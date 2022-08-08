Read full article on original website
Related
Fire Department Promotions & Swearing-In Ceremony
Mayor Gary Christenson and Fire Chief William Sullivan recently presided over a ceremony promoting three officers in the Department. A warm welcome was given to families and friends in attendance. State Representatives Paul Donato, Steve Ultrino and Kate Lipper-Garabedian were in attendance along with Ward 3 School Committee member Jennifer Spadafora.
Heat Advisory - Cooling Center Opening
In response to this week's forecast calling for temps in the 90's all week, Mayor Christenson has asked the Emergency Management Team to open a cooling center Tuesday through Friday from 10AM-6PM at the Malden Senior Center located at 7 Washington St. If you feel as though you will not...
MBTA Orange Line Shutdown - Mayor's Statement and Further Info
The MBTA announced today that it will be shutting the Orange Line down for 30 days between August 19th and September 18th, 2022. This will be to address many maintenance issues that have been accumulating including track repair, tie replacement, signal upgrades and more with the goal of improving safety and reliability of the line while mitigating the amount of downtime over the long term.
Learn About Greening the Gateway Cities Program
In collaboration with the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) Urban and Community Forestry Program, the City of Malden is participating in the Greening of the Gateway Cities Program (GGCP). This program was created with a goal to increase the number of trees planted in urban residential areas of the Massachusetts Gateway Cities. It’s also designed to reduce household heating and cooling energy use by increasing tree canopy cover in urban residential areas, while improving the aesthetic appearance of these neighborhoods.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Malden Announces Climate Action Plan
Mayor Gary Christenson announced today that Malden will soon begin working on its first Climate Action Plan following an initial grant award of technical assistance from the Metropolitan Area Planning Council. The Climate Action Plan will drive the City’s response to climate change and improve sustainability by identifying important steps the City should take to address the climate concerns.
Malden receives $127K to Address speeding and Pedestrian Safety Concerns
Malden has received $127K from MassDOT’s Shared Streets & Spaces Program to replace antiquated school safety equipment, improve city communications, and collect speed data. The City will use $85K to install two new flashing school-zone signs at the Beebe School and five new flashing school-zone signs at the Ferryway School. The existing signs at these schools are in poor condition compared to those at Malden’s four other K-8 public schools. These devices are important toward reducing vehicle speeds, increasing the visibility of students, and reducing the risk of pedestrian crashes. Replacing the existing school zone flashing signs with up-to-date equipment will not only help calm traffic where students travel the most, but it will address a gap in the City’s school safety infrastructure. The new equipment will alert drivers of the school zone 20mph speed limit with flashing lights and show their speed when entering the school zones.
The City of Malden (Official)
Malden, MA
171
Followers
392
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT
Local News, Information Articles, Stories & Announcements.https://www.cityofmalden.org/
Comments / 0