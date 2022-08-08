ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 1

Related
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is

Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Connecticut Public

New Mexico's Muslims were relieved when a murder suspect was arrested. Then disbelief

For days, before police arrested a suspect in the killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, the city's Muslim community lived in fear. Ahmad Assed is the president of the Islamic Center of New Mexico, the mosque where Assed says the victims and the man now charged in two of the killings all attended prayer. Assed spoke with me before the arrest about the victims - Mohammad Ahmadi, Naeem Hussain, Muhammad Afzaal Hussain and Aftab Hussein.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Connecticut Public

Albuquerque police arrest a suspect in murders of Muslim men

All right. To New Mexico now, where police have arrested a suspect in the murders of four Muslim men. Albuquerque police say they have detained 51-year-old Muhammad Syed as he fled his home. He has been charged with two killings so far, and he's suspected of the others. Megan Kamerick of member station KUNM is with us now. She was at this evening's briefing with police. Welcome, Megan.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Johnson
Person
Greg Mcmichael
Connecticut Public

Little is free in prison — Here are the various ways incarcerated people make money

There's this saying you often hear about prison - at least you get three hots and a cot - meaning your meals and your bed are provided. But in most cases, the food is terrible, and it's often not hot. And prisons frequently charge money for a lot of other things that you and I might think of as essential - things like soap, toothpaste, paper to write letters. And so many prisoners can barely afford to pay for those things. Journalists at The Marshall Project wanted to know how incarcerated people actually make money while in prison, and they corresponded with dozens of people in prison now to paint a picture of their finances. Beth Schwartzapfel wrote about their findings, and she joins us now. Welcome.
MINIMUM WAGE
Connecticut Public

Children are reportedly spending 23 hours lock in at Texas youth prisons

To Texas now, where the state's juvenile detention system is so turbulent that they have mostly stopped accepting newly sentenced teenagers. And the staffing shortage is so severe that many children reportedly spend up to 23 hours each day locked in their cells. Jolie McCullough is a reporter for The Texas Tribune who has been reporting on these issues. And just as a warning, our conversation may include some details that could be difficult to hear. Jolie, welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Sentences#The University Of Nevada#Violent Crime#Supreme Court
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy