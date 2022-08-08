Ashton Kutcher’s Ups and Downs Through the Years: From ‘That ‘70s Show’ Success to High-Profile Romances, Health Scares

Finding his way! Ashton Kutcher hit it out of the park when he made his acting debut in 1998 — and decades later, Hollywood is still enthralled by his life.

Kutcher, whose full name is Christopher Ashton Kutcher, found instant success when he began his career as Michael Kelso on That ’70s Show . In addition to the show launching him into super stardom, the comedy is responsible for introducing the Midwest native to his now-wife, Mila Kunis .

The pair played love interests Kelso and Jackie until 2006. While Kutcher was Kunis’ first kiss , their real-life romance didn’t begin until 2012 following a failed marriage to Demi Moore and a cheating scandal in the months prior to their breakup.

“It was a hard process when their marriage ended, and he was very much aware of it. But they both needed to move on and find their way separately,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2019 after Moore released her Inside Out memoir, which detailed her rocky end with Kutcher. “It’s a chapter of his life that he has moved on from.”

The Open Season actor, who wed Kunis in the summer of 2015 , was not “mad or disappointed” that the Ghost actress aired their dirty laundry, including tales of infidelity in the book , per the insider.

“He’s in a very different place now. But he knows without that experience and relationship he wouldn’t be where he is or who he is,” the source added. “He had to go through it to get to this place and he’s grateful for it.”

Following his split from Moore, the Punk’d creator found happiness with Kunis, with whom he shares two children . His life, however, hasn’t been without its ups and downs, including a hospitalization in 2013 amid filming Jobs .

"I was like doubled over in pain, and my pancreas levels were completely out of whack, which was completely terrifying, considering everything,” Kutcher told the Associated Press at the Sundance Film Festival premiere in January 2013, revealing he copied Steve Jobs’ “fruitarian diet,” which caused health problems.

Seven years later, the Stoner Cats alum again faced a health scare when he was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disorder called vasculitis. Kutcher spoke out about the scary ordeal in an August 2022 teaser for Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge , saying, “[It] knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out, like, all my equilibrium.”

Scroll Down for all of Kutcher’s ups and downs through the years: