Digital Trends
Xenoblade Chronicles 3: best accessories for each class
Games let us do a multitude of things we never would, or could, do in real life. JRPGs in particular let us live out fantastical adventures, cast magic, travel across majestic landscapes, and even care about what we’re wearing. Gear of all forms has become a staple of RPGs as a whole, though they don’t always actually impact your character’s appearance. In Xenoblade Chronicles 3, you can, in fact, change what outfits your characters wear, but that won’t impact their stats. Accessories are what you’re looking for when trying to add some buffs to your party.
Polygon
One of League of Legends’ oldest champions finally has his rework
There’s a new Udyr in town. After many, many years of players clamoring for an update to one of League of Legends’ oldest champions, the Spirit Walker, is getting a new look on The Rift as well as a new set of abilities. Udyr’s core mechanic — constantly...
Microsoft is bringing Minecraft Legends, Lies of P, and a whole bunch more to Gamescom
The Xbox lineup for Gamescom—Microsoft's first in-person appearance since 2019—has been announced.
Crossfire: Legion brings back the RTS genre while offering something for newcomers too
There’s not a gamer who lived in the late '90s or early 2000s who doesn’t remember blockbuster real-time strategy (RTS) classics like Command & Conquer, StarCraft, Age of Empires, and countless others. The ability to dump countless hours into crafting the perfect strategy to destroy every last enemy on the map certainly consumed many a young (and young at heart) gamer’s after-school hours.
Danger Mouse & Black Thought: Cheat Codes review – brimming with sheer love of the craft
If Cheat Codes – a joint album with Tariq Trotter AKA Black Thought on the mic and Brian Burton AKA Danger Mouse at the controls – feels long overdue, it’s because it is: the pair first conceived the record 15 years ago. Back then, Burton had made a name for himself as a maverick producer, moving from his bootlegged Beatles x Jay-Z mashup into his stint as half of pop-R&B project Gnarls Barkley. Trotter, meanwhile, was recording and touring as frontman of the Roots. An incendiary 10-minute freestyle in late 2017 reinstated his status as one of rap’s title contenders, heralding his 2020 solo album. It’s in this moment of resurgence that Burton returns to hip-hop, the pair pouring themselves into an ebullient record brimming with sheer love of the craft.
Today's Wordle 419 answer and hint: Friday, August 12
I've prepared a fresh hint for today's Wordle if you want it, I've got all the tips you could ever hope to read, and if you would just like to see the answer for the August 12 (419) puzzle in bold text you'll find that just a short scroll away.
This Undertale mod adds local co-op, but playing online requires some extra work
Undertale Together allows for "couch co-op" out of the box and online play through a virtual desktop. Originally released in 2019, Moddb user Depa31's Undertale Together (opens in new tab) allows two players to complete the entirety of Toby Fox's 2015 indie adventure, well, together. With help from a remote desktop tool like Parsec (opens in new tab), it can effectively offer online co-op as well.
Splatoon 3 Makes a Big Splash in New Video Preview Filled to the Gills With Fresh Gameplay and New Details
REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- In a new 30-minute Splatoon 3 Direct video presentation available on Nintendo’s YouTube channel and Nintendo.com, fans and viewers are taken on a deep dive through the newest entry in the adrenaline-fueled Splatoon series. The ink-splatting, multiplayer action game Splatoon 3 launches for the Nintendo Switch family of systems on Sept. 9, but pre-orders for the game are available now! This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005252/en/ In a new 30-minute Splatoon 3 Direct video presentation available on Nintendo’s YouTube channel and Nintendo.com, fans and viewers are taken on a deep dive through the newest entry in the adrenaline-fueled Splatoon series. The ink-splatting, multiplayer action game Splatoon 3 launches for the Nintendo Switch family of systems on Sept. 9, but pre-orders for the game are available now! (Graphic: Business Wire)
What Does VAL 19 Mean in 'Valorant'? How to Restart the Client
Popular first-person shooter game Valorant may only be available on PC, but it hasn't stopped thousands of players from logging on daily to compete against one other. While it may be some time before the game makes its way to other platforms, there's still plenty of content and new updates that have kept the game interesting for players.
