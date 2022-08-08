Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
247Sports
Top247 OL Miles McVay commits to Alabama
Alabama adds another top recruit along its offensive line, this time in four-star tackle Miles McVay of East St. Louis (Ill.). The Top247 prospect committed to the Crimson Tide over Jackson State, Michigan State, Missouri, Oregon, and Texas A&M. “I would say it’s the pick because the coaching staff,” McVay...
Who is Alabama’s next Mr. Football? A look at the state’s top candidates entering 2022
There is clear favorite to claim this year’s Mr. Football Award in the state of Alabama, but there are a lot of other contenders as well. Hueytown quarterback Earl Woods, the Class 6A Back of the Year in 2021 and the Mr. Football runner-up, returns to try to lead the Golden Gophers back to the 6A title game.
Alabama dominates Lithuania's B Team for second foreign tour win
Alabama jumped out to a 25-5 lead and never looked back, dominating on both sides of the floor on its way to a convincing 120-61 victory over the Lithuania Men's "B" National Team Thursday night in Paris. With the win, the Crimson Tide improved to 2-0 on its foreign tour with one game remaining (Friday night vs. Chinese National Team).
New Book Reveals The 1 Loss That Made Nick Saban Cry
AL.com sports editor John Talty released "The Leadership Secrets of Nick Saban" on Tuesday. This book covers Nick Saban's rise to greatness at Alabama. At one point in Talty's book, it reveals which loss made Saban cry during his Alabama career. Former Alabama running back and kick returner Christion Jones...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
No ‘knuckleheads’ in Alabama locker room, Will Anderson says
The Alabama preseason camp of 2021 came with legitimate questions about leadership. A power vacuum opened after losing such a veteran-stocked group that powered a national title run. The next few months validated those concerns as the Crimson Tide struggled to find the right voices. Linebacker Will Anderson was just...
Alabama Takes Significant Step In Bryant-Denny Stadium Concession Sales
When the 2022 college football season kicks off, Alabama fans could be in for a very special treat. According to a new report, Crimson Tide fans could finally be able to buy alcohol at games this fall. Nick Kelly of the Tuscaloosa News reports that Levy Premium Foodservice LP, the stadium’s concessionaire, has applied for a liquor license.
College Football Analyst Names Season's Biggest Potential Upset
At least one member of the college football media has Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide on upset alert. On Tuesday, 247Sports' Brad Crawford listed his biggest potential upsets of the 2022 season based on roster, time of game and where it lands on the schedule. And while there are...
Bham Now
BREAKING: The Eagles coming to Legacy Arena at The BJCC, Nov. 21
According to The BJCC instagram account, legendary rock band The Eagles have added Birmingham to its Hotel California 2022 Tour. The show features a start-to-finish performance of the beloved 1976 album Hotel California, the tour’s namesake. The show will also include their greatest hits. The Details. Ready to Welcome...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC 33/40 News
AHSAA football previews: Top teams in 1A look to rebuild for playoff run
This is the first in an eight-part series previewing the 2022 high school football season, focusing on teams and players across our coverage area in central Alabama. There will be a preview for each classification which includes teams, players and games to watch before we release the first ABC 33/40 Power Rankings of the year and the staff’s preseason picks for the Super 7 on Aug. 17.
24hip-hop.com
Alabama’s GTB Kartel Is Up Next
Recently Alabama has become a state to find hard hitting hip hop artists. From Big Yavo to Yung Bleu, the state has definitely come up in the music industry. Meet GTB Kartel, a hip-hop group consisting of 2 brothers from Birmingham,Alabama. The duo comes predominately from the east side born...
southeastsun.com
Jim Oakley, an Alabama legend
A legend in Alabama newspaper, educational, and political lore, Jim Oakley of Centreville turned 87 last month. Jim is known statewide as the legendary owner, publisher, and editor of the Centreville Pressnewspaper. However, he has also been intertwined with Alabama politics for over six decades. If you only counted Jim Oakley Jr.’s service to his city, Centreville, and his county, Bibb, he would be an icon. In addition, when you add his 33 years as an assistant dean and head of placement services at the University of Alabama, it qualifies him in my book and a good many Alabamian’s minds, as one of our state’s institutional legends.
comebacktown.com
High speed rail Birmingham to Atlanta
Today’s guest columnist is Jennifer L. Greer. Editor’s note: Last year ComebackTown published a column titled Birmingham bullet train to Atlanta. It was the most read piece in our history. I asked Jennifer Greer, a profession journalist, to determine its likelihood. On a recent flight from North Dakota,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
alreporter.com
Opinion | Alabama legend: Jim Oakley
A legend in Alabama newspaper, educational, and political lore, Jim Oakley of Centreville, turned 87 last month. Jim is known statewide as the legendary owner, publisher, and editor of the Centreville Press newspaper. However, he has also been intertwined with Alabama politics for over six decades. If you only counted Jim Oakley, Jr.’s service to his city, Centreville, and his county, Bibb, he would be an icon. In addition, when you add his 33 years as an assistant dean and head of placement services at the University of Alabama, it qualifies him in my book and a good many Alabamians minds, as one of our state’s institutional legends.
Popular Tuscaloosa BBQ Restaurant Closes It’s Doors
There is another Tuscaloosa business that has announced its closing. Tuscaloosa has plenty of great bbq restaurants that residents hold close to their hearts. Full moon bbq is a t town favorite. There is no way you can mention bbq in Alabama and not speak about Dreamland Bbq. The place...
Dreamcakes closing both Alabama locations: ‘One cannot exist without the other’
Dreamcakes, a bakery known for its creative and decadent cupcakes, is closing two locations in Alabama after 13 years of business. Dreamcakes Bakery in Homewood and Dreamcakes Cafe in Hoover will close their doors on Saturday, Aug. 13, the company announced Tuesday on social media. “It is with great sadness...
wbrc.com
The Eagles are coming to Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Great news rock fans! The Eagles are bringing their Hotel California tour to Legacy Arena this fall!. They will be performing November 21. The concert will feature the “Hotel California” album in its entirety, with an accompanying orchestra & choir, plus a full set of their greatest hits.
fox5atlanta.com
Metro Atlanta group accused of stealing $10K in diesel from Alabama gas station
PELHAM, Ala. - Officers in Alabama have arrested four Georgia men and one woman in connection with stealing diesel fuel worth thousands of dollars from a local gas station. Officials in Pelham, Alabama say 2,100 gallons of diesel fuel were stolen from the gas station between Aug. 2 and Aug. 5. The total monetary loss to the business is estimated to be around $10,000.
Army to spend $1.5 million to rename Fort Rucker
The price tag to rename 9 military bases will be about $21 million, according to the latest report from the Department of Defense naming commission. The commission released its report to Congress Monday outlining the proposed names for facilities that currently are named for people with ties to the Confederacy. Alabama’s Fort Rucker, named for Confederate officer and Birmingham business leader Edmund Winchester Rucker, is on the list. The Naming Commission has recommended Rucker be renamed for Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michal Novosel Sr., a Medal of Honor recipient and resident of Enterprise, Alabama. Novosel died in 2006.
Bayer Properties sold, upscale Alabama malls Summit, Bridgestreet under new management
Birmingham-based Bayer Properties has been sold to a Dallas real estate investment firm, a move that puts some of Alabama’s most high-profile retail properties under new management. Centennial announced the acquisition last week. Under the terms of the deal, Bayer’s Birmingham headquarters will remain open and will become a...
1 dead, 2 injured in major crash that shut down Highway 31 in Calera
A major accident involving several vehicles and a tractor trailer has a portion of Highway 31 temporarily shut down.
Comments / 0