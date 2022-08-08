ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Back-to-school guide: 4 great ways to get ready for school

Photo above by Aaron Burden used by permission via Unsplash. Back-to-school season is here, and there are some easy ways to help your child get ready for school this year. Whether or not your child has experienced some learning loss due to the pandemic, it’s valuable to use the final weeks of the summer to begin prepping for school.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Upper St. Clair names Mathews assistant principal

Gordon Mathews has been named assistant principal at Fort Couch Middle School. The Upper St. Clair School Board approved the appointment, which is effective immediately, on Aug. 9. An Upper St. Clair graduate, Mathews has served as a school counselor and alumni coordinator at the high school for the last...
UPPER SAINT CLAIR, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Riverview School Board has vacancy following resignation

Riverview School Board vice president Tara Jean Schaaf has resigned. Her departure was effective Aug. 1. The Verona parent cited a new job as her reason for leaving the board. “I loved my time on the board and was sad to have to resign, but I had to make decisions that ultimately benefit my family, especially with my daughter going to college,” she said via social media message Monday. “I appreciated all the support and faith the Riverview community had in me by allowing me to represent them, but I had to take the opportunity when it arose.”
VERONA, PA
SRU implements two-year residence requirement, beginning Fall 2023 semester

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — Beginning in the fall of 2023, first-year full-time students will be required to live in University housing and purchase a meal plan for their freshman and sophomore years. From improving retention rates to better grades, decades of research has shown that living on campus results in a more productive and rewarding experience for students compared to those who live off-campus.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Gateway High School marching band director charged with giving student alcohol

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - The Gateway High School marching band director is charged with giving a student alcohol.According to the criminal complaint, James Hoeltje gave an 18-year-old student alcohol on a band trip in Virginia Beach and before the prom. KDKA-TV learned that about 50 students and at least nine chaperones were on the trip.On the band trip in April, the teen — who is a recent Gateway High graduate — told police Hoeltje gave her "airplane type" bottles of vodka and whiskey before he allegedly attempted to kiss her multiple times. Police said he climbed on top of her,...
MONROEVILLE, PA
Vulgar Student Signs Should Be Banned in Morgantown

Morgantown, West Virginia – Morgantown, West Virginia is my city! There are so many wonderful things about it and it is truly the ultimate college town. It’s filled with incredible students from all over the world and is a consummate university atmosphere in the greatest state in America.
MORGANTOWN, WV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Response to Penn Township boy's need shows hope for us all

Sometimes it can seem as though the worst is happening all around us all the time. Inflation, high gas prices, rising turnpike tolls are bad enough. Then there are the really ugly political divisions, especially in a midterm election year. War in Ukraine. Gun deaths. Violent crime. Whether you are...
PITTSBURGH, PA
2 Pennsylvania nursing homes accused of health care fraud

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Managers at two skilled nursing facilities in western Pennsylvania are accused of fabricating records of staff time and residents’ conditions to defraud state and federal agencies. Prosecutors on Tuesday announced criminal charges against Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver and Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Allegheny County. They're accused of health care fraud, along with five people who managed their operations. A grand jury indictment alleges nurses were told to clock in for shifts they did not work and timecards were provided to the state, and that assessments of residents’ conditions were changed to qualify for higher government reimbursement.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Western Pennsylvania pop-up farmers market help serve WIC clients

Families enrolled in the federal Women, Infants, and Children program can access pop-up farmers markets at Adagio Health’s five western Pennsylvania WIC offices this summer. The health and social services provider runs the stations daily in partnership with farms throughout the region. WIC serves low-income pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
Maker Monday: Let’s try sorting

Hello Kidsburgh families. We’re back with another fun and easy “Let’s Try” Maker Monday activity, courtesy of our creative friends at the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh. This activity is a bit different from the craft projects we normally post each week. Rather than creating a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Gov. Wolf Orders Commonwealth Flags to Half-Staff to Honor Westmoreland County Paramedic

Governor Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in Westmoreland County to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of North Huntingdon EMS Rescue and Monroeville Fire/EMS paramedic Fred Manno, who died on Saturday, July 30, 2022 as a result of injuries sustained while performing his duties on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

