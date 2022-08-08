ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Thomasin McKenzie Shoots ‘Totally Completely Fine’ for Stan, Sundance Now – Global Bulletin

CLOSE TO THE EDGE Thomasin McKenzie (“Life After Life,” “Jojo Rabbit”) and Devon Terrell (“Rap Shit”) star in “Totally Completely Fine,” a series co-production between Sundance Now and Australia’s Stan, which has now started production in Sydney. McKenzie plays a young woman whose life was a mess even before she inherited her grandfather’s coastal clifftop house and became tasked with helping people who come too close to the edge. Strangely though people respond to her chaotic, nihilistic brand of psychology. The series was created and is executive produced by Gretel Vella (“The Great,” “A Sunburnt Christmas”), who co-wrote the show with...
TV & VIDEOS
Vice

Arinze Ifeakandu writes bittersweet stories of Nigerian queerness

The author discusses his critically-acclaimed debut short story collection, 'God’s Children Are Little Broken Things'. Arinze Ifeakandu is not afraid to write difficult stories. The 27-year-old queer Nigerian writer — who grew up reading Chinua Achebe and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and cites Garth Greenwell as one of his biggest influences — is a master observer, immortalising the complex situations where queerness and Nigerian existence intersect. His debut short story collection, God’s Children Are Little Broken Things, captures them perfectly.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Rolling Stone

‘Summering’ Works Better as a Mood Than It Does a Movie

Click here to read the full article. There’s a moment within the first few minutes of Summering — James Ponsoldt’s delicate, affectionate tribute to the wonder years (or more specifically, the seasonal wonder months) between childhood’s end and teenage riots — that captures the blurred, giddy adrenaline rush of youth in full bloom. Four girls are goofing around, hiding in bathtubs and scaring each other with masks. Someone’s mom shoos them all out of the house. And then the quartet begins to sprint across a front lawn in slow motion, screaming and giggling as they head straight toward an active...
MOVIES
In Style

Myha'la Herrold Isn't Afraid of a Little Controversy

Myha'la Herrold is coming in hot — the 26-year-old actress's career may be in its early stages, but her projects already reflect the depth and range of someone with twice her experience. It doesn't seem like she has any plans to lower her standards either, especially as she racks up critically-acclaimed job after job on her résumé. "I'm a drama girl," she says of her favorite genre. "Give me high drama every day, and I will be set. The deeper the issues, the more at home I feel. I love seeing people at their best and their worst. It's very relatable."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
SheKnows

The Bold & Beautiful Return We Didn’t See Coming, But Should Have.

There’s been plenty of walking wounded on Bold & Beautiful lately, whether it be emotional or physical, but a distinct shortage of doctors. Which is one of the reasons we shouldn’t be surprised that they’re bringing a new (old) physician back to the canvas now. Bridget was...
TV SERIES
ohmymag.co.uk

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told to lock down their $14 million house

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living in a $14.6 million mansion in Montecito, however, the couple has reportedly been ordered to lock down their mansion. This comes after they were warned about a mountain lion stalking in the neighborhood that could spell disaster for the couple. Running loose.
MONTECITO, CA
The Independent

Jennette McCurdy’s mother warned her not ‘to get too close’ to Miranda Cosgrove because she didn’t ‘believe in God’

Jennette McCurdy said her late mother warned her not “to get too close” with former iCarly costar Miranda Cosgrove because “she doesn’t believe in God”.The now 30-year-old actor starred as Sam Puckett alongside Cosgrove’s Carly Shay in the hit Nickelodeon teen sitcom. In her new memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died – in which McCurdy disclosed details about her abusive childhood – she further recalled her first encounter with Cosgrove. “She was leaning against a wall, sipping Coke from a glass bottle and texting on her Sidekick,” the former child star wrote in her book released today (9 August).The...
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Actor Anne Heche 'not expected to survive' after crash: US media

US actor Anne Heche is "not expected to survive" after suffering a serious brain injury in a car crash in Los Angeles last week, US media has reported. Heche has been comatose since crashing her car into a two-story house in the Mar Vista neighborhood on August 5, resulting in  "structural compromise and... heavy fire" at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
PopSugar

Welcome to the Sad Girls Club, Where It's OK Not to Be OK

Elyse Fox founded Sad Girls Club in February 2017, after the release of her documentary film, "Conversations with Friends," which detailed her life with depression. Today, Sad Girls Club has become a collective of young womxn, girls, and femmes of color from all over the world who support one another through their mental health struggles. The club has an online platform and also hosts IRL workshops and has become a place for people to find community, care, and mentorship.
INSTAGRAM
realitytitbit.com

Nadia from Indian Matchmaking has fans feeling 'sad' for both her and Shekar

Netflix viewers first met Nadia Jagessar when she appeared on Indian Matchmaking season 1. The first season of the show premiered in 2020 and saw a variety of singletons seeking the help of Sima Taparia – Mumbai’s leading matchmaker. While Sima is based in India, she travels the world helping people find the perfect partner and she headed to the USA to work her magic with Nadia in season 1.
TV & VIDEOS
POPSUGAR

What Is "Vabbing," and Why Is Everyone on TikTok Doing It?

If you happen to go onto TikTok right now, there's a high chance you'll see somebody posting their reaction to the latest trend on the app: "vabbing." It is, some people are saying, the best new alternative to fragrance. In a now-viral video that has more than three million views, TikToker @jewlieah excitedly shows off a host of gifts that men got for her after she tried the technique as proof that "vabbing" works. But what exactly does it entail?
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
HGTV

We Tried the TikTok-Famous Heatless Curler. Did It Work?

I was calling my friend via FaceTime when she popped up with her hair styled as a medieval princess. I had heard about the “heatless curls” trend on TikTok, so I suspected this explained her new Marie Antoinette-style braid. “You have to try this,” she told me. “You just wrap your hair around the band, sleep with it and you’ll have curls the next day!” After sending me pictures of the result and telling me how the locks lasted the entire day, I knew I had to try it out.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

