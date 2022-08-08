Read full article on original website
Related
‘At best it is brain-rotting’: Love Island will be banned in 50 years
As another toxic series of Love Island draws to a close, we ask: is it as lethal for our health as smoking?
Thomasin McKenzie Shoots ‘Totally Completely Fine’ for Stan, Sundance Now – Global Bulletin
CLOSE TO THE EDGE Thomasin McKenzie (“Life After Life,” “Jojo Rabbit”) and Devon Terrell (“Rap Shit”) star in “Totally Completely Fine,” a series co-production between Sundance Now and Australia’s Stan, which has now started production in Sydney. McKenzie plays a young woman whose life was a mess even before she inherited her grandfather’s coastal clifftop house and became tasked with helping people who come too close to the edge. Strangely though people respond to her chaotic, nihilistic brand of psychology. The series was created and is executive produced by Gretel Vella (“The Great,” “A Sunburnt Christmas”), who co-wrote the show with...
Vice
Arinze Ifeakandu writes bittersweet stories of Nigerian queerness
The author discusses his critically-acclaimed debut short story collection, 'God’s Children Are Little Broken Things'. Arinze Ifeakandu is not afraid to write difficult stories. The 27-year-old queer Nigerian writer — who grew up reading Chinua Achebe and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and cites Garth Greenwell as one of his biggest influences — is a master observer, immortalising the complex situations where queerness and Nigerian existence intersect. His debut short story collection, God’s Children Are Little Broken Things, captures them perfectly.
‘Summering’ Works Better as a Mood Than It Does a Movie
Click here to read the full article. There’s a moment within the first few minutes of Summering — James Ponsoldt’s delicate, affectionate tribute to the wonder years (or more specifically, the seasonal wonder months) between childhood’s end and teenage riots — that captures the blurred, giddy adrenaline rush of youth in full bloom. Four girls are goofing around, hiding in bathtubs and scaring each other with masks. Someone’s mom shoos them all out of the house. And then the quartet begins to sprint across a front lawn in slow motion, screaming and giggling as they head straight toward an active...
RELATED PEOPLE
In Style
Myha'la Herrold Isn't Afraid of a Little Controversy
Myha'la Herrold is coming in hot — the 26-year-old actress's career may be in its early stages, but her projects already reflect the depth and range of someone with twice her experience. It doesn't seem like she has any plans to lower her standards either, especially as she racks up critically-acclaimed job after job on her résumé. "I'm a drama girl," she says of her favorite genre. "Give me high drama every day, and I will be set. The deeper the issues, the more at home I feel. I love seeing people at their best and their worst. It's very relatable."
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
SheKnows
The Bold & Beautiful Return We Didn’t See Coming, But Should Have.
There’s been plenty of walking wounded on Bold & Beautiful lately, whether it be emotional or physical, but a distinct shortage of doctors. Which is one of the reasons we shouldn’t be surprised that they’re bringing a new (old) physician back to the canvas now. Bridget was...
There’s A Netflix Horror Movie That’s Freaking People Out On TikTok, So I Watched It...And Barely Finished
One scare made my heart hit my spine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ohmymag.co.uk
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told to lock down their $14 million house
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living in a $14.6 million mansion in Montecito, however, the couple has reportedly been ordered to lock down their mansion. This comes after they were warned about a mountain lion stalking in the neighborhood that could spell disaster for the couple. Running loose.
Jennette McCurdy’s mother warned her not ‘to get too close’ to Miranda Cosgrove because she didn’t ‘believe in God’
Jennette McCurdy said her late mother warned her not “to get too close” with former iCarly costar Miranda Cosgrove because “she doesn’t believe in God”.The now 30-year-old actor starred as Sam Puckett alongside Cosgrove’s Carly Shay in the hit Nickelodeon teen sitcom. In her new memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died – in which McCurdy disclosed details about her abusive childhood – she further recalled her first encounter with Cosgrove. “She was leaning against a wall, sipping Coke from a glass bottle and texting on her Sidekick,” the former child star wrote in her book released today (9 August).The...
‘Kimmel’ Host David Alan Grier Mocks Right-Wing Dating App: ‘Tinder For Bigots’
He even put together an ad for the service.
Actor Anne Heche 'not expected to survive' after crash: US media
US actor Anne Heche is "not expected to survive" after suffering a serious brain injury in a car crash in Los Angeles last week, US media has reported. Heche has been comatose since crashing her car into a two-story house in the Mar Vista neighborhood on August 5, resulting in "structural compromise and... heavy fire" at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PopSugar
Welcome to the Sad Girls Club, Where It's OK Not to Be OK
Elyse Fox founded Sad Girls Club in February 2017, after the release of her documentary film, "Conversations with Friends," which detailed her life with depression. Today, Sad Girls Club has become a collective of young womxn, girls, and femmes of color from all over the world who support one another through their mental health struggles. The club has an online platform and also hosts IRL workshops and has become a place for people to find community, care, and mentorship.
realitytitbit.com
Nadia from Indian Matchmaking has fans feeling 'sad' for both her and Shekar
Netflix viewers first met Nadia Jagessar when she appeared on Indian Matchmaking season 1. The first season of the show premiered in 2020 and saw a variety of singletons seeking the help of Sima Taparia – Mumbai’s leading matchmaker. While Sima is based in India, she travels the world helping people find the perfect partner and she headed to the USA to work her magic with Nadia in season 1.
Hotel offers new staff bizarre perk if they pass six months probation – and people think it’s a brilliant idea
A HOTEL chain offering a bizarre incentive to new staff so they stick around longer than six months. German-based Ruby Hotels is being praised for their ingenuity over giving new employees the chance to spend up to £421 on a new tattoo, piercing or haircut if they pass their probationary period.
Runners review – the treadmill of time, made flesh
Runners from Cirk La Putyka is a perfect fringe cocktail. It’s a mixture of dance, music and circus centred on an improbable prop: a giant treadmill long enough to take a few strides, and just about wide enough to accommodate a few people if they squeeze together. Four immediately...
Selena Gomez Wants to Get Married and Have Children Before Quitting Hollywood: ‘I’m Going to Be Tired of All of This’
Looking forward. Selena Gomez revealed her hopes for a family and why she doesn't see herself staying in Hollywood for the rest of her life. “I hope to be married and to be a mom,” the Only Murders in the Building star, 30, said on an August episode of the TATATU series, "Giving Back Generation," […]
What Is "Vabbing," and Why Is Everyone on TikTok Doing It?
If you happen to go onto TikTok right now, there's a high chance you'll see somebody posting their reaction to the latest trend on the app: "vabbing." It is, some people are saying, the best new alternative to fragrance. In a now-viral video that has more than three million views, TikToker @jewlieah excitedly shows off a host of gifts that men got for her after she tried the technique as proof that "vabbing" works. But what exactly does it entail?
HGTV
We Tried the TikTok-Famous Heatless Curler. Did It Work?
I was calling my friend via FaceTime when she popped up with her hair styled as a medieval princess. I had heard about the “heatless curls” trend on TikTok, so I suspected this explained her new Marie Antoinette-style braid. “You have to try this,” she told me. “You just wrap your hair around the band, sleep with it and you’ll have curls the next day!” After sending me pictures of the result and telling me how the locks lasted the entire day, I knew I had to try it out.
Comments / 0