(Douglas County, NE) -- A reward is being offered for information in a Douglas County homicide. On Thursday, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office announced that tips leading to an arrest in the death of Lamar Nedd are eligible for a reward up to $25,000. The Sheriff's Office says around 10:15 Sunday morning, deputies were called to the area of 75th and Rainwood Road after someone located a dead body along the roadside. On Wednesday, the sheriff's office publicly identified LNedd, also known as “Freddy Dead,” as the victim.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE ・ 14 HOURS AGO