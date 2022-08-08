ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
studyfinds.org

Ringing in your ears? New smartphone app delivers ‘life-changing’ cure for tinnitus

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — After 20 years of research, scientists have created a “life-changing” new mobile phone therapy to stop tinnitus. Researchers in New Zealand reduced the average time to gain control over the condition from 12 months to 12 weeks, by creating personalized treatment plans that let patients follow them with a range of digital tools. There is no pill that can cure tinnitus, which is a ringing noise in the ears that has defied conventional treatments for years.
studyfinds.org

Not so green and pleasant: Satellite image shows Britain looking quite brown

ENGLAND — This supposedly green and pleasant land is looking parched and brown. A startling satellite photograph shows Britain and Europe cloud-free on Wednesday and displaying the dulling effects of being scorched by current hot temperatures. “This is quite a remarkable and paradigmatic image of this summer 2022; drought,...
studyfinds.org

Insects use ‘sophisticated’ navigation systems for long-distance migration

MUNICH, Germany — A groundbreaking study that tracked insects for roughly 50 miles has discovered that these creatures use “sophisticated” navigation systems for long-distance migration. Tiny trackers show that nocturnally migrating hawkmoths continually adjust their flight headings in response to winds and the landscape to keep their...
studyfinds.org

Smart contact lenses can examine chemicals in tears to diagnose cancer

LOS ANGELES — Scientists have created smart contact lenses that can diagnose cancer by examining the chemicals in a wearer’s eyes. Researchers say the lenses detect tumors by identifying certain substances found in tears during the disease’s early stages. The breakthrough could open the door to an inexpensive “one-size-fits-all” screening program.
