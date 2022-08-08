This is a World Record car collection. As children, most of us car enthusiasts were probably fascinated by the cars of yesteryear. From classic Dodge Power Wagons to race-ready Le Mans competitors, the swooping fender flares, long hoods, and bright diverse color schemes were designed to do one thing, catch your attention. They did this extremely well which is why today these cars are seen as the pinnacle of design within the automotive community. While it is very unlikely, especially these days, to find your well-taken care of examples of these long-lost legends, there is still hope. This comes in the form of museums such as the LeMay Car Collection.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO