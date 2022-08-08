Read full article on original website
Natchez Democrat
James McNeil
NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for James McNeil, 87, of Natchez, MS, who died Aug. 9, 2022, will be at 12 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel with Pastor James Ray Davis, officiating. Visitation will be from 6 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11,...
Natchez Democrat
Leatrice Clayton Shaw
NATCHEZ – Services for Leatrice Clayton Shaw, 82, of Natchez, who died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Natchez will be held on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter Baptist Church with Pastor Wilsonni Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under...
Natchez Democrat
Peggy Lynn Lund
FAYETTE – Graveside services for Peggy Lynn Lund, of Weatherford, TX who died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Weatherford, TX, will be at Fayette City Cemetery in Fayette, MS on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at 10 a.m. under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home. Face masks or face coverings are required.
Natchez Democrat
Tourism growth celebrates at event to welcome new riverboat Symphony Wednesday night
NATCHEZ — When Natchez becomes a host city for American Cruise Lines in 2025, thousands more visitors will come, Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said Wednesday night at a pre-christening event for the new American Cruise Lines riverboat Symphony, held at the Carriage House. Negotiations for the partnership have been...
Natchez Democrat
New office for Miss-Lou Eyecare, Milliken Family Dentistry slated to open in Vidalia this fall
VIDALIA, La. — Miss-Lou Eye Care and Milliken Family Dentistry will soon move their practices from Natchez and Ferriday to a new 7300-square-foot facility in Vidalia, Louisiana. Representatives from both practices spoke to attendees at the Concordia Parish Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon on Tuesday. Bridget Milliken, an...
Natchez Democrat
Preservation Commission tables proposed guidelines on murals
NATCHEZ — The City of Natchez Preservation Commission tabled action on proposed guidelines for murals in the Natchez Historic District. However, as written, those guidelines would only allow murals on a handful of buildings in the downtown area. Buildings considered historic or buildings that are considered to be contributing to the historic feel of downtown, are prohibited from having murals installed on them.
Natchez Democrat
Man’s 12-year-old red Dachshund stolen from vehicle in Dollar General parking lot Monday
NATCHEZ — Last year, Billy Hall, 63, lost his wife, Barbara. Since that time, Hall has grown close to his sole companion, his 12-year-old, nearly blind red Dachshund named Stella. On Monday morning, Hall, who lives in Cranfield, was on his way to take Stella for a walk along...
Natchez Democrat
National Park Service acquires new property at historic Forks of the Road ‘slave market’ site
NATCHEZ — The National Park Service (NPS) today announced the acquisition of a third parcel to ensure the long-term preservation of land associated with Forks of the Road, one of the country’s largest sites for the trafficking of enslaved people during the antebellum era. The historic O’Ferrall House...
Natchez Democrat
Natchez Adams School District quickly closing enrollment gap
NATCHEZ — Natchez Adams School District’s student enrollment has picked up drastically over the past three weeks since school started but still lags behind last school year. As of Tuesday, the district was still 168 students shy of the 2021-22 school year’s enrollment. The district has 2,667 students...
Natchez Democrat
State issues medical marijuana dispensary license for Adams County
NATCHEZ — The Highest Care LLC has been granted a license to operate as a dispensary for medical marijuana in Adams County, the first such issued in the county. Tabitha Wroten, a real estate agent with River Park Realty and a registered nurse, is the sole owner of The Highest Care. The state granted the license to The Highest Care on July 26.
Natchez Democrat
‘We’re not going to be able to stay in this budget,’ Ferriday budget passes amid concerns over payroll
FERRIDAY, La. — The Ferriday Board of Aldermen unanimously passed an operating budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year on Tuesday, despite disagreements about increases in payroll expenses. Alderwoman Gloria Lloyd said she had concerns about the town making payroll. “We’re already starting with a deficit of $471,100,” she said,...
Natchez Democrat
On your marks: Green Wave look ahead to cross country season
NATCHEZ —Cathedral has worked hard over the summer to get ready for the season. Head Coach Tommy Smith said he saw great participation and a lot of young runners with his team. Adeline Burgett, who will graduate in 2028, is one of the returning runners for Cathedral. She is...
Natchez Democrat
LDWF updates Chronic Wasting Disease control area
BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries issued a Declaration of Emergency on August 10, 2022 to extend the Chronic Wasting Disease Management Zone. This zone was amended on August 3, 2022 to exclude portions of Franklin Parish and Madison Parish. LDWF has published a map of the CWD Control area which remains under a feeding and carcass export ban.
Natchez Democrat
Sheriff: Reasons why dispatch should be its own entity
This is certainly not the letter that I wanted to be writing today but at this point, I certainly feel the need to do so now because I am concerned about dispatch, E911 and the future of all the employees that work in those respective places. The consolidated 911 Dispatch...
Natchez Democrat
Natchez mayor: Council members who leak info from executive sessions ‘will be prosecuted’
Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson is threatening legal action against any member of the city council who shares information discussed during an executive session. Gibson’s warnings came during Tuesday’s Board of Alderman meeting, during which the mayor cautioned “If it is found that any of you – in coming out of executive session –have shared with anyone outside of that room, it will be investigated and you will be prosecuted,” according to reports published by listenupyall.com.
