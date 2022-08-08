ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wiscasset, ME

lcnme.com

Thomas Joseph Thibeault

Thomas Joseph Thibeault, 56, of Topsham, died Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Bath on June 12, 1966, a son of Irenee J. and Bonnie M. (Gudroe) Thibeault Jr. Tom was a graduate of Mt. Ararat High School, class of 1984. He attended Southern Maine...
TOPSHAM, ME
lcnme.com

Democrats Raise Funds for November with Lobster Bake and Raffles

Approximately 175 people gathered at Cider Hill Farm in Waldoboro for the Lincoln County Democratic Committee’s annual Family Fun Day Lobster Bake on Sunday, Aug. 7. Under the oppressive sun on one of the hottest days of the year, local candidates running for election in November urged the crowd to vote Democratic and to donate to and volunteer for candidates in their communities. Maine Senate President Troy Jackson (D-Allagash) and Maine Speaker of the House Ryan Fecteau (D-Biddeford) also spoke.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
lcnme.com

Five Years In, Wanderwood Continues Sustainable Mission

Kelsey Gibbs and Matt Silverman first bonded over their love of the outdoors over a decade ago. The couple, now married, has funneled that passion into Wanderwood, a sustainable stays and events business with an integrated organic farm located on Pemaquid Pond in Nobleboro. In the five years Gibbs and...
NOBLEBORO, ME
lcnme.com

Colby Dill Jr.

Colby Dill Jr., 101, of Jefferson, died peacefully Nov. 1, 2021 at his caregiver’s home in Jefferson. A celebration of Colby’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at St. Giles Episcopal Church, 72 Gardiner Road, Jefferson. Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and...
JEFFERSON, ME
lcnme.com

Legal Advertising

JSE, LLC, has filed a Certificate of Dissolution with the Secretary of State Office for the State of Maine which Certificate of Cancellation is effective May 18, 2022. Any party seeking to file a claim against JSE, LLC, should send notice of that claim to the Law Office of Hylie A. West, PO Box 1419, Damariscotta, ME 04543, with a description of the claim and any evidence of the claim.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
lcnme.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 284 calls for service for the period of Aug. 2-9. LCSO has responded to 6595 calls for service so far this year. Aug. 2, Joshua M. Shirey, 39, of Dresden was issued a summons for operating vehicle without a license, on Ocean Point Road, Boothbay, by Deputy Kasey Doyle.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
lcnme.com

COVID-19 Tests and Cases Tick Up at LincolnHealth

The number of COVID-19 tests performed, the number of positive cases, and the positivity rate all rose during the week of Aug. 1-7, according to LincolnHealth spokesperson John Martins. There were 247 tests performed and 35 positive cases identified in the past week, compared to 218 with 28 positives the...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
lcnme.com

Inaugural Linaca Music Festival Showcases Homegrown Musical Chops

Alumni of Newcastle’s Lincoln Academy came together to play an eclectic mix of music at the inaugural Linaca Music Festival at Schooner Landing in Damariscotta on Friday, Aug. 5. Approximately 200 people, including alumni, family, friends, and summer visitors, packed the dock at Schooner Landing for the event. Members...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
lcnme.com

Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Aug. 1-7: Ricky Coffin, Bristol, outstanding warrants, theft, Aug. 2. Jessica Beckett, Bremen, speeding, Biscay Road, Aug. 1. Molly Delaney, Damariscotta, speeding, Church Street, Aug. 1. Lieden Nicholas Van Abshoven, Savannah, Ga., failure to stop at a stop sign, Route 1,...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
lcnme.com

NCS Hires Two Teachers, Needs One More

Members of the Nobleboro School Committee made key hiring decisions during their meeting on Monday, Aug. 8, but are still looking for a grade 7/8 teacher for the upcoming school year. The board approved hiring a first grade and a sixth grade teacher, but there is no current offer for...
NOBLEBORO, ME
lcnme.com

Four-Vehicle Crash Closes Route 17

A four-vehicle crash on Route 17 in Jefferson, Wednesday, Aug. 3, sent two individuals to the hospital, and closed the road for several hours while investigators and responders cleared the scene. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Ivy Mae Young, 31, of Gardiner was operating a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox...
JEFFERSON, ME
lcnme.com

Public Input Helps Fine Tune Whitefield Draft Amendment

A consensus emerged as the Whitefield Planning Board took input on a draft amendment to the town’s building and development ordinance regulating commercial solar development. At a public hearing on the draft amendment at the Whitefield Central Fire Station, Wednesday, Aug. 3, the six members of the public in...
WHITEFIELD, ME

