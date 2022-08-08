Read full article on original website
KETV.com
71-year-old man dies in house fire in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A 71-year-old man died in a house fire in Omaha, according to authorities. First responders rushed James Campbell to a local hospital while performing CPR after a house fire near 55th Street and Bedford Avenue on Aug. 6. Officials said Campbell was declared dead at the...
KETV.com
Motorcyclist critically hurt in crash on Blair High Road
A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash late Wednesday night. Omaha police were called to Blair High Road near Interstate 680 to investigate around 10:45 p.m. Paramedics transported one person to an area hospital. The crash remained under investigation.
WOWT
Omaha man charged with arson after occupants locked inside home set on fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A day after he was arrested at a Council Bluffs casino, an Omaha man was formally charged with arson after police said he tried to trap people in a home before setting it on fire. Jacob Hansen, 42, appeared in a Douglas County courtroom Wednesday morning...
klin.com
Loaded Box Truck Taken From Lincoln Appliance Store
Schaefer’s Appliance at 601 N 66th called Lincoln Police around 9:15 Tuesday morning to report a burglary. An employee reported that box truck loaded with appliances was missing. Police learned the vehicle had been locked and the keys were inside the business. At 2 p.m. Tuesday, Police were called...
WOWT
OPD: Man arrested for attempted bank robbery, weapon fired during struggle with officer
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police arrested a man accused of robbing a bank and getting in an altercation with an off-duty Wahoo Police officer Wednesday. Jason Felder, 41, was arrested for attempted robbery, assaulting an officer, possession of a gun by a prohibited person, burglary, attempted burglary, and two counts of false imprisonment.
WOWT
OPD: Weapon fired during struggle with officer at north Omaha bank
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An off-duty Wahoo Police officer was involved in an altercation Wednesday with a bank customer in Omaha. No one was injured in the incident, an Omaha Police Department spokesman said. According to the spokesman, a man walked into a First National Bank branch at 50th Street...
KETV.com
Omaha police unaware of connection between 2 decomposed bodies found this week
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said they're not aware of any connection between two badly decomposed bodies found less than four miles from each other this week. On Sunday morning, Douglas County deputies were called to the area of 75th Street and Rainwood Road for a body found on the side of a roadway.
klin.com
Robbery Investigation Underway At Oak Lake
A report of a possible drowning at Oak Lake sent LFR and Lincoln Police to the area at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9th. A 26 year old man told officers that he jumped into the lake to get away from a man who had threatened him with a knife.
iheart.com
Three people displaced in Field Club neighborhood house fire
(Omaha, NE) -- Three people are displaced and two dogs killed in a Tuesday morning house fire in the Field Club neighborhood. The Omaha Fire Department says just after 9:00 Tuesday morning, crews were called to a home near 35th and Poppleton for a fire at a two-story home. Crews reported seeing a small amount of light smoke coming from the house on arrival. The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes.
iheart.com
Body found along Douglas County road identified
(Douglas County, NE) -- A body found near a Douglas County road over the weekend is identified. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says around 10:15 Sunday morning, deputies were called to the area of 75th and Rainwood Road after someone located a dead body along the roadside. The sheriff's office says the body is identified as Lamar A. Nedd, also known as “Freddy Dead.” Investigators say Nedd's death is a homicide.
KETV.com
WOWT
KETV.com
1011now.com
Thousands of dollars of construction equipment stolen from south Lincoln business
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Police believe thousands of dollars in construction equipment was stolen from a business in south Lincoln. According to the Lincoln Police Department, on Monday around 8:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to 21st Century Contracting for a theft. LPD said contractors explained that two trailers had been...
News Channel Nebraska
Overnight: car catches fire on river bridge, train hits car near Bartlett
NEBRASKA CITY - Overnight dispatch indicates an active night for Fremont County, Iowa emergency crews. A car accident on Highway 2 just east of the Missouri River bridge resulted in a car fire. Deputies providing traffic control on the scene were called away during the clean-up stage, when there was...
iheart.com
lincolnparishjournal.com
Domestic call leads to arrest
Ruston Police arrested a Nebraska man Saturday night after an alleged domestic altercation at a local motel. Officers responded to Day’s Inn on the North Service Road about 10:00 p.m. in response to a woman reporting her boyfriend had assaulted her and left running west on the Service Road.
WOWT
Omaha man suspected of arson tracked down at Council Bluffs casino
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man is in jail Tuesday facing a felony charge. Jacob Hansen, 42, is accused of trying to trap the occupants of a southwest Omaha home in their bedrooms before setting the house on fire. Court documents reveal Hansen had been angry with the occupants...
Kearney Hub
Cleanup underway after oil covers west Omaha lake and waterfowl
OMAHA — Nebraska Wildlife Rehab staff and volunteers now know exactly what it means to go on a wild goose chase. They have been trying to corral several ducks and geese covered in oil after a crash near 171st Street and West Center Road last week caused mineral oil to flow into nearby Lakeside Lake.
Glenwood woman charged with Driving While Barred
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department reports the arrest of 42-year-old Sara Johnson, of Glenwood. Johnson was arrested Tuesday for Driving While Barred. Bond was set at $2,000 cash or surety.
