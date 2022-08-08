ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Putin’s Twisted Mind Games Just Hit a Disturbing New Low

Russian authorities have been trying to sow the seeds of a propaganda effort aimed at convincing residents of occupied territories that Ukraine is already divided, according to a new report from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. “Ukraine has already been divided,” the Russian occupiers...
Author of 'Taliban' reflects on how the group has changed since it was last in power

This month, one year ago, Afghanistan fell to the Taliban. It marked a chaotic end to the 20-year U.S. war in that country. Back around the time that war began, author and journalist Ahmed Rashid had written a book titled "Taliban," which became, for many, a defining text, maybe the defining text on the militant group. Well, Rashid has now written a new foreword to the book in which he says, quote, "the fighters who captured Kabul in 2021 were of a different breed." So we called him to reflect on this past year of Taliban rule again in Afghanistan and to ask how the group has changed in these past two decades.
The Trump-era immigration policy 'Remain in Mexico' is ending

The Department of Homeland Security says it's committed to ending the Remain in Mexico immigration policy in what it says will be a quick and orderly way. A long federal court battle ended Monday when a judge lifted his injunction. The Trump-era policy required thousands of asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico until their court hearings in the U.S. So what does this mean for migrants on the southern border and for future immigration policies? Aaron Reichlin-Melnick is the policy director of the American Immigration Council. Aaron, what can asylum-seekers expect in the short term?
What remains of the American University of Afghanistan?

One year ago this month, the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan. Many people fled into exile, and so did an entire university. The American University of Afghanistan was a U.S.-backed institution. Our colleague Steve Inskeep reports on its fate. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. We drove past the campus in Kabul but...
