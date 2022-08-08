Watch: Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon & More Say Goodbye to "Saturday Night Live" Laughter really is the best medicine. While Saturday Night Live has a long history of its stars breaking character during sketches, Kate McKinnon recently shared she thinks the instances where she couldn't contain her laughter was her biggest faux pas during her decade on the show. "I felt ashamed, because we're not supposed to, and there's something unprofessional about it," McKinnon told Vulture's Good Ones podcast Aug. 11. "And yet sometimes it was just too fun."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 HOURS AGO