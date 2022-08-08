Read full article on original website
Ringing in your ears? New smartphone app delivers ‘life-changing’ cure for tinnitus
AUCKLAND, New Zealand — After 20 years of research, scientists have created a “life-changing” new mobile phone therapy to stop tinnitus. Researchers in New Zealand reduced the average time to gain control over the condition from 12 months to 12 weeks, by creating personalized treatment plans that let patients follow them with a range of digital tools. There is no pill that can cure tinnitus, which is a ringing noise in the ears that has defied conventional treatments for years.
WATCH: Oklahoma Wind Turbine Folds Like a Cheap Lawn Chair During Storm, Erupts in Flames
On Tuesday, a massive Oklahoma wind turbine at the one of the country’s largest wind farms was decimated by a storm. When first responders arrived on the scene at 4:30 pm, they found one of the turbines on fire. Video posted to YouTube shows the enormous structure crumbling to...
Not so green and pleasant: Satellite image shows Britain looking quite brown
ENGLAND — This supposedly green and pleasant land is looking parched and brown. A startling satellite photograph shows Britain and Europe cloud-free on Wednesday and displaying the dulling effects of being scorched by current hot temperatures. “This is quite a remarkable and paradigmatic image of this summer 2022; drought,...
Blindness cure discovered? Implant made from pig skin protein restores 20:20 vision to patients!
LINKÖPING, Sweden — A protein implant derived from pig skin could restore a blind person’s vision, according to a new study. Researchers found no one who underwent the operation still dealt with blindness two years later. Moreover, three people who were blind ended up with 20:20 vision after the groundbreaking procedure.
Insects use ‘sophisticated’ navigation systems for long-distance migration
MUNICH, Germany — A groundbreaking study that tracked insects for roughly 50 miles has discovered that these creatures use “sophisticated” navigation systems for long-distance migration. Tiny trackers show that nocturnally migrating hawkmoths continually adjust their flight headings in response to winds and the landscape to keep their...
Smart contact lenses can examine chemicals in tears to diagnose cancer
LOS ANGELES — Scientists have created smart contact lenses that can diagnose cancer by examining the chemicals in a wearer’s eyes. Researchers say the lenses detect tumors by identifying certain substances found in tears during the disease’s early stages. The breakthrough could open the door to an inexpensive “one-size-fits-all” screening program.
