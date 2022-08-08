Read full article on original website
Genesis Active Loans Dropped 66% in Q2
Crypto prime broker calls the second quarter “one of the more dramatic in the crypto ecosystem’s history” in latest report. New loans from Genesis’ lending desk declined 9% during this year’s second quarter, the firm revealed Wednesday, while active loans outstanding dropped 66% from the prior period.
First Coinbase-leveraged ETF Makes Market Debut Ahead of Earnings Report
Investors keen to amplify their bets on Coinbase ahead of earnings are in luck: A new ETF offering 1.5 leverage made its Nasdaq debut hours before the exchange’s scheduled earnings report release. Issuers have been quick to list single-stock products in recent weeks after the SEC approved the fund...
SoFi Debuts ETF Focused on NFTs, Blockchain Tech, Metaverse
Digital financial services company SoFi has entered the crypto-related ETF fray with the launch of a fund focusing on NFTs, blockchain technology and the metaverse. The SoFi Web 3 ETF (TWEB) tracks the SoFi Solactive ARTIS Web 3.0 Index and carries an expense ratio of 59 basis points. It is set to invest in 40 securities related to tokenization, blockchain technology, the metaverse, big data and artificial intelligence.
Interactive Brokers Expands Crypto Trading Features
Automated global electronic broker Interactive Brokers announced the expansion of its crypto trading features today. Additional coins including LINK, MATIC, UNI and AAVE have also been added. Customers now have access to 24/7 trading through an enhanced web application available from Paxos Trust Company and can hold both USD and...
Investors Bullish Over Ethereum Merge Disinflation Narrative
After many delays Ethereum Merge to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) remains at least a month and a testnet trial away, but investors are already sending ether on a bull run. The price of ether gained 59% in July, more than tripling bitcoin’s 17% increase, according to crypto exchange Kraken. Investors are...
Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Freezes Withdrawals, Pulls Singapore Application
Crypto lender Hodlnaut has frozen withdrawals, token swaps and deposits on its platform, in addition to withdrawing a license application with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Its withdrawal freeze was made to stabilize liquidity and preserve assets, the Singapore-based platform said in a statement Monday. “Hodlnaut is therefore no...
Blockchain Startup Injective Nets $40M Round Featuring Jump Crypto, BH Digital
Blockworks exclusive: Layer-1 blockchain Injective wants to become the future of all things DeFi, but it faces stiff competition. Blockchain startup Injective Labs has secured $40 million in its latest funding round, led by Jump Crypto. BH Digital, the digital asset division of hedge fund firm Brevan Howard, is also...
Binance Curtails Ties to WazirX Following Regulatory Probe
Binance is further disengaging from Indian cryptocurrency exchange WazirX, with off-chain fund transfers between the two platforms set to be scratched. The move to remove the transfer channel via the “Login with Binance” option will be effective from August 11, according to a blog posted on Monday. Off-chain transfers occur outside of a blockchain network and facilitate instant payouts, as opposed to slower on-chain transactions.
Binance Distances Itself From India’s Crypto Exchange WazirX
Binance CEO Changpang Zhao said Friday his firm never finalized a deal to acquire Indian crypto exchange WazirX, days after the platform was accused of evading oversight by local agencies. In a tweet thread, Zhao said the November 2019 deal “was never completed” and Binance only provides “wallet services for...
Website of Decentralized Crypto Exchange Curve ‘Compromised’
The main website of decentralized digital asset exchange Curve Finance has been compromised in what appears to be the latest instance of a nefarious crypto exploit. The issue was “found and reverted,” Curve tweeted at 5:28 pm ET, pointing to this address as the contract that users should revoke.
Crypto.com Buys South Korean Startups To Compete With Local Giants
Crypto markets aren’t exactly bullish. Still, exchange platform Crypto.com is eager to expand to South Korea, having just acquired two local firms to get its local offerings off the ground. The Singapore-headquartered exchange said in a Monday announcement that it acquired South Korean payment service provider PnLink and digital...
Crypto Miner Marathon Digital Posts $192M Net Loss in Q2
Cryptocurrency miner Marathon Digital recorded a net loss of about $192 million during the second quarter — primarily driven by bitcoin’s price plunge, the company said Monday. The loss was up from its net loss of $109 million in the second quarter of 2021. The mining rig operator...
Funding Wrap: Gaming Startups Still a Hot Item for Venture Capitalists
Play-to-earn gaming companies and services remain popular among investors looking to inject money into the crypto space. Most recently, Andreesen Horowitz (a16z) funneled $6 million into Web3 startup Halliday, which allows its gaming clientele to buy and use digital assets in the metaverse. Hashed, a_capital, SV Angel and other investors also participated in the funding.
Algo Stablecoin Protocol Beanstalk Relaunches Following $180M Hack
Algorithmic stablecoin protocol Beanstalk said Friday it has resumed its services nearly four months after it was hacked for $180 million in crypto. Beanstalk Farms, the self-styled “decentralized credit-based stablecoin protocol,” said it has “unpaused” its services concurrent with the one-year anniversary of its debut on the Ethereum mainnet on Aug. 6, 2021.
There’s a Shortage of Tech (And Female) Crypto Talent: Report
A shift in demand from financial-focused to technology-related people is occurring as the space matures, LinkedIn data shows. The supply of engineering and information technology talent within the blockchain industry is not meeting demand. Maturing digital asset markets have shifted company needs to technical roles — especially when it comes...
Tornado Cash Sanctions Expose Potential DeFi Achilles’ Heel
The US blacklisted dozens of Ethereum addresses when it sanctioned Tornado Cash. Can a major DeFi protocol like MakerDAO get caught in the dragnet?. The US Treasury has sent blockchain protocols scrambling to identify potential exposure to sanctioned crypto mixer Tornado Cash — with some suggesting MakerDAO must act quickly to protect its stablecoin.
Goerli Testnet Is Ethereum’s Final Boss Before the Merge
The Merge will likely occur in mid-September, as long as the Goerli testnet successfully switches to proof-of-stake. Goerli, the third and final Ethereum testnet before the long-anticipated Merge, will likely switch to proof-of-stake within the next 24 hours. The testnet will officially make the switch once its total block difficulty...
Ethereum just completed the Goerli ‘merge.’ The real deal is next—here’s what to know
The final dress rehearsal before the Ethereum merge is over.
