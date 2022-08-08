Malden has received $127K from MassDOT’s Shared Streets & Spaces Program to replace antiquated school safety equipment, improve city communications, and collect speed data. The City will use $85K to install two new flashing school-zone signs at the Beebe School and five new flashing school-zone signs at the Ferryway School. The existing signs at these schools are in poor condition compared to those at Malden’s four other K-8 public schools. These devices are important toward reducing vehicle speeds, increasing the visibility of students, and reducing the risk of pedestrian crashes. Replacing the existing school zone flashing signs with up-to-date equipment will not only help calm traffic where students travel the most, but it will address a gap in the City’s school safety infrastructure. The new equipment will alert drivers of the school zone 20mph speed limit with flashing lights and show their speed when entering the school zones.

MALDEN, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO