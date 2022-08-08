Read full article on original website
auburntigers.com
Morris Joseph Jr. senior spotlight: 'Passionate about the game'
AUBURN, Ala. – When defensive lineman Morris Joseph Jr. graduated from Memphis this spring, he had a specific goal in mind: to continue his football career at the highest level of collegiate competition. “I wanted to get to the best situation to showcase my abilities on the biggest stage,”...
‘Auburn Family Football Preseason Kickoff,’ presented by Golden Flake set for August 27
AUBURN, Ala.—Auburn Football invites the Auburn Family to a preseason kickoff fan fest event and open practice on Saturday, Aug. 27 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Auburn Family Football Preseason Kickoff, presented by Golden Flake, will feature a family fun zone at noon CT and open practice at 2 p.m. CT, allowing fans to catch a sneak peek at the 2022 Auburn Tigers, led by head coach Bryan Harsin, prior to the home opener on Sept. 3. Admission is FREE.
Auburn football: 2022 defense preview
AUBURN, Ala. – If you want a preview of what the Auburn defense is capable of this coming season, look back at last year's Iron Bowl. For three quarters, the Tigers held Alabama without a point. For 59 minutes, they kept the Crimson Tide out of the end zone.
Auburn holds off Georgia Southern in opening exhibition
Auburn, Ala. – Auburn soccer kicked off the preseason with a 4-1 victory over Georgia Southern on Tuesday. Originally slated for Monday evening, the exhibition game saw a 2-0 run from the Tigers before halted by inclement weather. Both squads resumed play Tuesday, when Auburn sealed the victory. "It's...
Nine Tigers named WCGA Scholastic All-Americans
AUBURN, Ala. – Nine members of the Auburn gymnastics team were named to the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) Scholastic All-America team for the 2021-22 school year, the organization announced Wednesday. Tigers earning academic recognition include Aria Brusch, Sophia Groth, Caroline Leonard, Adeline Sabados, Payton Smith, Piper Smith, Cassie...
