Lori Harvey Shares Her Dating "Red Flag" Following Michael B. Jordan Split
Watch: Michael B. Jordan ERASES Lori Harvey From His Instagram. Lori Harvey is a woman who knows what she wants. The model, who broke up with Michael B. Jordan earlier this year, got candid about her approach to dating during a conversation with longtime friend Teyana Taylor. While appearing on the latest installment of the YouTube series Bumble Presents Luv2SeeIt with Teyana Taylor, the 25-year-old shared some of the things she avoids when it comes to finding a partner.
Ian Ziering and More Stars Send Support to Beverly Hills, 90210 Actress Denise Dowse Amid Coma
Watch: Beverly Hills, 90210 Actress Denise Dowse in Coma. Amid her health battle, Denise Dowse is receiving an outpouring of well wishes. On Aug. 7, Denise's sister, Tracey Dowse, shared the heartbreaking news that the Insecure actress was hospitalized and in a coma following a severe case of meningitis. After sharing the news, fans and co-stars expressed their support for the actress' recovery.
Amanda Seyfried Wishes Intimacy Coordinators Were Present Earlier in Her Career
Watch: Amanda Seyfried Shares the LIE That TRAUMATIZED Her. Amanda Seyfried looks back at the early days of her career much differently now. The 36-year-old actress, who was nominated for an Emmy this year for her portrayal of Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu's The Dropout, recognizes how she sacrificed privacy for the sake of making those around her happy.
Has Dorit Kemsley Found Garcelle Beauvais' New Husband? See the RHOBH Cast's Hilarious Reaction
Watch: Dorit Kemsley - 2021 People's Choice Awards E! Glambot. It looks like Dorit Kemsley might be switching her title from Housewife to Million Dollar Matchmaker. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's quest to set up co-star Garcelle Beauvais continues in this hilarious sneak peek at the Bravo series' Aug. 10 episode. In E! News' exclusive preview, Dorit once again brings up her mysterious friend Don, whom she revealed is really into Garcelle on last week's episode.
Could a Certain Bling Empire Star Be Joining RHOBH? Crystal Kung Minkoff Says..
Watch: Crystal Kung Minkoff Reveals IF She'd Return for More RHOBH. There's no such thing as too much bling in Beverly Hills. E! News caught up with Crystal Kung Minkoff at Tessa Hilton's Malibu baby shower earlier this week, and upon running into her close friend and Bling Empire star Christine Chiu, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member couldn't help but admit that Christine would make an "awesome" addition to the Bravo series (fun fact, she actually almost joined the show in season four).
Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpse Into Birthday Celebration With Stormi and Sisters Kendall and Kim
On Aug. 10, Kylie Jenner gave fans a glimpse inside her 25th birthday celebration with daughter Stormi, 4, who she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott, and sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. The TikTok video captioned, "its my birthdayyyyyy," starts off with the Kylie Cosmetics founder standing in front of...
Anne Heche’s New Lifetime Movie Will Still Air Despite Actress’ Hospitalization
Anne Heche's upcoming Lifetime movie is still a go. After the 53-year-old actress was involved in a horrifying car crash on Aug. 5, which has left her in "extreme critical condition," the network announced her movie Girl in Room 13 will still premiere as scheduled in September. "As many of...
The Summer I Turned Pretty's Minnie Mills Shares How The Show Turned Her into a Huge Swiftie
Watch: The Summer I Turned Pretty Star Minnie Mills Talks on-Set Pranks. Minnie Mills went from being a Taylor Swift newbie to a bona fide Swiftie on the set of The Summer I Turned Pretty. "I had not listened to much Taylor Swift before the show," the actress—who plays Shayla...
Travis Barker Says He’s “Impregnating” the Crowd at Machine Gun Kelly’s Show
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barkers' Post-Hospital Beach Day. Travis Barker is back on the road and has some, err, interesting feelings about being on stage tonight. The Blink-182 musician isn't holding back the extent of his excitement about performing with Machine Gun Kelly at his Aug. 10 concert in Missouri. On his Twitter, Travis wrote, "I'm impregnating the entire crowd at the @machinegunkelly show tonight."
How Kate McKinnon Feels About Breaking Character on Saturday Night Live
Watch: Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon & More Say Goodbye to "Saturday Night Live" Laughter really is the best medicine. While Saturday Night Live has a long history of its stars breaking character during sketches, Kate McKinnon recently shared she thinks the instances where she couldn't contain her laughter was her biggest faux pas during her decade on the show. "I felt ashamed, because we're not supposed to, and there's something unprofessional about it," McKinnon told Vulture's Good Ones podcast Aug. 11. "And yet sometimes it was just too fun."
Is Ryan Seacrest Ready to Get Married? He Says...
Watch: Is Ryan Seacrest Ready to Get Married? He Says... Ryan Seacrest doesn't see wedding bells in his near future. At least if you ask the TV host himself. Ryan spoke of the possibility that he'll tie the knot one day during the Aug. 10 episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan.
Taylor Swift Says She Had Never Heard of 3LW Before "Shake It Off" Lawsuit
Watch: Taylor Swift Responds to Shake It Off Copyright Lawsuit. Look what you made her do: Taylor Swift is defending herself against plagiarism allegations. The singer recently responded to a 2017 copyright lawsuit filed by songwriters Sean Hall and Nathan Butler, who claimed Swift had lifted lyrics from the 3LW song "Playas Don' Play," which they penned, for her 2014 smash hit "Shake It Off." Per court documents obtained by E! News, Swift refuted the accusation by writing in a declaration dated Aug. 6, "The lyrics to 'Shake It Off' were written entirely by me."
Meet the Actress Playing Adult Van in Yellowjackets Season 2
Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows. Meet the actress playing the adult version of Van in season two of Yellowjackets. Showtime announced Aug. 11 that Servant's Lauren Ambrose will join the stacked cast for season two of the Emmy-nominated series, which follows a girls soccer team stranded in the woods following a plane crash and the survivors' lives more than two decades later. The Six Feet Under alum will play the adult Vanessa "Van" Palmer. Liv Hewson who plays the teen version, has also been upped to a series regular after recurring during season one.
Why Sarah Niles Thinks Ted Lasso Fans Were Wary of Her Character Dr. Sharon
Watch: Will Ted Lasso Come to an End After Season 3?. Sarah Niles is challenging people's perceptions of therapists and other mental health professionals. In season two of Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso, Niles plays the well-meaning but quiet sports therapist Dr. Sharon, who comes in to help the AFC Richmond players overcome their doubts. While her presence offers comfort to the team, it unsettles Ted (Jason Sudeikis).
Kim Kardashian Has the Most Relatable Reaction to Taking a Shot at Kylie Jenner's Birthday
It looks like Kim Kardashian couldn't keep up during Kylie Jenner's birthday celebrations. On Aug. 10, the SKIMS founder was amongst friends and family at a dinner party aboard a private yacht to fête the Kylie Cosmetics mogul turning 25. In a TikTok video documenting the evening, Kim—who typically doesn't drink alcohol—decided to let her hair down and indulge in an adult beverage, asking the group, "Does someone have a shot I can take?"
Why Heidi Klum Says She "Finally Found the One" With Husband Tom Kaulitz
Watch: Heidi Klum JOKES About Sucking Husband Tom Kaulitz's Blood. You know what they say, third time's the charm. Heidi Klum recently celebrated her third wedding anniversary with husband Tom Kaulitz, and the America's Got Talent judge gushed all about her man exclusively to E! News' Daily Pop. "It flew...
Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy Has Advice for Austen Kroll's Girlfriend Olivia Flowers
Watch: Why "Southern Charm" Star Madison LeCroy Is Everywhere. Known for her ability to keep the peace, the Southern Charm matriarch could be of great use for her fellow cast members Madison LeCroy and Olivia Flowers. The two aren't exactly enemies, but Olivia dating Madison's ex Austen Kroll—who, as Olivia frequently points out on the show, can't seem to stop talking about Madison despite her being engaged—means a few jabs have been traded.
Hulu's The Dropout Initially Ended With Elizabeth Holmes at Burning Man
It's hard to imagine Elizabeth Holmes draped in glow sticks—but The Dropout nearly gave it to us. In the Hulu limited series, Amanda Seyfried stars as Holmes, the bio-tech entrepreneur and founder of Theranos who was found guilty on four counts of fraud in January 2022. While The Dropout,...
Javon Walton Reveals What He Knows About Ashtray's Fate on Euphoria
Watch: Javon Walton Saves the World With Sylvester Stallone in Samaritan. Have fans really seen the last of Ashtray on Euphoria? Even Ashtray himself doesn't know. After the fan-favorite character seemingly met a grim end on the show's season two finale, actor Javon "Wanna" Walton chatted about Ashtray's fate on the HBO drama.
Decoding Selena Gomez's Coats and More Only Murders in the Building Style Secrets
Watch: Only Murders in the Building: EVERYTHING You Need to Know!. In case you were wondering, yes, Selena Gomez looks that chic on Only Murders in the Building on purpose. That was pretty much the idea from day one. "We want people to see her and immediately think, This girl...
