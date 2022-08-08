Read full article on original website
Fairfax Co. launches new teacher residency program with hiring event
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — With less than two weeks until the first day of school, the largest school system in our area is searching for educators with a strong academic background. In an effort to attract more teachers to classrooms, Fairfax County is launching a new teacher residency program.
mocoshow.com
Hughes is Coming To New 140,000SF Building on Montgomery College Germantown Campus
A joint-venture between Minkoff Development and South Duvall has signed a lease with Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES) to build a 140,000 square foot build-to-suit project on Montgomery College’s Germantown Campus. The campus currently is home to the Pinkney Innovation Complex for Science and Technology at Montgomery College (PIC MC) with Holy Cross Germantown Hospital as its anchor tenant. Located at 19710 Observation Drive in Germantown, Maryland, adjacent to the Hughes headquarters complex (11717 Exploration Lane), the new high-tech manufacturing building will house production of Hughes satellite broadband and networking equipment. Full press release below:
Washingtonian.com
Georgetown Cupcake Shut Down by DC Health Department
You won’t find any line today at Georgetown Cupcake. The sweet-tooth hotspot was shut down by DC’s health department on Wednesday, August 10. Georgetown Cupcakes said in statement the closure had more to do with paperwork than unsanitary conditions, however inspectors did find numerous health violations just weeks earlier.
Fairfax County calls for ‘teacher residents’ to fill vacancies
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — With less than two weeks until students are welcomed back, Virginia’s largest school district is working to fill the final teaching vacancies in its district. Fairfax County is rolling out a ‘teaching residency’ program, designed to attract different candidates. On Thursday, the district hosted a job fair for […]
mocoshow.com
Community Rallies Around Local Basketball Coach Diagnosed With ALS
Patrick Behan is a former college basketball player whose life’s work has since been coaching high school boys basketball in the DMV. The former Montgomery County resident and teacher is currently serving in his 6th year as the head boy’s basketball coach at St. John’s College High School in Washington, D.C. The community has created a website, BehanStrong, and will hold a family friendly fundraising event on Saturday, September 17th, from 3pm-7pm at the Olney Boys & Girls Club in Olney that allows anyone interested to make donations directly to Pat’s trust to help him fight this battle.
NBC Washington
Northern Virginia Districts Start School Year, Stafford Superintendent Shares Changes
Thousands of students across six Northern Virginia school districts returned to the classroom Wednesday. Schools in Stafford, Spotsylvania, Fauquier, Culpeper and Rappahannock counties, as well as Manassas City, are back in session. “We’re really excited to welcome everybody to Stafford County Public Schools and to kick this school year off...
Georgetown Cupcake in DC shut down due to expired business license
Georgetown Cupcake, a popular cupcake shop in Washington, D.C., has been shut down by the district’s health department due to an “imminent health hazard to the public.”
WILX-TV
Rescued beagle puppies visit nursing home
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) - Six-week-old beagle puppies rescued from a Virginia breeding facility visited seniors at a nursing home in Fairfax County. “Oh, I like it. I like puppies. I haven’t had one in a long time,” resident Julia Doyle said. The staff at Promedica Skilled Nursing...
Changes in place for Stafford Co. students head back to class
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Stafford County Public Schools students will notice some changes as they head back to class Wednesday. First, kindergarten, sixth, and ninth graders already had their first day on Tuesday – called Transition Day. Superintendent Dr. Thomas Taylor said that transition to a new school...
nbc24.com
Should teachers tell parents if their kids are LGBTQ? Virginia governor weighs in
ARLINGTON, Va. (WJLA) — In several school districts in Virginia, teachers are strictly prohibited from informing parents of their kids’ sexual orientation and gender identity without the student’s permission. For instance, if a Fairfax County or Loudoun County student identifies as transgender at school, teachers aren’t allowed...
fox5dc.com
Marc Elrich continues victory tour
BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - The Montgomery County Executive race is too close to call according to the Associated Press, but that hasn't stopped current County Executive Marc Elrich from declaring victory. Right now, Elrich leads his opponent David Blair by 42 votes. He's confident that is more than...
bethesdamagazine.com
105 townhomes proposed in Rockville
A new development project submitted to the Montgomery County Planning Board would bring more than 100 townhomes to Rockville. Missing Middle Jefferson LLC submitted plans last month to the county Planning Board to demolish a vacant office building at 2115 East Jefferson St. and replace it with 105 townhomes. The...
northernvirginiamag.com
This Ashburn Native Became the First Chinese American to be Crowned Miss Virginia
If Virginia is the state that can do it all, from picturesque mountains to bright cities to sandy beaches, then it’s only fitting that Miss Virginia does it all, too, — and Victoria Chuah fits the bill. The 2022 Miss Virginia winner from Ashburn, who formerly held the title of Miss Arlington, is a contestant-of-all-trades, with a diverse range of passions and talents that set her apart from the crowd and propelled her to success in pageantry.
alxnow.com
Here’s the latest on Covid in Alexandria
With summer heat in full swing, Covid cases are trending downward in Alexandria. As of Monday (August 8), there are 39,692 reported cases, according to the Virginia Department of Health. There have been 196 deaths. The seven-day average of new cases is now 54.1. At around the same period in...
WTOP
Who are Prince William County’s highest-paid employees?
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. More than 600 Prince William County employees make in excess of $100,000 a year. With the new fiscal year starting July 1, InsideNoVa requested a list of...
WUSA
Owner of Loudoun water drilling project faces federal charges
LUCKETTS, Va. — Droumavalla Farm in the eastern Loudoun County hamlet of Lucketts, Virginia touted itself as one of Loudoun’s newest wineries, largest event spaces and home to some of the best drinking water in the area that it wanted to drill out and bottle up. Now, its owner finds himself facing federal charges for what prosecutors call a more than $100 million credit transaction scheme.
franchising.com
Venture X Announces New Location Coming to Fairfax, Virginia
FAIRFAX, VA, August 10, 2022 /24-7PressRelease/ - Venture X® announced it will be adding a new location in Fairfax, VA in 2022. The space will be on the 3rd floor at Williams Crossing, located at 3060 Williams Drive, Suite 300, Fairfax, VA 22031. Venture X Fairfax-Mosaic is conveniently located...
Back to School News for Prince William County
Emergency Cards and annual acknowledgements and consents are online in ParentVUE. The Back to School Packet, where parents/guardians can review emergency cards, update contact information, and complete annual policy reviews and acknowledgements, is now available in ParentVUE. All families should complete the Back to School Packet as soon as possible,...
Frederick Health updates security measures
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Frederick Health has a new tool to help ensure the safety of all patients and staff. It’s partnering with the company, Evolve Technology to install new screening devices. “Our staff, our visitors, and our patients all have an expectation that we’ll have a safe place for them to work […]
Augusta Free Press
Infrastructure act funding to provide $3 million of improvements in Spotsylvania County
Funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is making its way to Spotsylvania County with $3 million for improvements to U.S. Route 1. U.S. Route 1, formerly known as Jefferson Davis Highway in the city of Fredericksburg and now called Patriot Highway, stretches north and south from Washington, D.C. to Raleigh, North Carolina.
