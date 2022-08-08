Read full article on original website
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
travelawaits.com
My 7 Favorite Restaurants In Beautiful Dripping Springs, Texas
Less than a 25-minute car ride from downtown Austin, Dripping Springs, Texas, is a nice escape from the hustle and bustle of the busy city that seems to never end. This small hill country town draws visitors in mainly for its serene location, outdoor attractions, wineries, and weddings — yes, weddings. Given the title of “Official Wedding Captial Of Texas” in 2015, there’s been new growth in every direction, so you can bet that the food scene is rich and plentiful in Dripping Springs.
Komal Latin Kitchen & Bar closes in Steiner Ranch
The restaurant closed Aug. 4. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact Newspaper) Komal Latin Kitchen & Bar closed its Steiner Ranch location Aug. 4. Since its opening in January 2021, the family-owned restaurant offered a variety of Latin cuisine from Central America, South America and the Caribbean. The restaurant was at 5000 N. Quinlan Park Road, Bldg. C, Austin.
dailytrib.com
NEW BIZ: True Texas BBQ restaurant opens at Marble Falls HEB
True Texas BBQ at H-E-B in Marble Falls held its grand opening at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12. This will be the fourth True Texas BBQ in Central Texas and the 20th location companywide. “We’re very proud of this new business in our company, and it is doing very well...
3 San Antonio steakhouses make the cut among Bumble's date night destinations
There's still something romantic about meeting someone you really click with over a meal, and it looks great to suggest a cool, delicious restaurant for that first get-together. But it also adds to the pressure: According to a press release, an OpenTable and YouGov survey found that the top “stressor” for people going on first dates is “picking the right spot/activity.”
New Leander Trucking Co. food truck park to feature also feature a bar, playscape
The Leander Trucking Co. food truck park will have four to five options such as hot dogs, tacos, coffee and desserts. (Rendering courtesy Leander Trucking Co.) Construction on a new food truck park called Leander Trucking Co. began July 15 at 1500 S. Bagdad Road, Leander. The 1-acre development will...
inforney.com
La Tequila Jalisco Mexican Restaurant opening sixth location in Liberty Hill
For months, Liberty Hill residents have been wondering what’s been going on at 13850 State Hwy. 29, where a rustic red barn stood for years before slowly being torn down. It was last set to open as a furniture store—which never happened—and before that it was a wing restaurant and a barbecue joint. Now, the site is going to be home to a new 4,500-square-foot Mexican restaurant.
Louisiana-based supermarket brings homemade gumbo to New Braunfels
A little bit of Louisiana will be in the Texas Hill Country
Arbor Nail Bar opens with a soft opening Aug. 5 at Arbor Walk
Owners and sisters Annie Le and Jennie Tran are offering guests 20% off all services during the soft opening at Arbor Nail Bar. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) Arbor Nail Bar, a professional nail services bar with affordable prices at Arbor Walk in Northwest Austin, opened its doors with a soft opening Aug. 5 with 20% off. The business will host its grand opening Aug. 20 from 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Customers will receive 20% off all services as well as complimentary soft drinks, Vietnamese coffee, strawberry and Hawaiian mimosas, red and white wine, and margaritas.
Sandeez Hamburger Hut in Lakeway closing Aug. 13
The Friday Car Club of Lakeway has traditionally gathered at the restaurant on Fridays. (Courtesy Tom Pierson) Longtime Lakeway eatery Sandeez Hamburger Hut will close Aug. 13, according to the business. The family-owned establishment opened in 1979 and has since served its locally sourced "bucket list" burgers and hand-cut fries to the community. Sandeez Hamburger Hut is located at 113 N. RM 620, Lakeway, and is a popular spot for the Friday Car Club of Lakeway, where local enthusiasts of all ages gather to swap car stories and share a meal, member Tom Pierson said. 512-266-1524. https://my-site-106671-106305.square.site.
ICNA Relief to give 300 backpacks, back-to-school supplies Aug. 14 in Cedar Park
The ICNA Relief Back2School event happens every year; the organization gives out backpacks and school supplies to children who drive up with their parents. Locations are updated online. (Courtesy ICNA Relief Austin) ICNA Relief, an organization that provides social services across the U.S. to the underprivileged and those affected by...
This is the worst thing about Barton Springs, Austin’s best swimming hole
Maybe we've all stayed too long at the party.
A heckin' good time: Round Rock and Pflugerville have many pet-friendly establishments
The cities of Round Rock and Pflugerville have several pet-friendly bars and restaurants where people can bring their animal friends. The following list is not comprehensive, but includes a wide selection of businesses from coffee shops to breweries to restaurants. Key:. A = Establishment serves alcohol. I = Pets allowed...
Deli Zioso now open at former Long Island Deli location in Round Rock
Delizioso Delicatessen & Charcuterie is now open on Hwy. 79 inside the former location of Long Island Deli. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Delizioso Delicatessen & Charcuterie held a soft opening Aug. 5 at 1207 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, next to Lonestar Kolaches. Previously, the space was occupied by Long Island Deli, which announced its closing July 5. The deli, located in the former Little Red Wagon building at 1207 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, closed due to issues obtaining supplies from the East Coast as well as difficulty hiring staff. Delizioso offers sandwiches, soups, salads, sorbetto, gelato and other specialty items. 512-505-8123. Facebook: Delizioso Delicatessen & Charcuterie.
Club Pilates now open in Southwest Austin
The new Club Pilates location is located across from the Shops at Arbor Trails in Southwest Austin. (Courtesy Club Pilates) A new location of worldwide exercise chain Club Pilates opened at 4220 W. William Cannon Drive, Ste. 110, Austin, on June 27. The studio offers introduction courses for newcomers to the discipline as well as a variety of higher-intensity classes, such as Cardio Sculpt and Reformer Flow, for those with more experience. Workout equipment including Pilates reformer machines, TRX workout straps, springboards and more are featured in the studio. Hours for the studio are 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and closed on Sunday. Customers can find the new location's class schedule and reserve a slot on the website. 512-745-4529. www.clubpilates.com/location/williamcannon.
Cedar Park restaurant Rumaan Mediterranean Cuisine strives to serve fresh, authentic fare
The grilled chicken plate ($16), which includes grilled chicken with rice, hummus and salad, is among the most popular dishes at Rumaan Mediterranean Cuisine. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) Rumaan Mediterranean Cuisine co-owner Allam Steitieh said he and co-owner Hassan Alsukhni founded the Cedar Park restaurant because the area did not...
roundtherocktx.com
Live Music this Weekend in Round Rock
LIVE MUSIC IN ROUND ROCK: Lots of choices for your weekend listening pleasure!. 5:30 Steve Valentine, The American Legion, George Johns Post 447 (every Thursday) 8:30 Open Jam with Mojo, Roadhouse Bar (weekly Thursdays) 6p Live piano music, Double Cut Steak House. 7p Fabulous Jacks, Alcove Cantina. 8p David Touchton,...
Good Neighbor Fest coming to St. Marks wildflower meadow in North Austin on Sept. 24
Musicians will perform for attendees at the Good Neighbor Fest on Sept. 24 at St. Marks wildflower meadow at 601 W. Braker Lane, Austin. (Courtesy Emily Shaughnessy/Cut the VS) Good Neighbor Fest, a free community festival with art, live music, and family-friendly activities will be 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 24...
This Is The Best Sub Shop In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best sub shop.
Central Texas Pediatric Orthopedics to open Round Rock location in September
Central Texas Pediatric Orthopedics will open a new location at 2051 Gattis School Road, Ste. 645, Round Rock, in September. (Courtesy Central Texas Pediatric Orthopedics) Central Texas Pediatric Orthopedics will open a new location at 2051 Gattis School Road, Ste. 645, Round Rock, in September. CTPO has operated locations in Austin, Cedar Park, Westlake and Four Points for the past 30 years. The Round Rock location will offer pediatric physical therapy services. 512-478-8116. www.ctpomd.com.
Ellipsis Boutique to celebrate 5 years of business in Buda
Ellipsis Boutique is located at 306 S. Main St., Ste. 105, Buda. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Ellipsis Boutique, located in the Buda Mill & Grain Co. at 306 S. Main St., Ste. 105, Buda, is set to celebrate five years of business Aug. 12. Amy Krell opened the shop in...
