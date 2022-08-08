ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News Channel Nebraska

Bennington school district pulls plug on land deal for new high school

BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bennington school district unanimously rejected a land purchase for a new second high school. The district secured a $2.2 million bond to pay for the 78 acres just north of the closed State Street Landfill as it anticipated asking voters for to consider a bond issue to build the school on the parcel located south of the corner of 132nd Street and Rainwood Road.
BENNINGTON, NE
York News-Times

Cleanup underway after oil covers west Omaha lake and waterfowl

OMAHA — Nebraska Wildlife Rehab staff and volunteers now know exactly what it means to go on a wild goose chase. They have been trying to corral several ducks and geese covered in oil after a crash near 171st Street and West Center Road last week caused mineral oil to flow into nearby Lakeside Lake.
News Channel Nebraska

Ritchheart named to Otoe County court

LINCOLN - Dana Ritchheart, a sergeant in the Nebraska City Police Department, has been selected to serve as Otoe county court clerk magistrate in Nebraska City, Ritchheart will begin work as clerk magistrate on August 22, 2022. “Dana brings strong people skills and experience in supervising staff, records management, and...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City

LINCOLN — A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-of-age comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City for the past two weeks as part of […] The post Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
thereader.com

Douglas County Board Denies Permit for Firearm Sales at Bennington Home.

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. The Douglas County Board of Commissioners met for a brief meeting Tuesday to discuss a special use permit for firearm sales and transfers from a Bennington home. The Board ultimately denied the permit in a 4-2 vote, citing fears of gun violence. The Omaha City Council did not meet Tuesday.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Millard students return to the classroom for the new school year

OMAHA, Neb. — The Millard Public School District is the first to welcome students for the new school year and it was all smiles as kids filed into Wheeler Elementary this morning. It's hard to believe school is already back in session and Matt Cavalli called it exciting, saying,...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

11-year-old Nebraska girl doesn’t let mobile disability stop her

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A young girl from Beaver Lake shows us nothing is impossible. When she was born, doctors thought Abigail Harvey, 11, would never walk. She’s doing much more than that. Abigail does it all: sports, music, pageants, but she does them a little differently. She was...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha parents face months-long waitlists for daycare

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Add finding a daycare with open spots to the list of struggles for new parents. Waitlists for daycares are looking months longer than they were a couple years ago. And it’s more than staffing shortages that are making it hard for new parents to find a spot for their baby.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

FBI catches cyberattack at Nebraska hospital

There is a massive gathering of police outside of an Omaha bank. 6 News On Your Side: Parent struggles to find ride. Many parents of students starting high school are reaching for a map. Omaha police respond to "help an officer" call. Updated: 8 hours ago. An help an officer...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Drought conditions continue to worsen over the entire area

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The latest drought monitor map is out and it continues to show worsening conditions with no hope for an end in sight. The week to week change in the map is rather impressive with all severity levels increasing in coverage greatly over Nebraska and Iowa. While...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Relative confirms death of longtime Douglas County official

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Engineer Tom Doyle passed away over the weekend, his son confirmed to 6 News on Monday. Doyle spent many decades in public service, according to his son, Mark Doyle. Dad had a knack for finding common ground with everyone he met. That was partly...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

West Nile Virus found in mosquitos in Fremont

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - A mosquito pool in Dodge County has tested positive for West Nile Virus. According to the Three Rivers Public Health Department, the first positive West Nile Virus mosquito pool for the district was reported in Fremont. The health department says West Nile Virus is transmitted when...
FREMONT, NE
KETV.com

Omaha Crime Stoppers offering $25,000 reward in homicide investigation

UNION, Neb. — Omaha Crime Stoppers is now offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to who killed Lamar Nedd. Douglas County deputies found his body on Sunday near North 75th Street and Rainwood Road. The sheriff's office is investigating his death as a homicide. Call 402-444-STOP, if...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha neighbors skeptical as city street becomes smoother

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A city street that’s more like a bad country road gets attention from Omaha Public Works. It comes not long after 6 On Your Side went on a rough ride. Ten days ago, a one-block stretch of the city street could have carried a nickname like bouncy Bancroft.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha hosts Air Force celebration of 60 years with the 'doomsday' plane

Federal and U.S. Leaders gather in Omaha Saturday to celebrate 60 years of the "Nightwatch" program. The National Airborne Operations Center is the team that supports the E-4B also known as the "doomsday" plane. The Air Force currently maintains four of the planes which are all assigned to Offutt Air...
OMAHA, NE

