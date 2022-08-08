ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

The Spun

Saints Reportedly Get Promising Jameis Winston Injury News

During this Monday's practice for the New Orleans Saints, veteran quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a foot injury. "He just was rolling out in a 7-on-7 period and kind of rolled his ankle a little bit," Saints head coach Dennis Allen told NFL Network's Jane Slater. "We brought him in for some evaluation, we'll see where he's at, but really no update other than that."
CBS Sports

Jameis Winston expected to miss a few days after Saints QB 'tweaked' his foot in practice

Jameis Winston is expected to miss a few days of practice after the quarterback left New Orleans' session on Monday after he suffered a foot injury, head coach Dennis Allen told reporters Tuesday. The injury is reportedly not serious, but Winston will not play in the preseason opener against the Texans in Houston on Saturday. Allen said Monday that Winston "tweaked" his foot during a 7-on-7 period where the quarterback was rolling out of the pocket.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
