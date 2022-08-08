Riverview School Board vice president Tara Jean Schaaf has resigned. Her departure was effective Aug. 1. The Verona parent cited a new job as her reason for leaving the board. “I loved my time on the board and was sad to have to resign, but I had to make decisions that ultimately benefit my family, especially with my daughter going to college,” she said via social media message Monday. “I appreciated all the support and faith the Riverview community had in me by allowing me to represent them, but I had to take the opportunity when it arose.”

VERONA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO