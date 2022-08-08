ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

David Krejci explains why he returned to Bruins, NHL after year in Czech Republic

After a yearlong stint in his native Czech Republic, longtime Bruins center David Krejci is set to return to Boston. Krejci signed a one-year deal with the Bruins on Monday. He took a few weeks off from hockey after the IHF World Championships in June to clear his mind and discuss career options with his family. That’s when he decided to come back to Boston.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

David Krejci shares true feelings to Bruins fans after shocking decision

The Boston Bruins have not only brought back to the fold Patrice Bergeron but also veteran forward David Krejci. The team announced just this week that Krejci has signed a one-year deal worth $1 million to give it another go with the Bruins. David Krejci could not have been more excited about being able to […] The post David Krejci shares true feelings to Bruins fans after shocking decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Olczyk joins Kraken broadcast team after leaving Blackhawks

Will be analyst, held same position with Chicago past 15 seasons. Eddie Olczyk joined the Seattle Kraken broadcast team as a television analyst Thursday. The 55-year-old spent the past 15 seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks as their TV color analyst. "It's been a long process, two months to be pretty...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
ClutchPoints

Celtics’ smart move with Jaylen Brown amid Kevin Durant trade rumors

There are reportedly three teams still left in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes: The Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, and Toronto Raptors. The C’s even offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and picks to the Brooklyn Nets a couple of weeks ago, but they also wanted Marcus Smart. Shortly after that report came out, Brown hopped on social […] The post Celtics’ smart move with Jaylen Brown amid Kevin Durant trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

NEW YORK ISLANDERS REPORTEDLY HAVE A SERIOUS OFFER ON THE TABLE FOR NAZEM KADRI

In the latest Daily Rundown, hosted by Frank Seravalli of The Daily Faceoff, Seravalli expressed the belief that the New York Islanders have submitted a serious offer to the camp of Nazem Kadri. Less than two weeks ago, it was rumored that a deal between the two sides was a foregone conclusion, so it is safe to say that the two sides are at least familiar with each other.
NHL
Yardbarker

3 Potential Landing Spots for Zdeno Chara

Zdeno Chara has not decided on whether or not he will be playing during the 2022-23 season. His agent, Matt Keator, told Matt Porter of the Boston Globe earlier this summer that the veteran would announce his decision this September (from ‘How former Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask is enjoying himself in retirement,’ The Boston Globe, 6/25/22). If the 45-year-old defenseman decides that he wants to play one last season, three teams seem like clear potential landing spots for him. Let’s take a look at each of them now.
NHL
Yardbarker

Bruins: 3 Remaining Free Agent Forwards to Target

The Boston Bruins had themselves an eventful start to the work week, as they signed Patrice Bergeron , Pavel Zacha, and David Krejci to new contracts. Although these are likely going to be the last major moves the team makes before the regular season begins, it wouldn’t hurt them to bring in one last depth forward. When looking at the remaining free agents on the board, there are three who stand out, in my opinion. Let’s take a look at each of them.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Matt Grzelcyk
Person
Charlie Mcavoy
Yardbarker

Canadiens’ 2022-23 Season Hinges on Habs’ Offense

It’s a lot of pressure to place on an offense that just scored a 27th-ranked 221 goals in 2021-22. However, for the Montreal Canadiens to be “successful” in 2022-23, i.e., contend for a playoff spot, the improvements they made up front over the offseason are going to have to come through in a big way.
NHL
NBC Sports

Get to know David Krejci: Stats, contract and more

David Krejci was selected in the third round (63rd overall) by the Boston Bruins in the 2004 NHL Entry Draft. Since his NHL debut with the Bruins in 2007, Krejci has become a household name amongst B's fans, playing in three Stanley Cup Final series (including a championship in 2011), and becoming one of the team's alternate captains. He's currently 17th on the franchise's all-time scoring list.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup Playoffs#Black Gold
NHL

Makar has Stanley Cup slumber party before heading to childhood rink

Avalanche defenseman, 2022 Conn Smythe winner, shows off trophy in Calgary. Nothing like a sleepover with your new best friend. Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, the 2022 Conn Smythe Trophy winner, invited the Stanley Cup into his childhood room for a little rest and relaxation before a big day. Makar...
DENVER, CO
CBS Boston

Fun facts on where Bergeron and Krejci rank in B's history

BOSTON -- Monday was a fun day for the Boston Bruins, who re-signed captain Patrice Bergeron and longtime alternate captain David Krejci to one-year deals.Whether these signings actually lift the Bruins to a level where they can go on a deeper playoff run than last year's first-round exit is up for debate. What's not in question is the fact that the team solidified its top two lines with two experienced/skilled/tough centermen. Provided health is not a major issue, and provided new coach Jim Montgomery is fit for the job, the forthcoming season ought to be an entertaining one, and the...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

The Wayne Gretzky Trade Tree

24 years ago today, the Edmonton Oilers shocked the hockey world with “The Trade.”. Wayne Gretzky, the greatest player ever to play the game, was dealt to the Los Angeles Kings along with Marty McSorley and Mike Krushelnyski in exchange for Jimmy Carson, Martin Gelinas, three first-round draft picks, and a whole bunch of cash.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Bruins GM gives new update on David Pastrnak contract extension talks

Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said July 13 that his team would have an "aggressive mindset" in its attempt to sign right winger David Pastrnak to a contract extension. Almost a month has passed since those comments and Pastrnak is still without an extension. He's entering the final year...
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

CALE MAKAR AND LOGAN O'CONNOR TAKE THE STANLEY CUP DOWN CALGARY'S BOW RIVER

The coverage of the Colorado Avalanche players' respective days with the Cup from the Keeper himself, Phil Pritchard, is one of the great traditions of hockey's offseason. In a time devoid of hockey content, it provides fans a glimpse into the personal lives of players, and it also documents all the bumps and bruises the Cup endures in a summer with hockey players.
DENVER, CO
CBS Boston

Andrews, Barmore fight at Pats practice

BOSTON -- The Patriots have officially reached the point of the summer where they're sick of hitting the same people every day.That's at least one conclusion to draw after center and team captain David Andrews got into a bit of a brouhaha with defensive tackle Christian Barmore on Tuesday.With temperatures above 90 degrees for the midday practice (it had been rescheduled from 4 p.m. to noon due to a thunderstorm forecast), emotions flared between the two players, leading to a dust-up. As is Patriots protocol whenever a fight breaks out, both players were sent off the field early. Barmore headed...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy