ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Top247 OL Miles McVay commits to Alabama

Alabama adds another top recruit along its offensive line, this time in four-star tackle Miles McVay of East St. Louis (Ill.). The Top247 prospect committed to the Crimson Tide over Jackson State, Michigan State, Missouri, Oregon, and Texas A&M. “I would say it’s the pick because the coaching staff,” McVay...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Alabama dominates Lithuania's B Team for second foreign tour win

Alabama jumped out to a 25-5 lead and never looked back, dominating on both sides of the floor on its way to a convincing 120-61 victory over the Lithuania Men's "B" National Team Thursday night in Paris. With the win, the Crimson Tide improved to 2-0 on its foreign tour with one game remaining (Friday night vs. Chinese National Team).
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

New Book Reveals The 1 Loss That Made Nick Saban Cry

AL.com sports editor John Talty released "The Leadership Secrets of Nick Saban" on Tuesday. This book covers Nick Saban's rise to greatness at Alabama. At one point in Talty's book, it reveals which loss made Saban cry during his Alabama career. Former Alabama running back and kick returner Christion Jones...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
State
Utah State
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
AL.com

No ‘knuckleheads’ in Alabama locker room, Will Anderson says

The Alabama preseason camp of 2021 came with legitimate questions about leadership. A power vacuum opened after losing such a veteran-stocked group that powered a national title run. The next few months validated those concerns as the Crimson Tide struggled to find the right voices. Linebacker Will Anderson was just...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bham Now

BREAKING: The Eagles coming to Legacy Arena at The BJCC, Nov. 21

According to The BJCC instagram account, legendary rock band The Eagles have added Birmingham to its Hotel California 2022 Tour. The show features a start-to-finish performance of the beloved 1976 album Hotel California, the tour’s namesake. The show will also include their greatest hits. The Details. Ready to Welcome...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Bryant Denny Stadium#The Sec Network#Ua Athletics
ABC 33/40 News

AHSAA football previews: Top teams in 1A look to rebuild for playoff run

This is the first in an eight-part series previewing the 2022 high school football season, focusing on teams and players across our coverage area in central Alabama. There will be a preview for each classification which includes teams, players and games to watch before we release the first ABC 33/40 Power Rankings of the year and the staff’s preseason picks for the Super 7 on Aug. 17.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
24hip-hop.com

Alabama’s GTB Kartel Is Up Next

Recently Alabama has become a state to find hard hitting hip hop artists. From Big Yavo to Yung Bleu, the state has definitely come up in the music industry. Meet GTB Kartel, a hip-hop group consisting of 2 brothers from Birmingham,Alabama. The duo comes predominately from the east side born...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
southeastsun.com

Jim Oakley, an Alabama legend

A legend in Alabama newspaper, educational, and political lore, Jim Oakley of Centreville turned 87 last month. Jim is known statewide as the legendary owner, publisher, and editor of the Centreville Pressnewspaper. However, he has also been intertwined with Alabama politics for over six decades. If you only counted Jim Oakley Jr.’s service to his city, Centreville, and his county, Bibb, he would be an icon. In addition, when you add his 33 years as an assistant dean and head of placement services at the University of Alabama, it qualifies him in my book and a good many Alabamian’s minds, as one of our state’s institutional legends.
ALABAMA STATE
comebacktown.com

High speed rail Birmingham to Atlanta

Today’s guest columnist is Jennifer L. Greer. Editor’s note: Last year ComebackTown published a column titled Birmingham bullet train to Atlanta. It was the most read piece in our history. I asked Jennifer Greer, a profession journalist, to determine its likelihood. On a recent flight from North Dakota,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
alreporter.com

Opinion | Alabama legend: Jim Oakley

A legend in Alabama newspaper, educational, and political lore, Jim Oakley of Centreville, turned 87 last month. Jim is known statewide as the legendary owner, publisher, and editor of the Centreville Press newspaper. However, he has also been intertwined with Alabama politics for over six decades. If you only counted Jim Oakley, Jr.’s service to his city, Centreville, and his county, Bibb, he would be an icon. In addition, when you add his 33 years as an assistant dean and head of placement services at the University of Alabama, it qualifies him in my book and a good many Alabamians minds, as one of our state’s institutional legends.
CENTREVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

The Eagles are coming to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Great news rock fans! The Eagles are bringing their Hotel California tour to Legacy Arena this fall!. They will be performing November 21. The concert will feature the “Hotel California” album in its entirety, with an accompanying orchestra & choir, plus a full set of their greatest hits.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Metro Atlanta group accused of stealing $10K in diesel from Alabama gas station

PELHAM, Ala. - Officers in Alabama have arrested four Georgia men and one woman in connection with stealing diesel fuel worth thousands of dollars from a local gas station. Officials in Pelham, Alabama say 2,100 gallons of diesel fuel were stolen from the gas station between Aug. 2 and Aug. 5. The total monetary loss to the business is estimated to be around $10,000.
PELHAM, AL
AL.com

Army to spend $1.5 million to rename Fort Rucker

The price tag to rename 9 military bases will be about $21 million, according to the latest report from the Department of Defense naming commission. The commission released its report to Congress Monday outlining the proposed names for facilities that currently are named for people with ties to the Confederacy. Alabama’s Fort Rucker, named for Confederate officer and Birmingham business leader Edmund Winchester Rucker, is on the list. The Naming Commission has recommended Rucker be renamed for Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michal Novosel Sr., a Medal of Honor recipient and resident of Enterprise, Alabama. Novosel died in 2006.
FORT RUCKER, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy