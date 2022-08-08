Read full article on original website
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
Have you seen her? Peggy Yarborough, 74, went missing from a Conroe medical clinic
CONROE, Texas — A Silver Alert was issued for a Conroe woman last seen Wednesday morning. Peggy Yarborough, 74, has been missing since just after 10 a.m. According to the DPS, she was last seen at a medical clinic at 690 South Loop 336 West where she was dropped off for an appointment.
Dog Stolen In Houston Turns Up In Borger…Five Years Later
One of the worst feelings in the world is losing your pet. Whether it be a pet passing, running away, or being stolen. A lot of times, a pet that runs away or that is stolen is never found. The owner(s) never get the closure you need when you lose a pet. I mean, they ARE a part of the family.
Galveston judge orders illegal pet monkey to be handed over to primate organization
Court documents state the 4-year-old monkey is to be removed from Galveston and handed over to Texas Primate Owner United in San Antonio.
Enormous Oopsie! Car Slams Into Office On Wolflin Ave
Sometimes things happen in life. All I have to say is thank goodness for insurance. I was taking my son to his therapy appointment yesterday. It was a normal afternoon, this was something we did a thousand times. We got there early and we were waiting in the car, something we've done a thousand times.
KENS 5
Meet the Haglers. This Katy family was searching for one more child but got 4 instead
KATY, Texas — A Katy family of five was expecting to have their last child, but instead, they got the surprise of their lives. There wasn't just one baby, there were four. Inside the Hagler home, feeding times are truly a sight to behold. "It's not always this quiet,"...
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Names of victims of Galveston crash released, woman says slain suspect obsessed over daughter
HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Authorities release names of victims of deadly Galveston crash. We now know the names of the family members killed by a suspected drunk driver when he crashed into a golf cart in Galveston over the weekend.
'He will always be with us' | Mother of twin toddler killed in freak concrete truck crash talks about tragedy
HOUSTON, Texas — Despite their devastating loss, the Resendiz family considers it a miracle that three out of four of them survived when a concrete truck literally landed on top of their SUV. Sadly, 22-month-old Nicolas lost his life in an instant when the truck fell from the Beltway...
Texas Teen Throws Dumbbell Into Windshield In Road Rage Incident: WATCH
The driver said more than $3,000 worth of damage was made to her car.
87-year-old found dead with human bite mark on her stomach in her NW Houston home, HPD says
The woman had spinal fractures, bruising, chest injuries not consistent with CPR being performed, and a human bite mark on her stomach, according to detectives.
More than 120 island residents attended the town hall to learn more about the ongoing coyote research.
Thank you to everyone who joined us for the Coyote Town Hall tonight at Moody Gardens with Animal Services supervisor Josh Henderson and Gulf Coast Canine project researchers Bridgett vonHoldt and Kristin Brzeski.
fox26houston.com
Missing Almond Gene Little from Houston last seen more than 20 years ago
FOX 26 is continuing to shine a light on the thousands of missing people from the Greater Houston area. We bring you the story of a daughter who says her father hasn't been seen in more than 20 years and is desperately searching for closure. "This has taken a toll...
Building Popular for Transients in Amarillo Goes Up in Flames
Another building in Amarillo goes up in flames. The Amarillo Fire Department was called out to a structure fire in the 700 block of N. Jefferson on Tuesday, August 9th, at 9:57 PM. When arriving at the location at 702 N. Jefferson, firefighters found a large garage with fire and smoke coming from the building.
CCIA employees order pizza for hundreds of stranded passengers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Employees at the Corpus Christi International Airport showed a grand act of kindness to many passengers who experienced delayed flights. Weather conditions in Houston prevented hundreds of passengers from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and San Francisco, California from getting on their designated flights, according to a social media post from CCIA.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MAJOR ACCIDENT WITH FIRE -PORTER
655AM-4 VEHICLE CRASH LOOP 494 AT EAST KNOX. THE WOMAN HIT FROM BEHIND, CAR BURST INTO FLAMES. DRIVER OUT OF THE VEHICLE.
MySanAntonio
Four boys left a note in a bottle 27 years ago. Someone just found it.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Brian Standefer was 10 years old in 1995, when he and three friends decided to write a note on a piece of cardboard, roll it up inside a bottle and toss it into a bayou in La Marque, Tex., near Galveston Bay.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Constables Seek The Public's Help in Identifying These Suspects Who Used Over $14,000.00 With A Stolen Credit Card and Check Book
TOMBALL, TX -- On July 18, 2022, a deputy with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 24000 block of Rain Creek Drive in reference to a burglary of a motor vehicle. Upon arriving, the victim advised that an unknown suspect made forced entry into her vehicle while she was at Burroughs Park and stole her purse which contained her wallet with her Texas Driver's License, debit and credit cards, her check book and house keys.
Panhandling in Amarillo: Is the Begging Getting Out of Hand?
I was driving around Amarillo the other day. I had several errands to run all over the city and one thing I kept noticing was nearly every intersection had panhandlers. I looked at my fella and asked, "is it just me or are there more and more panhandlers these days."
Click2Houston.com
‘It’s ridiculous:’ Family says they came home to rental home boarded up and locked with pets still inside
HOUSTON – After nearly four years of Anthony Hudson renting a row house on Alabama in Third Ward, he and Angela Jackson who also stays there, say their living conditions recently started deteriorating because of the landlord failing to maintain the property. “It’s ridiculous. It’s ridiculous,” Jackson said....
Click2Houston.com
Woman wants to know who buried mysterious grave on her property in Crosby
CROSBY – Miriam Soza and her 4-year-old son Sergio Jr. scanned the ground all around the un-marked grave that they mysteriously discovered on their property last November. “It looked like a grave, but it also looked like uncovered dirt, like a pile of dirt, fresh mud dirt,” Miriam said.
Vehicles involved in major northwest Potter County crash
Update (10:30 a.m.) Officials from the Amarillo district of TxDot said that the major accident location is near RM 1061 and Tascosa Road, causing all lanes to be closed from RM 2381 to the Potter County line. Northbound traffic will be able to detour south on RM 2381 to I-40 and then west to US […]
