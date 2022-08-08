Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina Howell
Related
Jameis Winston gets big update following foot injury in Saints practice
Jameis Winston and New Orleans Saints fans can breathe a sigh of relief. After the Saints starting quarterback left practice due to a foot injury on Monday, it appears that the former No. 1 overall pick has avoided a major injury, according to NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill. That’s great news...
Saints camp Day 11 observations: Jameis Winston injures foot, Taysom Hill & CJ Gardner-Johnson back
For a 2nd straight camp practice the Saints were chased inside due to lighting, leaving fans who came out to see the team disappointed. Even more of a downer though was quarterback Jameis Winston leaving Monday’s session early.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Release First Depth Chart of 2022
Not a lot of surprises, but some areas of interest, in Tampa Bay's first depth chart.
Saints Reportedly Get Promising Jameis Winston Injury News
During this Monday's practice for the New Orleans Saints, veteran quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a foot injury. "He just was rolling out in a 7-on-7 period and kind of rolled his ankle a little bit," Saints head coach Dennis Allen told NFL Network's Jane Slater. "We brought him in for some evaluation, we'll see where he's at, but really no update other than that."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AthlonSports.com
Steelers Release First Official Depth Chart, Starting Quarterback Announced
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first depth chart of the preseason. Mitch Trubisky, as expected, is currently the team's starting quarterback. First-round pick and former Pitt star Kenny Pickett, meanwhile, begins at the No. 3 spot on the team's quarterback depth chart. The experienced Mason Rudolph is currently the team's backup.
La'el Collins cleared to practice at Bengals training camp
La’el Collins is the last piece of the new-look Cincinnati Bengals offensive line to get back on the field for the team at training camp. Both he and new arrival Alex Cappa had stints on injury lists to start camps. Cappa has been back for a few days now, though, and the team announced on Wednesday that Collins had received clearance to resume practicing, too.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Receive a Scare During Training Camp
Did the Buccaneers' take another hit at the center position?
AthlonSports.com
Jameis Winston Gets Positive News After Suffering Training Camp Injury On Monday
This Monday morning, Saints quarterback Jameis Winston left practice early after reportedly "tweaking" his foot during an 11-on-11 drill. Fortunately, it doesn't sound too serious. Per a report, Winston's injury isn't believed to be serious. And although nothing's confirmed yet, the veteran quarterback isn't expected to be out long, if...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Jameis Winston expected to miss a few days after Saints QB 'tweaked' his foot in practice
Jameis Winston is expected to miss a few days of practice after the quarterback left New Orleans' session on Monday after he suffered a foot injury, head coach Dennis Allen told reporters Tuesday. The injury is reportedly not serious, but Winston will not play in the preseason opener against the Texans in Houston on Saturday. Allen said Monday that Winston "tweaked" his foot during a 7-on-7 period where the quarterback was rolling out of the pocket.
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
Midland, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
583K+
Views
ABOUT
Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://foxsports1510.com
Comments / 0