WHAT IT IS: Electrification is coming to America's Sports Car. Lots of it. The first baby step will represent one giant leap for Corvette-kind by powering all four wheels—a 70-year first for a production Corvette. Yes, at some point in 2023 the C8 Corvette will get e-AWD, courtesy of hybridization with an electric motor powering each front wheel. In April 2022, GM president Mark Reuss confirmed an all-electric Ultium-based Corvette was also in the works. One of these variants is expected to get the E-Ray moniker, the trademark GM renewed in August 2020.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO