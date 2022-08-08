ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Man found beat up, shot in driveway of Southwest Side home

SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering after being shot in the leg on the Southwest Side. The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in a driveway outside a home off West Theo Avenue near Nogalitos Street. When police arrived, they found the 28-year-old victim had been beaten up...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD searching for suspect, crime scene after stabbing on SE Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was stabbed on the city’s Southeast Side early Wednesday morning. Officers were called around 4:45 a.m. to the 1900 block of Dollarhide Avenue, not far from Interstate 37 and Pecan Valley Drive after receiving word of a person wounded.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS Austin

Landlord charged with arson after tenant's house set on fire

SAN ANTONIO – Police say a landlord was accused of setting a house on fire because tenants wouldn’t pay rent. The incident happened on August 4th at 1020 Lamar Street. Police were dispatched at 4:16 p.m. for reports of a burglary. Upon arrival, police discovered that Elizabeth Flores...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Woman arrested after leaving 6-month-old child alone in West Side apartment, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 27-year-old woman was arrested after she abandoned her 6-month-old child alone in an apartment on the city’s West Side, an arrest affidavit said. A man who identified himself as the child’s father and who told police that he and child’s mother were having an “on-and-off” relationship, discovered the infant alone sleeping on the living room floor on Monday, the affidavit said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man arrested after ramming his truck into ex-girlfriend's home

ATASCOSA, Texas – A man was arrested after he was accused of ramming his truck into his ex-girlfriend's home. Police were dispatched on August 4th to 12195 Barker Lane for reports of a family disturbance. According to arrest records, Dathan Faulkner showed up at his ex's home, where the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Seguin police searching for murder suspect, reward offered

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Seguin Police Department is asking for help in locating a man accused of murder after the July shooting death of a Pflugerville man. Officials say they are looking for 38-year-old Norman ‘Trey’ Powell, and Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5000.00 for information leading to his arrest.
SEGUIN, TX
tpr.org

Bexar County settles lawsuit with family of man shot to death by sheriff's deputy

The family of a man shot to death by a Bexar County Sheriff's deputy settled its federal civil rights case with the county for an undisclosed amount Tuesday. Bexar County Commissioners voted to pay $200,000 to cover the county’s deductible for liability insurance and allow its insurance company’s lawyers settle and pay for the rest. It is currently unclear how much will be paid to the family of Jesus Benito Garcia, who was shot to death in March 2020 after a domestic disturbance with his wife brought police to his trailer.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
