The new Club Pilates location is located across from the Shops at Arbor Trails in Southwest Austin. (Courtesy Club Pilates) A new location of worldwide exercise chain Club Pilates opened at 4220 W. William Cannon Drive, Ste. 110, Austin, on June 27. The studio offers introduction courses for newcomers to the discipline as well as a variety of higher-intensity classes, such as Cardio Sculpt and Reformer Flow, for those with more experience. Workout equipment including Pilates reformer machines, TRX workout straps, springboards and more are featured in the studio. Hours for the studio are 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and closed on Sunday. Customers can find the new location's class schedule and reserve a slot on the website. 512-745-4529. www.clubpilates.com/location/williamcannon.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO