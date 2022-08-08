Read full article on original website
Georgia woman whose experiences include being a professional driver and poet celebrates turning 101
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A west Georgia woman whose remarkable life experiences include being a professional driver and poet is celebrating her 101st birthday. The family of Cornell "Connie" Dansby reached out to 11Alive to share the news of her special occasion. Connie was born in Troup County on...
Metro area mourns passing of daughter of civil rights giant
ATLANTA — Justine Boyd says it’s one of the most heartwarming videos she ever recorded. “She’d always ask her dad to sing her a song that he’d sing to her when she was a little girl, and one of her favorites was ‘You Are My Sunshine,’” Boyd said.
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a nice steak, and you also happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice food in great company. All of these place are recommended by local people and are known for serving delicious and high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. So next time you are craving a steak that is prepared well head to one of these steakhouses in Georgia:
More soundstages going up to meet demand of Georgia’s booming film industry
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More studio soundstages are going up across metro Atlanta to meet the demand of Georgia’s booming film industry. Frank Patterson is the president and CEO of Trilith Studios, currently the largest production facility in the state. Set across nearly 1,000 acres in Fayetteville, Trilith Studios can accommodate productions at any scale but most of their soundstages are designed for big productions.
City of Atlanta residents and employees get free zoo admission
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Residents and employees of the city of Atlanta or Fulton County will be able to get into Zoo Atlanta free Aug. 13-14. All they’ll need is proof of residence or employment, such as an ID card or utility bill. Free admission is available for two adults and four children per party.
Pepsi breaks ground on $260 million expansion in Georgia
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — On Wednesday, Pepsi Beverages of North America officially broke ground on a $260 million dollar expansion. The expansion is part of its manufacturing facility here in Georgia. The facility is located in the city of Tucker in DeKalb County. It will become one of the...
What’s been filmed, what’s filming in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Metro Atlanta and Georgia locales have been used extensively in Hollywood productions. Downtown’s Westin Peachtree Plaza was the site of one of the city’s first climatic film scenes, in 1979′s “Sharky’s Machine.” The Burt Reynolds crime drama ended with an assassin being shot by Reynolds near the top floor of the hotel and falling to his death.
'There's a significant backlog': Georgia nonprofit needs volunteers to spread love to families via food
MACON, Ga. — LaSha Cofer has been cooking homecooked meals for about a year now to the Atlanta-based nonprofit, Lasagna Love. She enjoys making a meal a family can enjoy. "You're making it with love," Cofer said. Lasagna Love was started by Rhiannon Menn. The purpose of the nonprofit...
Newton County man gored by buck in his backyard, officials say
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after officials say a Newton County man was gored by a buck in his backyard. A shocking video released by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division on Facebook shows the shocking encounter with the buck. A man appears to...
The gun activist that forced Music Midtown’s cancellation is planning more challenges
At the start of the month, the Atlanta-based festival Music Midtown announced it would not be going forward in September. A reason for the cancellation was not given, though Billboard reported that Georgia's gun laws, which would have permitted firearms to be brought onto the festival grounds, led to organizers nixing the show. In a new interview with Billboard, Phillip Evans, the gun activist and blogger who threatened the lawsuit against Music Midtown, says he wants to "challenge" Live Nation's weapons policy banning guns inside Georgia amphitheaters.
Silver Skillet Restaurant helps bring billions of dollars to Ga. through films
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With time comes change, but if you cross over the connector and head down 14th Street toward West Midtown, you will find one place that hasn’t changed in decades - it’s The Silver Skillet Restaurant. If you grab a seat in one of the...
Curtis Lee Day
Curtis Lee Day, 82, passed away at home in Senoia, Georgia, on Monday, August 8, 2022, surrounded by his family following an extended illness. Mr. Day was born June 10, 1940, in Weaver, Alabama, the son of the late Robert LeRoy Day and the late Dorothy Christine Lee Roberts. He worked most of his life driving a truck to support his family. His interests included racing and Alabama football.
This is the salary you need to afford a home in Atlanta
ATLANTA - It's no surprise that it can pricey to live in parts of the Peach State. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros. According to the data, the median...
This Is the Man Responsible for Canceling Midtown Music — And He’s Surprised Too
Phillip Evans wants to set the record straight about his role in causing Atlanta’s Music Midtown festival to be canceled. A 61-year-old Georgia IT worker, author and gun- rights activist, for years his “guns everywhere” philosophy on the state’s concealed and open carry weapons laws has collided with Live Nation’s long held prohibitions on weapons at concerts and festivals. Evans says he didn’t want the whole thing shut down. He just wanted to be able to bring his gun.
Richard Lemay Lowrie
Richard Lemay Lowrie, Master Sergeant, USAF Retired, 67, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022, at his home in Sharpsburg. He was born January 7, 1955, in Orlando, FL to the late Donald Lowrie & Helen Rouse Lowrie. After graduating from high school in Orlando, Richard joined the Air Force. He...
Arthur B. “Skin” Edge, III
Arthur B. “Skin” Edge, III July 20, 1932 – August 9, 2022. Arthur B. “Skin” Edge, III passed away peacefully on August 9, 2022, at Wesley Woods of Newnan at the age of 90. Skin was born on July 20, 1932, in LaGrange, GA to...
Hollywood of the South: How to become a movie extra
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - You don’t always need acting training to get your 15 seconds of fame in the Hollywood of the South. With so many TV shows and movies filmed in Georgia, there’s a growing number of opportunities for you to land a spot on the big screen — as an extra.
2 Louisiana women responsible for over $500,000 in identity fraud indicted on Racketeering charges in Georgia
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest and indictment of two Louisiana women. On Aug. 1, a Troup County Grand jury indicted Deavian Andrews and Tynea Gray for Conspiracy to Commit Racketeering, an offense that subjects both to a 5 to 20-year prison sentence. On April 7, […]
Sales tax talks are LOST, arbitration coming
Negotiations to determine Local Option Sales Tax revenue splits between Coweta County and its cities have broken down and will go to arbitration. Talks broke down on Wednesday after Newnan City Manager Cleatus Phillips and Coweta County Administrator Michael Fouts declared there were specific numbers they refused to go below.
