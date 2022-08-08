ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WAFB

WANTED; LPSO searching for domestic abuse suspect

BATON ROUGE, La. - Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help for the whereabouts of a man wanted on domestic abuse and other charges. Joshua Phillips, 35, is wanted on charges of child endangerment, violation of protective order, felon in possession of firearm, domestic abuse and improper telephone communications, according to LPSO.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Police: Shots fired from car put one victim in hospital late Wednesday night

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting late Wednesday night that allegedly happened near Choctaw Drive. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it was called to a local hospital after a reported shooting victim had arrived there. Police said a car had pulled up next to the victim's and fired at them, inflicting reportedly non-life-threatening injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Sheriff: Man arrested in BR drug bust dealt narcotics while holding child

BATON ROUGE - Deputies seized several illegal drugs and firearms Tuesday from a man who allegedly sold narcotics while holding his one-year-old child in his arms. Investigators with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division reportedly had been looking into Preston Kinchen, 40, for the last several weeks. Kinchen, also known as "Wild Side Magic," according to a social media post from the sheriff's office, distributed fentanyl and cocaine.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

DCFS facing legal action after two-year-old child’s death

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) will soon face legal action after the death of a two-year-old child. Two-year-old Mitchell Robinson, or baby Mitch, lost his life after ingesting fentanyl while in his mother’s care. The mother, Whitney Ard, has been arrested for negligent homicide, but Attorney Ron Haley said this death could have been prevented.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating shooting near N 38th St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a local hospital late Wednesday night. Officers arrived at approximately 11 p.m. and found one shooting victim. BRPD says the victim sustained “an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound.”. Detectives believe the shooting took place close to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Gonzales man arrested for DWI 3 times in one month, tied to hit and run in another parish

ST. JAMES PARISH - A man was arrested for his third DWI in a month and linked to a hit-and-run crash after law enforcement found his damaged car stopped along I-10. Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stumbled upon the car on the shoulder of I-10 in St. James Parish late Friday morning. They later determined the driver, 31-year-old Brandon Rockwood of Gonzales, was driving impaired and had a suspended license.
GONZALES, LA
West Side Journal

Addis Police Dept. makes drug arrest

On Sunday, August 7, Addis police officers made a narcotics arrest during a routine traffic stop for no inspection sticker. The driver, Sean Phillip Walsh of New Orleans, was in possession of 20 grams of methamphetamine, three grams of hash, five grams of marijuana, 10 dosage units of LSD, and eight grams of mushrooms.
ADDIS, LA
WAFB.com

Father’s charge upgraded after death of 2-year-old

Metro Council works on new law to limit crime at motels amid recent violence. After yet another tragedy at the troubled OYO Hotel, city-parish leaders are pledging to come up with a new law to regulate businesses with high crime rates. Investigation into chlorine leak at Olin plant leads to...
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA

