ll need is proof of residence or employment, such as an ID card or utility bill. Free admission is available for two adults and four children per party.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

What’s been filmed, what’s filming in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Metro Atlanta and Georgia locales have been used extensively in Hollywood productions. Downtown’s Westin Peachtree Plaza was the site of one of the city’s first climatic film scenes, in 1979′s “Sharky’s Machine.” The Burt Reynolds crime drama ended with an assassin being shot by Reynolds near the top floor of the hotel and falling to his death.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Newton County man gored by buck in his backyard, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after officials say a Newton County man was gored by a buck in his backyard. A shocking video released by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division on Facebook shows the shocking encounter with the buck. A man appears to...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
The FADER

The gun activist that forced Music Midtown’s cancellation is planning more challenges

At the start of the month, the Atlanta-based festival Music Midtown announced it would not be going forward in September. A reason for the cancellation was not given, though Billboard reported that Georgia's gun laws, which would have permitted firearms to be brought onto the festival grounds, led to organizers nixing the show. In a new interview with Billboard, Phillip Evans, the gun activist and blogger who threatened the lawsuit against Music Midtown, says he wants to "challenge" Live Nation's weapons policy banning guns inside Georgia amphitheaters.
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Curtis Lee Day

Curtis Lee Day, 82, passed away at home in Senoia, Georgia, on Monday, August 8, 2022, surrounded by his family following an extended illness. Mr. Day was born June 10, 1940, in Weaver, Alabama, the son of the late Robert LeRoy Day and the late Dorothy Christine Lee Roberts. He worked most of his life driving a truck to support his family. His interests included racing and Alabama football.
SENOIA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

This is the salary you need to afford a home in Atlanta

ATLANTA - It's no surprise that it can pricey to live in parts of the Peach State. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros. According to the data, the median...
ATLANTA, GA
Billboard

This Is the Man Responsible for Canceling Midtown Music — And He’s Surprised Too

Phillip Evans wants to set the record straight about his role in causing Atlanta’s Music Midtown festival to be canceled. A 61-year-old Georgia IT worker, author and gun- rights activist, for years his “guns everywhere” philosophy on the state’s concealed and open carry weapons laws has collided with Live Nation’s long held prohibitions on weapons at concerts and festivals. Evans says he didn’t want the whole thing shut down. He just wanted to be able to bring his gun.
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Richard Lemay Lowrie

Richard Lemay Lowrie, Master Sergeant, USAF Retired, 67, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022, at his home in Sharpsburg. He was born January 7, 1955, in Orlando, FL to the late Donald Lowrie & Helen Rouse Lowrie. After graduating from high school in Orlando, Richard joined the Air Force. He...
SHARPSBURG, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Arthur B. “Skin” Edge, III

Arthur B. “Skin” Edge, III July 20, 1932 – August 9, 2022. Arthur B. “Skin” Edge, III passed away peacefully on August 9, 2022, at Wesley Woods of Newnan at the age of 90. Skin was born on July 20, 1932, in LaGrange, GA to...
NEWNAN, GA
CBS 46

Hollywood of the South: How to become a movie extra

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - You don’t always need acting training to get your 15 seconds of fame in the Hollywood of the South. With so many TV shows and movies filmed in Georgia, there’s a growing number of opportunities for you to land a spot on the big screen — as an extra.
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Sales tax talks are LOST, arbitration coming

Negotiations to determine Local Option Sales Tax revenue splits between Coweta County and its cities have broken down and will go to arbitration. Talks broke down on Wednesday after Newnan City Manager Cleatus Phillips and Coweta County Administrator Michael Fouts declared there were specific numbers they refused to go below.
COWETA COUNTY, GA

