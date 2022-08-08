Read full article on original website
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burke, Catawba, Cleveland, Lincoln by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 15:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-10 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; Catawba; Cleveland; Lincoln The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Catawba County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northwestern Lincoln County in the Piedmont of North Carolina North central Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Southeastern Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 328 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles southeast of Morganton, or 4 miles east of South Mountains State Park, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Icard, Hildebran, Casar, South Mountains State Park, Pleasant Grove, Cooksville, Propst, Vale, Mountain View and Belwood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Earthquake Strikes 60 Miles North of Charlotte
Late last night, at 8:24pm, a 2.0 magnitude earthquake struck between Charlotte and Greensboro in the small town of Archdale. According to the USGS, the quake had a specific epicenter of 35.913°N 79.904°W and a depth of 6.2 km. Earthquakes have been increasing in frequency around the Charlotte...
Tractor-trailer a total loss after massive fire at I-77 rest area
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A tractor-trailer was destroyed by a massive fire at a rest area along Interstate 77 in Iredell County early Thursday morning, officials said. The fire happened at the rest area on northbound I-77 just north of Statesville, the Ebenezer Fire Station confirmed. Firefighters said the truck was a total loss but the trailer was saved. The driver was able to escape and no one was hurt during the incident.
On The Road With James: Lenoir
What’s up, roadies? This time, James is back in Caldwell County, visiting lovely Lenoir, North Carolina, home of the state’s blackberry festival. They say this is where the High Country begins, and we’re already soaking in beautiful views here in downtown. Let’s hit the road.
Approximately 6,000 Gallons Of Untreated Wastewater Discharged Into Catawba River Basin
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Aqua North Carolina reports an estimated amount of 12,000 gallons of wastewater was discharged to the ground on Heronwood Road in Statesville. Officials say approximately 6,000 gallons of the 12,0000 gallons of untreated wastewater was discharged into an unnamed tributary in the Catawba River Basin.
Salisbury crews battle fire at chemical plant
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters spent half an hour Tuesday afternoon battling a fire at a chemical plant in Salisbury. The fire was reported around 12:45 p.m. at Henkel Co., an adhesives manufacturer off Cedar Springs Road, close to South Main Street. The first crews to arrive noticed heavy, black...
Monarch Butterfly Release in Salisbury (with free Milkweed seed giveaway)
The City of Salisbury Parks and Recreation and Hurley Park are hosting the Monarch Butterfly Release, presented by All-A-Flutter-Farms, on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022, at 2 p.m. It will take place at Hurley Park, 304 Annandale Avenue, Salisbury, NC. Find all the best (and cheapest) kids’ activities on our list...
Beloved China Grove restaurant reopens after 2-year shutdown
CHINA GROVE, N.C. — The Stag & Doe, a popular Rowan County restaurant that's been around since the 1950s, reopened for the first time since early 2020 this week. The restaurant, which is on U.S. 29 in China Grove, shut down in early 2020 due to COVID-19. In May 2022, they re-opened takeout orders, building back their staff and getting new members trained. The Stag & Doe officially reopened at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
REGIONAL: Mecklenburg County woman wins $1 million playing Mega Millions
RALEIGH – Marjorie Robert of Huntersville tried her luck in the July 29 Mega Millions drawing and won a $1 million prize. Robert bought her lucky $2 Mega Millions ticket from the Shop N Save on Mecklenburg Highway in Mooresville. She matched all five white balls to win the $1 million prize. The odds of matching all five white balls are 1 in 12.6 million.
Habitat Cabarrus celebrates latest new home dedication
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Habitat Cabarrus celebrated its latest new home dedication on Wednesday, and provided an inspiring story about how the new homeowners were able to accomplish their dream. After two years of “sweat equity” and over 300 hours of service on her home and other Habitat program...
Fatal motorcycle crash blocks part of Freedom Drive in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that left one person dead Tuesday morning on Freedom Drive. MEDIC confirmed to Channel 9 that one person was killed in the crash, which happened at about 11 a.m. The victim hasn’t been identified yet. A section of Freedom...
Huntersville woman wins $1M lottery prize
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Huntersville woman won a $1 million dollar prize after playing the July 29 Mega Millions drawing. Marjorie Robert bought her $2 winning ticket from Shop N Save on Mecklenburg Highway in Mooresville. Robert’s ticket matched all five white balls. The odds of this happening is...
Iredell County Agricultural Fair set to open Sept. 2
In three weeks the Iredell County Agricultural Fair will open for a nine-day run. There will be a few changes to the 86th Annual Iredell County Fair, including one day when there is no admission charge and a set fee throughout the span of the fair on wristbands for rides. In the past, wristbands were priced higher on weekends but when the fair opens Sept. 2, they will be a set fee of $20 for unlimited rides.
Morganton man’s body found after drowning reported at Lake James
LAKE JAMES, N.C. — A man from Morganton died in a suspected drowning this past weekend at Lake James, first responders reported on Monday. According to Burke County Emergency Management, responders got a report about a possible drowning near the Linville Boat Access at about 2:15 p.m. Saturday. After...
Agencies respond to Linville Access area of Lake James after report of drowning incident
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Emergency personnel responded to an area of Lake James on Saturday after a report of a drowning incident. Few details are available, but McDowell County Emergency Services Director William Kehler says personnel with McDowell County EMS were called to assist Burke County on the afternoon of Aug. 6 near the Linville Access area off of NC Highway 126 due to a drowning.
Kannapolis couple celebrates 75th anniversary
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Owen and Gertrude Adcock live in Kannapolis. Tomorrow they’ll celebrate their 75th anniversary. As in, married together for 75 years. The day after, Owen turns 98. In November, Gertrude will turn 94. They’ve lived in the same house in Kannapolis for 66 years. It’s important...
Mother, child die in Lincoln County crash
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A mother and her 10-year-old son have died in a crash that happened Monday afternoon in Lincoln County. According to the NC State Highway Patrol, the fatal crash happened at around 2 p.m. on NC 27 near Asbury Church Road. Troopers said a 1999 Nissan...
