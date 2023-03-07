7 foundations that won’t settle into fine lines

There are few things more frustrating than spending a chunk of your morning methodically applying your foundation, only to find that it’s slipped down your face and into your previously invisible fine lines by noon (or, worse, as soon as you apply it). But it’s not your fault, and no, you didn’t just develop 40 new wrinkles overnight. More often than not, it’s because your foundation is simply too thick or too drying for your skin, making every tiny line on your face look a billion times more apparent than they really are.

So instead of hating on your skin or just making do with the foundation you’ve got — even if it ages you about five years — do yourself a favor and try one of these 13 foundations that we pretty much guarantee will slide over your skin without settling into fine lines thanks to their hydrating, plumping ingredients. Just don’t be surprised if you get carded at this week’s happy hour.

Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation

If you love clean beauty, try Ilia’s serum-like foundation . The foundation has a lightweight texture that blends skincare and makeup together. It contains squalane, a plant-based ingredient that gives the skin a dose of hydration. The formula also includes niacinamide which smooths texture, and hyaluronic acid, which leaves skin plump and firm.

Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation

Bobbi Brown Skin Long-Wear Weightless Liquid Foundation Broad-Spectrum SPF 15

This foundation from Bobbi Brown is exceptionally versatile. It comes in 43 shades ranging from light and fair to deep and dark skin tones. The foundation blends into the skin effortlessly without, leaving a dry feeling behind. It also offers up to 16 hours of staying power, so you can easily wear it throughout the day without worrying about touch-ups. Plus, there’s SPF 15, which protects the skin from harsh UV rays.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint Foundation

Bobbi Brown Skin Long-Wear Weightless Liquid Foundation

When it comes to foundations for those with mature skin, always consider one that hydrates skin. Additional hydration will combat loss of moisture, which can make lines and wrinkles appear darker and more profound. Luckily, Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint Foundation includes hyaluronic acid, which deeply hydrates the skin, making the tint perfect for everyday wear.

IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream with SPF 50+

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint Foundation

For natural coverage that still conceals, IT Cosmetic’s CC Cream will quickly become a favorite. The formula contains collagen, which makes your complexion look youthful. You will also find anti-aging aging like peptides, SPF, and hyaluronic acid in the foundation to enhance collagen production and smooth lines and wrinkles.

CC+ Cream

Merit Beauty The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick

Merit Beauty’s complexion stick does it all — smooths, conceals, contours, and hydrates. The formula includes ingredients that support the skin, like fatty acids, that lock in moisture for those looking to conceal signs of aging.

The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick

Chanel Les Beiges

If you don’t mind opting for a foundation with a higher price tag, be sure to give Chanel’s Les Beiges a chance. The liquid foundation has a silky texture that remains lightweight for up to 12 hours. It offers light-to-medium coverage and leaves your complexion with a luminous glow.

Les Beiges Foundation

Trish McEvoy Beauty Balm Instant Solutions SPF 35

We get it. Some days, you just don’t feel like wearing makeup. When those days pop up, be sure to reach for this beauty balm that offers a light tint that smooths the skin and leaves a dewy, glow behind.

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation

.

Beauty Balm Instant Solutions

This hydrating formula from Charlotte Tilbury is packed with moisturizing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, which diminishes dull and fatigued skin and leaves it plump, hydrated, and revived. It also has the brand’s proprietary Bix’Activ — it smooths, reduces the appearance of pores, and “helps visibly reduce shine and blur the look of pores.”

L’Oreal Paris Age Perfect Radiant Serum Foundation with SPF 50

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation

L’Oreal’s Age Perfect Radiant Serum Foundation is tried and true, and shoppers can’t get enough of it. One said, “I am 57, not many wrinkles at all, thanks to sunscreen 365 days a year. This gives medium to full coverage, slightly dewy, but does not highlight every hair follicle, SPF 50 is almost unheard of in a foundation as well. I use a primer and sunscreen, then powder, then this foundation and setting spray. I even use it on my eyelids for the sunscreen effect. It is a wise choice for summer.”

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Oil-Free Foundation

L'Oreal Paris Age Perfect Radiant Serum Foundation

For a luxurious pick that is loved by editors and shoppers, make sure you stock up on this foundation . It has a brand-specific Micro–fil technology that matches your shade near perfectly without a cakey finish. The rich, yet smooth texture gives buildable coverage that leaves skin with a silky and natural finish.

NARS Sheer Glow Foundation

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation

Skin that’s experiencing signs of aging needs a foundation that moisturizes and adds a radiant glow. This Sheer Glow Foundation is comprised of glycerin, an ingredient that holds moisture in the skin, and vitamin C, which brightens, and lastly, tumeric to leave skin radiant and even.

Bobbi Brown Intensive Serum Foundation SPF 40

NARS Sheer Glow Foundation

Even though a Bobbi Brown pick already made our list of the best foundations for mature skin, we couldn’t leave this hydration formula out. If you have mature skin, opt for makeup that feels more like a serum, which helps the product blend seamlessly into your skin. The Intensive Serum Foundation SPF 40 is crafted with skin-nourishing ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, which leave skin hydrated and plump.

Intensive Serum Foundation SPF 40

Sephora Collection Best Skin Ever Liquid Foundation

This foundation from the Sephora Collection is one of the most affordable options on the market — it’s under $25 and offers as much coverage as pricier options. The Best Skin Ever Liquid Foundation is hydrating thanks to the included hyaluronic acid. Plus, it goes on smoothly and blends like a dream.

Best Skin Ever Liquid Foundation

Price: $20.00

Buy Now

