This month, one year ago, Afghanistan fell to the Taliban. It marked a chaotic end to the 20-year U.S. war in that country. Back around the time that war began, author and journalist Ahmed Rashid had written a book titled "Taliban," which became, for many, a defining text, maybe the defining text on the militant group. Well, Rashid has now written a new foreword to the book in which he says, quote, "the fighters who captured Kabul in 2021 were of a different breed." So we called him to reflect on this past year of Taliban rule again in Afghanistan and to ask how the group has changed in these past two decades.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 2 DAYS AGO