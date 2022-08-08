Read full article on original website
Opinion: The Boston Celtics Should Sign This 10x NBA All-Star
Carmelo Anthony is still a free agent on August 9. I think the Boston Celtics, who lost in the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors, should sign the ten-time NBA All-Star. Last season, Anthony played for the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Kevin Durant-Celtics trade storyline has been stoked again
BOSTON -- A few weeks have passed since word first surfaced on trade conversations between the Celtics and Nets involving Kevin Durant and Jaylen Brown. Consider that flame to be rekindled.Shams Charania wrote on Monday about Durant's status in Brooklyn, noting that the star forward "does not have faith in the team's direction." As such, the possibility of a Durant trade this summer remains very much on the table, as Durant reportedly gave an ultimatum to team owner Joe Tsai: "[Tsai] needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash."Charania added that...
Celtics’ smart move with Jaylen Brown amid Kevin Durant trade rumors
There are reportedly three teams still left in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes: The Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, and Toronto Raptors. The C’s even offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and picks to the Brooklyn Nets a couple of weeks ago, but they also wanted Marcus Smart. Shortly after that report came out, Brown hopped on social […] The post Celtics’ smart move with Jaylen Brown amid Kevin Durant trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Brooklyn Nets Initially Asked Boston Celtics For Both Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown In A Kevin Durant Trade
The Brooklyn Nets have been working to find Kevin Durant a new home in the NBA. However, the team hasn't found any success in this, with KD looking stuck with the organization, even after revealing he's not happy with the direction they're going in at this moment. Many believed this...
Yardbarker
Celtics Now Favorites to Land Kevin Durant, Raptors Have 3rd Best Odds
The Boston Celtics have jumped into pole position in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes, Vegas sportsbook say, but the Toronto Raptors aren't far behind. Despite Durant's insistence on being traded this summer, the Brooklyn Nets still sit at -200 to retain the 33-year-old superstar, per BetOnline. Those odds convey a 67% chance he remains in Brooklyn for next season.
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James Gets Huge Promise From Rob Pelinka
LeBron James is one of the best players to ever step on a basketball court, and as it stands, he has a very big decision to make. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar is currently in the midst of discussing a potential extension with the purple and gold, but he has yet to actually sign the deal. LeBron continues to meet with Lakers brass, and there is this sense that LeBron might not renew his deal, meaning he will become a free agent next summer.
Yardbarker
Lakers Now Willing to Include Both Future Firsts in Potential Kyrie Irving Trade
The aftermath of Kevin Durant's ultimatum to Nets owner Joe Tsai appears to have had a trickle down in the Lakers quest to add mercurial guard Kyrie Irving. Durant informed Tsai that the Nets either need to fire head coach Steve Nash, who Durant reportedly hand-picked to take the reins, and general manager Sean Marks, who by most accounts, was wiling to bend the franchise to KD's will which included trading for James Harden. KD formally made a trade request on July 1st, hours before free agency.
Yardbarker
Jeff Van Gundy: Relationship Between Kevin Durant, Nets Can Be Salvaged
This despite the fact Durant gave Nets owner Joe Tsai and ultimatum — either to trade him, or fire coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks. Tsai, of course, said his coach and GM aren’t going anywhere. There is a sense Durant made such demands because he...
NBA・
Celtics Reportedly Desired Destination for Kevin Durant
When Kevin Durant first asked out of Brooklyn, his desired landing spots were Phoenix and Miami, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic. However, the Suns have since matched the max offer sheet the Pacers gave Deandre Ayton. Due to only being allowed one player on a designated rookie ...
Draymond Green reveals why Luka Doncic is his favorite NBA star not named Stephen Curry
Draymond Green obviously has a bias for the Golden State Warriors. Even if he didn’t, it’s not like the four-time champion would be alone in choosing longtime teammate Stephen Curry as his favorite NBA player to watch. Green is nothing if not a student of the game, after all, and there’s never been another player who manipulates defenses quite like Curry.
NBA・
How Danny Ainge destroyed the Brooklyn Nets yet again in the Kevin Durant saga
The Brooklyn Nets are once again in crisis. In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, unhappy superstar Kevin Durant issued an ultimatum. It’s either trade him or fire head coach Steve Nash and General Manager Sean Marks. Fans can blame Durant, Tsai, or Nash and Marks for this new Nets drama, but the real culprit behind the organization’s crisis — for the second time in a decade — is Danny Ainge.
Rumor: Celtics’ outlook on trading Robert Williams in Kevin Durant trade
The Boston Celtics have emerged as a legitimate trade suitor for Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant. Ever since Boston was rumored to have offered a package headlined by Jaylen Brown for Durant, the speculation has only intensified. Reports that Durant wants to play with Marcus Smart, which emerged Wednesday, had...
Evasive about the future of the Celtics, Boston's Jayson Tatum stays focused on winning a title in the present
For Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum, the path to a championship future is to stay grounded in the present. “I never like to look into the future,” said Tatum in a recent interview with The Athletic’s Jared Weiss. “It’s just so unpredictable what can happen. The NBA changes so much every year. Every two, three years, and you just try to win,” he explained.
VIRAL: Kyrie Irving Responds On Twitter To A Report About Him
On Thursday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving responded on Twitter to a report about him. The Nets were swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics this past season.
