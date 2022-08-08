Read full article on original website
Related
wbrz.com
Killers in stolen cars cornered victim on Florida Boulevard; 15-year-old arrested in ambush shooting
BATON ROUGE - A 15-year-old is one of two people facing murder charges after they allegedly bragged on social media about killing a woman in an ambush on Florida Boulevard. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the unidentified teen and another suspect, 20-year-old Naquez Preston, were booked for first-degree murder in the May 18 shooting.
wbrz.com
Man accused of driving accomplice to set fire to Baton Rouge house late last month
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Thursday after allegedly driving someone to set fire to a house late last month. Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department said Antonio Allen, 23, was arrested Thursday following an act of arson at a home on Davenport Drive on July 25. The...
wbrz.com
Daughter of fallen BRPD officer given police welcome on her first day of school
BATON ROUGE - A girl who was just a baby when her police officer father was killed in an on-duty crash was greeted by her dad's fellow officers as she started her first day of school. Officers lined up outside Central Private School on Thursday morning, giving Peyton Totty high-fives...
theadvocate.com
Man, teen arrested in May shooting death of 18-year-old woman, Baton Rouge police say
Two people, one of them a 15-year-old, have been arrested in a May shooting that killed an 18-year-old woman as she sat in the passenger seat of a car, Baton Rouge police say. Naquez Preston, 20, of Baton Rouge, and the unnamed teenager were taken into custody Thursday in the May 18 shooting death of Madison Brown, BRPD spokesman Don Coppola said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WANTED; LPSO searching for domestic abuse suspect
BATON ROUGE, La. - Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help for the whereabouts of a man wanted on domestic abuse and other charges. Joshua Phillips, 35, is wanted on charges of child endangerment, violation of protective order, felon in possession of firearm, domestic abuse and improper telephone communications, according to LPSO.
Deputies search for suspect in alleged burglary at College Drive Walmart
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for help to identify a burglary suspect involved in an alleged incident that took place at Walmart located on College Drive. According to EBRSO, a victim’s purse was taken out of her vehicle...
brproud.com
Traffic stop in BR ends with arrest of two including convicted felon
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department recently executed a traffic stop on Renoir Ave. The stop was made around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 9, after the detectives noticed the 2005 Honda Accord did not have a license plate. Three people were...
wbrz.com
Ohio family wants justice after their loved one was killed in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A family in Ohio is trying to keep an unsolved Baton Rouge murder from going cold. "There's not a day that goes by that I don't look at his picture and talk to him because I feel like I lost a son," Andrea Benning said. Ryan Priest,...
Detectives attempt to ID alleged convenience store robbery suspects
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are attempting to identify the individuals responsible for an alleged early morning robbery. Police say the incident happened on July 8, 2022 at a convenience store located in the 8900 block of Jefferson Highway, near Drusilla Lane. The...
wbrz.com
Police: Shots fired from car put one victim in hospital late Wednesday night
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting late Wednesday night that allegedly happened near Choctaw Drive. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it was called to a local hospital after a reported shooting victim had arrived there. Police said a car had pulled up next to the victim's and fired at them, inflicting reportedly non-life-threatening injuries.
wbrz.com
Sheriff: Man arrested in BR drug bust dealt narcotics while holding child
BATON ROUGE - Deputies seized several illegal drugs and firearms Tuesday from a man who allegedly sold narcotics while holding his one-year-old child in his arms. Investigators with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division reportedly had been looking into Preston Kinchen, 40, for the last several weeks. Kinchen, also known as "Wild Side Magic," according to a social media post from the sheriff's office, distributed fentanyl and cocaine.
brproud.com
DCFS facing legal action after two-year-old child’s death
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) will soon face legal action after the death of a two-year-old child. Two-year-old Mitchell Robinson, or baby Mitch, lost his life after ingesting fentanyl while in his mother’s care. The mother, Whitney Ard, has been arrested for negligent homicide, but Attorney Ron Haley said this death could have been prevented.
brproud.com
BRPD investigating shooting near N 38th St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a local hospital late Wednesday night. Officers arrived at approximately 11 p.m. and found one shooting victim. BRPD says the victim sustained “an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound.”. Detectives believe the shooting took place close to...
wbrz.com
Gonzales man arrested for DWI 3 times in one month, tied to hit and run in another parish
ST. JAMES PARISH - A man was arrested for his third DWI in a month and linked to a hit-and-run crash after law enforcement found his damaged car stopped along I-10. Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stumbled upon the car on the shoulder of I-10 in St. James Parish late Friday morning. They later determined the driver, 31-year-old Brandon Rockwood of Gonzales, was driving impaired and had a suspended license.
West Side Journal
Addis Police Dept. makes drug arrest
On Sunday, August 7, Addis police officers made a narcotics arrest during a routine traffic stop for no inspection sticker. The driver, Sean Phillip Walsh of New Orleans, was in possession of 20 grams of methamphetamine, three grams of hash, five grams of marijuana, 10 dosage units of LSD, and eight grams of mushrooms.
One person injured in shooting on Choctaw Drive Wednesday night, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least one person was injured after a shooting late Wednesday night, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Police say authorities responded to a local hospital around 11 p.m., when a victim arrived with gunshot wounds. Authorities believe the incident happened in the area...
WAFB.com
Father’s charge upgraded after death of 2-year-old
Metro Council works on new law to limit crime at motels amid recent violence. After yet another tragedy at the troubled OYO Hotel, city-parish leaders are pledging to come up with a new law to regulate businesses with high crime rates. Investigation into chlorine leak at Olin plant leads to...
wbrz.com
Officers find trunk full of prescription medicine during traffic stop; two people arrested
BATON ROUGE - Two people were arrested Thursday after officers conducted a traffic stop and found 720 bottles of Promethazine in the trunk of their vehicle. Baton Rouge Police Officers said the car was stopped Thursday on I-10 eastbound near Dalrymple Drive. Officers said they found 720 pint-sized bottles of...
L'Observateur
Louisiana lawmakers call for changes to family services agency after toddler’s overdose death
(The Center Square) — The fentanyl overdose death of a Baton Rouge toddler is prompting policy changes at the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, as well as dual investigations into why repeated abuse reports to the agency failed to prevent the tragedy. The change announced at Monday’s...
wbrz.com
Toddler was beaten, spent days with head injury before he died; father arrested for cruelty
BATON ROUGE - A man spent weeks beating his 2-year-old son with a belt and did nothing to address an apparent head injury in the days leading up to the toddler's death, according to police. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Anderson King, 25, was arrested Monday on a charge...
Comments / 0