Two people, one of them a 15-year-old, have been arrested in a May shooting that killed an 18-year-old woman as she sat in the passenger seat of a car, Baton Rouge police say. Naquez Preston, 20, of Baton Rouge, and the unnamed teenager were taken into custody Thursday in the May 18 shooting death of Madison Brown, BRPD spokesman Don Coppola said.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 10 HOURS AGO