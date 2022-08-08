Read full article on original website
Imagine Getting Paid To Watch These Cute Little Birds In NYS?
This has to be the coolest job you can get as an animal lover in New York State. The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is a prouder supporter of the Monitoring Avian Productivity & Survivorship (MAPS) program. They make their contribution every year by helping tag hundreds of birds, in order to help better monitor and protect birds in their habitat.
Find Out Why SUNY Oneonta Selected This Candidate As Police Chief
Dirk R. Budd has been named Chief of Police for SUNY Oneonta. Budd replaces Acting Chief William Henn. Henn will return to his former role as assistant chief. "I am pleased that our search for a new Chief has resulted in such a talented and experienced individual as Chief Budd,” SUNY Oneonta President Alberto Cardelle said in a statement received by CNY News.
Is It Illegal To Drive With Your Dog In Your Lap In New York?
The weather has been so hot for the last few weeks and I've been seeing more of this as I've been driving around town. I've noticed more dogs riding in cars with their heads out of the window. I saw one larger dog in a small car with it's head...
PETS・
Going Hiking in the Adirondack High Peaks? Free Shuttle Service
There is a more convenient and safer way to hike in the Adirondack High Peaks. It is an addition to the other service offered by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Hop aboard the free shuttle. Why the New Shuttle to the Adirondack High Peaks?. If you hike...
IN THIS ARTICLE
These Lake Ontario Restaurants Mean Great Food and ‘Wow’ Sunsets
Upstate New York is blessed to have hundreds of miles of our own private "ocean" at our back door. Lake Ontario stretches all the way from Niagara County up through Cape Vincent, where it joins the St. Lawrence River. This beautiful watery backdrop affords residents everything from lakeside homes and camping areas to marinas with boats coming and going off the lake, and to some wonderful restaurants that take full advantage of the Lake Ontario waterfront.
Are These the 21 Most Mangled Town Names in Upstate New York?
New York State's history goes back so far that we are left, today, dealing with the tongue-twisting town names that were created by the early Native American and Dutch settlers in our region. And boy they can be doozies!. This is a list of 21 of the most commonly mangled...
Maren Morris + Young Superfan Connect During Incredibly Touching Moment on ‘Today’ [Watch]
Maren Morris appeared on the Today show on July 28, and she had an unforgettable interaction with one special fan. During her stop, in which Morris sported a bold, neon green suit, the multi-Platinum country singer performed some of her biggest hits, including “My Church,” “The Bones” and “Circles Around This Town.” But perhaps no moment was as special as her meeting with one lucky super fan.
Bassett Healthcare Network Invests Nearly 50 Million For Pay Increases
Bassett Healthcare Network said it is increasing pay for more than 1,200 caregiver employees in central New York. Following a full compensation evaluation, Bassett will be raising salaries to reward workers and incentivize retention efforts. “I can never say it enough – our caregivers and practitioners are the heartbeat of...
