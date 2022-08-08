Binance is further disengaging from Indian cryptocurrency exchange WazirX, with off-chain fund transfers between the two platforms set to be scratched. The move to remove the transfer channel via the “Login with Binance” option will be effective from August 11, according to a blog posted on Monday. Off-chain transfers occur outside of a blockchain network and facilitate instant payouts, as opposed to slower on-chain transactions.

