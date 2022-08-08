Jameis Winston is expected to miss a few days of practice after the quarterback left New Orleans' session on Monday after he suffered a foot injury, head coach Dennis Allen told reporters Tuesday. The injury is reportedly not serious, but Winston will not play in the preseason opener against the Texans in Houston on Saturday. Allen said Monday that Winston "tweaked" his foot during a 7-on-7 period where the quarterback was rolling out of the pocket.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO