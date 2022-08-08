ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-cities, WA

102.7 KORD

Annoying Habit Needs to be Enforced Better on NW Beaches

I grew up going to the beaches in the great northwest. My Grandparents were from the Oregon coast so my family went there very often while I was growing up. I was mainly raised in eastern Washington around Spokane where we usually went to Priest lake, Coeur d'alene lake, Lake Roosevelt, or any of the rivers in the surrounding area. There has always been one thing that has got my goat, but that "thing" seems to have gotten worse over the years.
102.7 KORD

Live Out Your Dreams of Hobbit Hole Glamping in Washington State

For the record, I can sleep on the ground with no tent and have no issues. My wife on the other hand needs at least a camper with a bed and cushions in order to go camping. I believe the term used today is "glamping!" If you are a glamper like my wife, this hidden hideaway not only will have the amenities you need to survive, but you can live out a childhood dream as well.
These 3 Pests Are Devouring You in the Northwest

Call them what you want. Bugs, insects, pests, or those things on the ground that give you the willys. If you are getting eating alive while you are enjoying the great outdoors in the northwest, these are the 3 bugs that are most likely responsible. Mosquitoes - If you were...
Massive New Sports Field Complex on Drawing Board for Pasco

According to new plans unveiled by the city of Pasco, there will be new fields coming to the east end of town. Pasco has plans for 10-field complex. The first phase has been unveiled and would include 3 of eventually ten fields. According to KEPR-TV and city sources, eventually, the project would have the capability for soccer, lacrosse, rugby, and other sports.
Want to Live in Your RV in Washington State?

My in-laws own a huge motor home/RV and last weekend my son asked an interesting question. "Can I live in the motor home all year long?"I wasn't sure, so I looked it up. So you own an RV and you (or your kid) want to live in it all year long, but can you really do it in Washington State? The answer to that question is not so simple surprisingly. According to Washington State law, it is legal to live in an RV with no restrictions state wide but there are lots of zoning restrictions you will need to worry about depending on where you are trying to stay.
Who Shot A Hunter Near Walla Walla? Deputies Want to Know

The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office wants to know who shot a bear hunter with a a high-powered rifle. Friday, August 5th, Walla Walla Deputies and other law enforcement agencies swarmed to Nightingale Canyon, which is just over 10 miles east of Walla Walla, after a hunter was shot. The WWCSO released this information Monday.
102.7 KORD

102.7 KORD

ABOUT

102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

