KTSA
San Antonio landlord accuses residents of not paying rent, sets building on fire
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio landlord is in jail after she took an unorthodox approach when dealing with tenants that wouldn’t pay their rent. KSAT-12 is reporting 35 year old Elizabeth Flores Romo showed up at an apartment building on Lamar Street last Thursday. She...
news4sanantonio.com
Man found beat up, shot in driveway of Southwest Side home
SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering after being shot in the leg on the Southwest Side. The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in a driveway outside a home off West Theo Avenue near Nogalitos Street. When police arrived, they found the 28-year-old victim had been beaten up...
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for suspect, crime scene after stabbing on SE Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was stabbed on the city’s Southeast Side early Wednesday morning. Officers were called around 4:45 a.m. to the 1900 block of Dollarhide Avenue, not far from Interstate 37 and Pecan Valley Drive after receiving word of a person wounded.
CBS Austin
Landlord charged with arson after tenant's house set on fire
SAN ANTONIO – Police say a landlord was accused of setting a house on fire because tenants wouldn’t pay rent. The incident happened on August 4th at 1020 Lamar Street. Police were dispatched at 4:16 p.m. for reports of a burglary. Upon arrival, police discovered that Elizabeth Flores...
Texas Boy Attacked In Target Restroom, Hero Comes to the Rescue
I know women today who will bring their older sons into the women's restrooms as a safety precaution. Inside the lavatory, it's just understood. Sadly those fears will continue to intensify as we read more stories of unprovoked violence inside public restrooms. Thanks to one man, this story has a...
KSAT 12
Landlord accused of setting house on fire because she was upset at tenants, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A landlord was arrested for allegedly torching an East Side home because she accused her tenants of not paying rent, according to court records. Bexar County Jail records show that Elizabeth Flores Romo, 35, was taken into custody overnight and charged with arson of a habitation/place of assembly.
KSAT 12
Woman arrested after leaving 6-month-old child alone in West Side apartment, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 27-year-old woman was arrested after she abandoned her 6-month-old child alone in an apartment on the city’s West Side, an arrest affidavit said. A man who identified himself as the child’s father and who told police that he and child’s mother were having an “on-and-off” relationship, discovered the infant alone sleeping on the living room floor on Monday, the affidavit said.
KSAT 12
Police have similar questions about separate incidents: 1 shooting, 1 stabbing
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have similar questions regarding two separate incidents early Wednesday that left two men wounded. In one case, officers found a man who had been beaten and shot in the leg outside a home in the 800 block of W. Theo. They were answering...
KSAT 12
Trial begins for man accused of dismembering San Antonio woman back in 2020
SAN ANTONIO – Opening statements were heard Wednesday morning as the trial began for a man accused of dismembering a woman back in 2020. Rafael Castillo is facing a first-degree murder charge for the death of Nicole Perry. According to the indictment, on Nov. 19 Castillo allegedly killed Perry...
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested after ramming his truck into ex-girlfriend's home
ATASCOSA, Texas – A man was arrested after he was accused of ramming his truck into his ex-girlfriend's home. Police were dispatched on August 4th to 12195 Barker Lane for reports of a family disturbance. According to arrest records, Dathan Faulkner showed up at his ex's home, where the...
news4sanantonio.com
Suspect told clerk 'this is the way it's going to be' while stealing $400 worth of beer
SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested on Monday accused of stealing more than $400 of beer from a local convenience store. Hector Del Rio, 42, was charged with aggravated robbery after allegedly walking out of the QuickTrip convenience store off Old Pearsall Road last month. The robbery happened on...
KTSA
Seguin police searching for murder suspect, reward offered
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Seguin Police Department is asking for help in locating a man accused of murder after the July shooting death of a Pflugerville man. Officials say they are looking for 38-year-old Norman ‘Trey’ Powell, and Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5000.00 for information leading to his arrest.
San Antonio elementary placed on secure status on first day of school
SAPD originally reported the school was on lockdown.
KSAT 12
Suspect holds multiple at gunpoint at Southwest Side store, flees with entire cash register
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The San Antonio Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery that took place at a Southwest Side store. At approximately 10:00 p.m. Saturday, the San Antonio Police Department responded to a robbery in progress call at the 6000 block of Old Pearsall Road, according to SAPD.
Young boy attacked in San Antonio store bathroom, sparking one-mile footchase with suspect
SAN ANTONIO — When a young boy ran from a south-side retail restroom, crying because he had just been attacked, his parents started screaming for help. Tyrone Turner answered the call. "Everyone started screaming and yelling and we all thought it was an active shooter," Turner said. "Everyone was...
KSAT 12
BCSO asking for public’s help in finding pink or rainbow-colored revolver used in shooting
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a pink or rainbow-colored revolver that was used in a shooting on Sunday. Deputies said a 17-year-old male suspect shot a man in the 10000 block of Bonavantura, near Pue Road, and then fled the scene and threw away the gun.
Man found shot dead in east side duplex, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A man was found shot dead in an east side duplex Monday morning, officials say. Around 1 a.m., San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 100 block of Gabriel Street for what was initially thought to be a stabbing. When police...
news4sanantonio.com
Man sentenced to life in prison for attacking deputy, leaving him permanently blind
A man was found guilty by a jury for aggravated assault and was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday after he shot and left a deputy permanently blinded during a 2018 incident. According to officials, Shazizz Mateen, a wanted sex offender, assaulted a La Grange officer who was attempting...
tpr.org
Bexar County settles lawsuit with family of man shot to death by sheriff's deputy
The family of a man shot to death by a Bexar County Sheriff's deputy settled its federal civil rights case with the county for an undisclosed amount Tuesday. Bexar County Commissioners voted to pay $200,000 to cover the county’s deductible for liability insurance and allow its insurance company’s lawyers settle and pay for the rest. It is currently unclear how much will be paid to the family of Jesus Benito Garcia, who was shot to death in March 2020 after a domestic disturbance with his wife brought police to his trailer.
KTSA
Man murdered on San Antonio’s East side, police still searching for shooter
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a murder on the East side. KSAT-12 reports officers were called to a home in the 100 block of Gabriel Street at around 1 A.M. Monday. They were told someone had been stabbed but they arrived to find a...
