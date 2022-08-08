Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KBTX.com
Hometown Heroes: Calvert Trojans
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the third consecutive season the Calvert Trojans will have a new head coach. Eric Johnson is taking over for Michael Thomas. Johnson inherits a team that has four offensive and five defensive starters returning. Cohan Thompson is one of those returners. The senior running back...
KBTX.com
A&M’s Caden Davis looks to fill big shoes left behind by Small
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The kicking game in football isn’t thought of much unless it is late in the first half or the game is on the line. Then it becomes a point of emphasis. This year the Texas Aggie football team is looking to replace Seth Small...
KBTX.com
Hometown Heroes: Dime Box Longhorns
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a year away from the grid iron, Rick Frey and the Dime Box Longhorns will compete in District 11 Division II with Calvert. The Longhorns will kickoff the season with a lot of inexperience with one sophomore and five freshman. The Longhorns will kick off...
KBTX.com
Hometown Heroes: Brazos Christian Eagles
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Christian Eagles will have a new head coach this season as Correy Washington comes from Brentwood Christian over in Austin to take over for Ben Hoffmier. Washington likes defense and feels like the Eagles will be much improved on that side of the ball...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KBTX.com
Hearne host ‘Meet the Eagles’ and present commemorative DCTF to players
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Over at Hearne High School Wednesday evening they hosted ‘Meet the Eagles’. Head Football Coach Ricky Sargent introduced the team and presented them with a commemorative Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine with the team’s personal wrap cover. Coach Sargent said it’s a...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Former Aggie football player gives back to the Bryan-College Station community
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Mike Evens may play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but he hasn’t forgotten where he got his start. The former Texas A&M wide receiver began the Mike Evans Family Foundation with his wife Ashli in December 2017. The organization supports those in need in Galveston, College Station and Tampa, with a focus on empowering youth, encouraging education and taking a stand against domestic violence.
KBTX.com
Julia Cottrill added to Texas A&M softball roster
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Julia Cottrill, a two-time all-region selection with playing experience in the Women’s College World Series, was added to the Texas A&M softball roster Thursday. Cottrill joins the Aggies after spending the 2022 campaign at Oklahoma State. “We are excited to add Julia to our...
KBTX.com
Leon dominates during Caldwell sweep
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Caldwell High School has a new volleyball coach in Troy Errington. He made his debut with the Lady Hornets as they hosted Leon Tuesday night. Leon started strong and ended strong with the sweep in three sets 25-12, 26-24 and 25-11. Caldwell returns to action on with the Columbus Tournament on Thursday. Leon is on the road again with a match against Quitman on Thursday night.
RELATED PEOPLE
KBTX.com
Dailen Mize claims Mutton Bustin’ World Title
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dailen Mize is a world champion after winning the mutton bustin’ event at the Wrangler Youth Bull Riders World Finals in Abilene last weekend. The 7 year old out of Franklin outrode 60 other competitors and picked up a check worth a little more than $1,800.
KBTX.com
Bryan volleyball begins Kayli Kane era with sweep over Manor
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan volleyball team beat Manor 25-19, 25-19, 25-21 Tuesday night in the season opener. It was the first game under the new Lady Vikings’ head coach Kayli Kane. Every team from Freshmen Gray to Varsity beat Manor Tuesday. The Lady Vikings will be back...
KBTX.com
Dickey “most excited” about wide receivers
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After six straight days of fall camp, Texas A&M Football had its first rest day on Tuesday. After the first week of camp, Aggie fans have plenty to be excited about. A lot of attention has been on this freshman class which is the highest-rated...
KBTX.com
12th Man Documentary STANDING ROOM ONLY Premieres at Rudder Auditorium on Aug. 20
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Athletics and 12th Man Films debuts the much-anticipated STANDING ROOM ONLY - The Legend of the 12th Man on Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. at Rudder Auditorium on the Texas A&M campus. The ambitious full-length documentary is a sweeping look at a tradition that is often imitated, but never duplicated.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KBTX.com
College Station drops pair of matches to open the season
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Lady Cougar volleyball team played a pair of matches to open the 2022 season. After losing to Episcopal in 5 sets in their season opener, the Purple and Black dropped a 4 set loss to Fulshear 14-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-22. College Station (0-2) will participate in the Katy/Cy-Fair Tournament starting Thursday in search of their first win of the year.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M soccer hosting exhibition match on Thursday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M soccer team plays its final tune-up prior to the 2022 campaign Thursday when the Aggies host the SFA Ladyjacks in a 7 p.m. contest on Ellis Field. The match features free admission. With construction surrounding much of Ellis Field, fans are asked to...
KBTX.com
Over 2,000 Bryan ISD teachers, staff honored at Convocation
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Before students and teachers head back for the first day of school on Aug. 16, Bryan ISD hosted its annual Convocation to kick off the school year. The auditorium at Central Baptist Church was filled with more than 2,000 Bryan ISD teachers and staff. Superintendent Ginger Carrabine, along with many Student Ambassadors, took part in the program.
KBTX.com
Anointed Abilities to host Back-to-School Bash
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Anointed Abilities is hosting a Back-to-School Bash on Monday, August 15 at Bright Light Free Will Baptist Church in College Station. Everyone in the disabled community is invited to Bright Light Church from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and pick up free backpacks and school supplies, get a free haircut or hair braiding, enjoy a free, hot meal, and play fun games.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KBTX.com
ILTexas students dance into the first day of school
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There wasn’t a lack of excitement as ILTexas K-8 students returned to school Thursday. Teachers and administrators welcomed students with music and dancing as they made their way into the building. The K-8 principal Zachary Bolzan said he was most excited about seeing the...
KBTX.com
Back to School: Bryan PD talks safety, security within Bryan ISD schools
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There are nearly two dozen schools in Bryan ISD and the Bryan Police Department is tasked with keeping them safe. The sergeant of the School Resource Officer Unit was on Brazos Valley This Morning Thursday and spoke about how they constantly work and train to keep students and staff safe.
KBTX.com
Goldstar Barbers hosting free back to school haircuts
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Here’s something people can check off their back to school to do list: a fresh haircut! Goldstar Barbers is giving back to the community by giving kids free haircuts. Goldstar owner Mike Espitia joined First News at Four to discuss the event. He says...
KBTX.com
Back to School: Milano ISD Superintendent says they’re ready to welcome students back Aug. 17
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students in Milam ISD have less than a week left of summer break. The first day of the new school year is Aug. 17. “We’re excited to see the kids come back. We’ve been working so hard this summer to get ready for them, so we’re just excited to see the kids come back, see their smiling faces,” said Superintendent Elisabeth Luevanos.
Comments / 1