‘One of the most dangerous and irresponsible actions by a car company in decades’: Activist Ralph Nader urges regulators to recall Tesla’s self-driving technology
Ralph Nader changed vehicle safety standards in America forever. Now he’s going after Elon Musk and his automated cars.
US Automaker Spends $99 Million On Brand New Turbo Engine
Automakers across the globe have committed to an electric future. But that won't happen overnight. In the meantime, we need more efficient, less polluting engines to power our cars. And to that end, Stellantis is launching a brand new four-cylinder turbo engine; shortly after it dropped a cool $2.5 billion on a new EV battery plant and unveiled the Hurricane straight-six to power the new Wagoneer.
motor1.com
VW shows how it made the most powerful Golf ever
The Volkswagen Golf has had hundreds of engine variants since its introduction in 1974. Even though there used to be a bigger VR6, the fourth generation of the EA888 four-pot is the most potent ever fitted to the compact hatchback. The turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol mill makes 329 bhp (245 kilowatts) in the Golf R 20 Years Edition. A new video from the company's R division shows how they were able to extract the extra oomph over a regular Golf R.
Porsche and Piech Families Want To Keep VW On A Tight Leash
While Volkswagen is a publicly traded company, it is majority controlled by Porsche SE, which is owned by the Porsche and Piech families. According to sources close to the matter, the families are looking to get VW back in shape by influencing decisions and being more involved. Volkswagen has had...
Volkswagen Group's Big Sellers Will Have Even More In Common
The Volkswagen Group's head of volume brands recently stated that VW, Seat, and Skoda models would become more similar. Thomas Schaefer sat down for an interview with Bloomberg. He revealed that the leading volume brands would share even more parts in the future to boost efficiency and profitability across the more affordable vehicles in its portfolio. However, the various cars will still rely on unique designs to set them apart.
This Ultra-Rare 1936 Bugatti Type 57S Atalante Is Heading to Auction This Fall
Click here to read the full article. Ettore Bugatti once said, “Nothing is too beautiful, nothing is too expensive.” This pre-war ride could well be proof of that. The rare Bugatti Type 57S Atalante Coupé in question is one of the most desirable cars in the French marque’s century-long history. It will lead RM Sotheby’s St. Moritz sale on September 9. Additional auction highlights include a sleek silver 1965 Aston Martin DB5 Vantage and an elegant black 1957 Mercedes-Benz 190 SL, no less. Designed by the aforementioned founder’s son, Jean Bugatti, the Type 57 included S and SC variants (Surbaissé for “lowered”...
MotorAuthority
Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric brings back the dune buggy for EV era
The classic Meyers Manx dune buggy has returned as an EV. The new Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric is scheduled to make its public debut next week during the Quail, A Motorsports Gathering at Monterey Car Week. Designed by Freeman Thomas, whose résumé includes the Volkswagen New Beetle and the original...
Selling Your Diesel Truck on Facebook Could Land You in Legal Trouble
Thinking of selling a diesel truck? You'll want to hear this story first. The post Selling Your Diesel Truck on Facebook Could Land You in Legal Trouble appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 1,049 HP Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar May Take on the Nürburgring Record
Click here to read the full article. The Mercedes-AMG One is a complex bit of kit. Touting a Formula 1-derived plug-in hybrid drivetrain with 1.6-liter V-6 that spins to a dizzying 11,000 rpm, the heavily scooped, spoilered, and finned hypercar has experienced serious setbacks since it first dropped cover at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2017. Daimler’s then-boss Dieter Zetsche and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 ace Lewis Hamilton touted the car as a race car disguised as a road car, and by all accounts the consumer product is actually more mechanically ambitious than its F1 counterpart. Hence development hell through the...
After 100 Years of Classic Cars, Andrea Zagato Is Ready for 100 More
Andrea Zagato was introduced to the idea of joining the family firm at an early age. Each day he was chauffeured to school in an Alfa Romeo 2.6 presidential limousine, driven by his grandfather on the way to work. He resisted at first, having every intention of becoming a veterinarian. “But curiosity more about my father [than cars] took me to the company,” Zagato tells InsideHook, “and I actually started really loving it when I realized how unique Zagato is.”
Top Speed
2022 BMW i4 M50 Review: A True Unicorn in the Wild
In May of 2009, I drove my first EV. It was a Cube-based Nissan prototype propelled by an all-electric platform that spawned the LEAF three years later; America’s first modern electric car. A decade later and I’m not sure what’s more astonishing: that electric cars like this new i4 offer such incredible performance or that with such a large lead Nissan still can’t get the ARIYA to market?
Ferdinand Porsche's Grandson Teases New 540-HP Porsche GTL Coupe
For particularly affluent Porsche collectors, buying a "normal" Porsche 911 Carrera or snapping up a carefully preserved classic at auction isn't always enough. That's where companies like Singer Vehicle Design fit in, able to produce entirely unique and exceptionally high quality versions of the classic sports car. Bespoke sports car brand Feuerbach Designworks want a slice of this lucrative market, too, and with a tag line like "for the few, not for the many", the company knows exactly who it is targeting. Founded in 2019, Feuerbach has shared the first bit of information about its launch model, the Feuerbach Porsche GTL Coupe.
Digital Trends
What’s the environmental impact of EV battery manufacturing and recycling?
One major caveat to the spread of electric vehicles is the question of what we’re going to do with all of these car batteries once their time is up. There’s also concern about the environmental impact of lithium mining, not to mention that of other essential metals, like cobalt and nickel. Let’s take some time to look at what goes into EV batteries, where they go when they’re dead, and whether EVs are in the end still the best choice for the environment.
MotorAuthority
Audi Q9 full-size SUV reportedly confirmed to dealers for launch in 2025
Audi may finally be preparing a full-size SUV to take on the likes of the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class. Rumors of a potential Q9 from Audi have circulated for years but Automotive News (subscription required) reported on Monday the automaker's U.S. dealers have been told a full-size, three-row SUV is coming in 2025.
Meyers Manx Dune Buggy Revived, New Toyota Overtrail Off-Roader, Porsche 911 GT3 RS Crazy Aeros: Cold Start
The alarms have rung, and the coffee's percolating, so it's time to start your day off the right way with Cold Start, your one-stop recap of the most important news from the last day. It was a slow Monday for most, with highlights coming from Ford's aid of Kentucky flood victims and 7,500 new jobs from the newest automaker to hit America, VinFast. We found out that driving on a race track is healthier for you than hitting the gym, too.
Massive Classic Car Collection Impacts Car Community
This is a World Record car collection. As children, most of us car enthusiasts were probably fascinated by the cars of yesteryear. From classic Dodge Power Wagons to race-ready Le Mans competitors, the swooping fender flares, long hoods, and bright diverse color schemes were designed to do one thing, catch your attention. They did this extremely well which is why today these cars are seen as the pinnacle of design within the automotive community. While it is very unlikely, especially these days, to find your well-taken care of examples of these long-lost legends, there is still hope. This comes in the form of museums such as the LeMay Car Collection.
MotorAuthority
2023 Nissan Z, Bentley Batur, Mercedes-Benz AMG One: Car News Headlines
With more power, more technology, and a stiffer structure, Nissan didn't reinvent the Z with the sports car's 2023 redesign but moved the icon forward into the new decade. We've just taken another spin, and just can't get over how great it looks in blue on blue. Bentley is close...
Top Speed
A New Leak Hints At the Unthinkable: xDrive AWD for the G87 BMW M2
Earlier this year, we reported that the next-generation 2023 BMW M2 is too fat and too heavy to be equipped with their M xDrive all-wheel drive (AWD) system. As the M2 migrates to the new Cluster Architecture (CLAR) platform, after all, the compact performance coupe is expected to gain more weight. This latest leaked document, however, seems to contradict the statements made by BMW M’s engineers, because it reveals that an M2 with M xDrive is coming out after all.
These 2022 Luxury SUVs Are Surprisingly Affordable
There are a range of the cheapest luxury 2022 SUVs to choose from. No matter your needs, there's a luxury SUV for you. The post These 2022 Luxury SUVs Are Surprisingly Affordable appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
When the sun switches off the solar panels
The more the sun shines in the southern German town of Aurach, the more likely it is that Jens Husemann's solar panels will be disconnected from the grid -- an exasperating paradox at a time when Germany is navigating an energy supply crisis. There were 257 days last year when it had to cut off supply from solar panels on parts of the grid.
