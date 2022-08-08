Read full article on original website
WOWT
6 News On Your Side: Parent struggles to find ride
WOWT
11-year-old Nebraska girl doesn’t let mobile disability stop her
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A young girl from Beaver Lake shows us nothing is impossible. When she was born, doctors thought Abigail Harvey, 11, would never walk. She’s doing much more than that. Abigail does it all: sports, music, pageants, but she does them a little differently. She was...
WOWT
OPD: Weapon fired during struggle with officer at north Omaha bank
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An off-duty Wahoo Police officer was involved in an altercation Wednesday with a bank customer in Omaha. No one was injured in the incident, an Omaha Police Department spokesman said. According to the spokesman, a man walked into a First National Bank branch at 50th Street...
WOWT
Omaha police respond to "help an officer" call
KETV.com
Omaha police unaware of connection between 2 decomposed bodies found this week
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said they're not aware of any connection between two badly decomposed bodies found less than four miles from each other this week. On Sunday morning, Douglas County deputies were called to the area of 75th Street and Rainwood Road for a body found on the side of a roadway.
WOWT
FBI catches cyberattack at Nebraska hospital
News Channel Nebraska
Attempted Omaha bank robbery ends in an arrest
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department arrested a man after he tried to rob a bank and had an altercation with an officer on Wednesday. OPD said 41-year-old Jason Felder tried to rob the First National Bank at 5006 Ames Avenue on Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to a "help an officer" call from the bank around 3:00 p.m.
WOWT
Omaha Police conducting death investigation in Benson
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police officers were investigating a death near the Benson Golf Course on Tuesday evening. An OPD spokesman confirmed to 6 News that the homicide unit was at the scene north of 72nd Street and Ames Avenue. — This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News...
WOWT
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office identifies body found near Omaha intersection
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of body found Sunday in a north Omaha neighborhood. Officials identified the person found Sunday near 72nd Street and Rainwood Road as Lamar A. Nedd, who was also known in the community as “Freddy Dead.”. Nedd’s...
WOWT
Cyberattacks targeting ag co-ops, Nebraska hospital thwarted by FBI
DAVID CITY, Neb. (WOWT) - In an announcement made at the FBI’s Omaha field office, FBI Director Christoper Wray said Wednesday that the feds had stopped a cyberattack in Nebraska. The bad actors had targeted six different co-ops within the Omaha FBI jurisdiction, which includes Iowa, a number of...
Kearney Hub
Cleanup underway after oil covers west Omaha lake and waterfowl
OMAHA — Nebraska Wildlife Rehab staff and volunteers now know exactly what it means to go on a wild goose chase. They have been trying to corral several ducks and geese covered in oil after a crash near 171st Street and West Center Road last week caused mineral oil to flow into nearby Lakeside Lake.
WOWT
Omaha parents face months-long waitlists for daycare
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Add finding a daycare with open spots to the list of struggles for new parents. Waitlists for daycares are looking months longer than they were a couple years ago. And it’s more than staffing shortages that are making it hard for new parents to find a spot for their baby.
KETV.com
71-year-old man dies in house fire in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A 71-year-old man died in a house fire in Omaha, according to authorities. First responders rushed James Campbell to a local hospital while performing CPR after a house fire near 55th Street and Bedford Avenue on Aug. 6. Officials said Campbell was declared dead at the...
3 News Now
Latest update from 3 News Now | August 11 | 7 AM
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Thursday morning, August 11, 2022. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
klkntv.com
One shot dead in western Nebraska after family argument
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man in western Nebraska is dead after a family dispute lead to a shooting on Monday, said the Nebraska State Patrol. Around 6:30 p.m., the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office asked the patrol to assist at the scene of a family argument. The argument...
klin.com
Robbery Investigation Underway At Oak Lake
A report of a possible drowning at Oak Lake sent LFR and Lincoln Police to the area at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9th. A 26 year old man told officers that he jumped into the lake to get away from a man who had threatened him with a knife.
WOWT
Omaha neighbors skeptical as city street becomes smoother
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A city street that’s more like a bad country road gets attention from Omaha Public Works. It comes not long after 6 On Your Side went on a rough ride. Ten days ago, a one-block stretch of the city street could have carried a nickname like bouncy Bancroft.
thebestmix1055.com
Authorities investigate accidental drowning
Authorities are investigating an accidental drowning Friday at Victory Lake. At about 6:05 p.m., the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission responded to the Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area, located just west of Fremont to a report of a male party who had been pulled from the water and was not breathing.
WOWT
Papillion parent lives too close for school bus pickup, student struggles to find ride
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Many parents of students starting high school are reaching for a map. For most districts, buses only pick up those kids living four miles or more from school. Three miles from Papillion South 14-year-old Victoria lives a mile too close for school bus pickup. “Bring a...
York News-Times
Warrant issued for woman who hauled meth into York County
YORK – An arrest warrant has been issued for Bianca Gonzalez Marengo, 35, of Omaha, who was caught with a large amount of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in York County. Marengo was scheduled for sentencing in York County District Court but failed to appear. Judge James Stecker issued...
