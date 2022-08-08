ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ashton Kutcher’s Ups and Downs Through the Years: From ‘That ‘70s Show’ Success to High-Profile Romances, Health Scares

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T8v4K_0h9Zdx0N00

Finding his way! Ashton Kutcher hit it out of the park when he made his acting debut in 1998 — and decades later, Hollywood is still enthralled by his life.

Kutcher, whose full name is Christopher Ashton Kutcher, found instant success when he began his career as Michael Kelso on That ’70s Show . In addition to the show launching him into super stardom, the comedy is responsible for introducing the Midwest native to his now-wife, Mila Kunis .

The pair played love interests Kelso and Jackie until 2006. While Kutcher was Kunis’ first kiss , their real-life romance didn’t begin until 2012 following a failed marriage to Demi Moore and a cheating scandal in the months prior to their breakup.

“It was a hard process when their marriage ended, and he was very much aware of it. But they both needed to move on and find their way separately,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2019 after Moore released her Inside Out memoir, which detailed her rocky end with Kutcher. “It’s a chapter of his life that he has moved on from.”

The Open Season actor, who wed Kunis in the summer of 2015 , was not “mad or disappointed” that the Ghost actress aired their dirty laundry, including tales of infidelity in the book , per the insider.

“He’s in a very different place now. But he knows without that experience and relationship he wouldn’t be where he is or who he is,” the source added. “He had to go through it to get to this place and he’s grateful for it.”

Following his split from Moore, the Punk’d creator found happiness with Kunis, with whom he shares two children . His life, however, hasn’t been without its ups and downs, including a hospitalization in 2013 amid filming Jobs .

"I was like doubled over in pain, and my pancreas levels were completely out of whack, which was completely terrifying, considering everything,” Kutcher told the Associated Press at the Sundance Film Festival premiere in January 2013, revealing he copied Steve Jobs’ “fruitarian diet,” which caused health problems.

Seven years later, the Stoner Cats alum again faced a health scare when he was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disorder called vasculitis. Kutcher spoke out about the scary ordeal in an August 2022 teaser for Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge , saying, “[It] knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out, like, all my equilibrium.”

Scroll Down for all of Kutcher’s ups and downs through the years:

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Ashton Kutcher says ‘nobody wanted to hang out’ with him when he was on ‘Punk’d’

It looks like we won’t be seeing Ashton Kutcher resuming hosting duties on “Punk’d” anytime soon. Kutcher co-created and hosted the hit MTV prank show from 2003 to 2012, which often saw the biggest celebs like Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake and Beyoncé, get pranked by Kutcher and his co-hosts. Speaking about his stint on the show, Kutcher told former “Bachelorette” star Rachel Lindsay, who was reporting for ExtraTV at the “Vengeance” premiere on Monday, that he would never return to the show because it was far too lonely for him. “For a long time, I would go out and like nobody would want...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Jobs
Person
Ashton Kutcher
Person
Mila Kunis
Person
Demi Moore
Popculture

'Dr. Pimple Popper' Takes on the 'Most Extreme' Case of Eruptive Xanthomas in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Dr. Sandra Lee has her work cut out for her as the Dr. Pimple Popper star takes on the "most extreme" case of eruptive xanthomas she's ever seen with a patient whose underlying health issues could make treatment dangerous. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of the TLC show's brand new episode Wednesday, Lee meets with Robert, who has been dealing with bumps all over his body since he was a teenager.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor

Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

David Spade says Kate Middleton should have ‘slapped’ Prince Louis to distract from Chris Rock

US Comedian David Spade has said Kate Middleton should have “slapped” Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee to “distract” from Chris Rock being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.Louis was seen misbehaving at the Jubilee celebrations in June, covering his ears and screaming, pulling faces, and telling his mother the Duchess of Cambridge to shush.During last week’s episode of boxer Mike Tyson’s podcast, “Hotboxin with Mike Tyson”, Spade said that Louis should have received a slap.“Her kid, who’s like 3, is being kind of a d***, you know, making faces and telling her to shut up and everything,”...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Scares#That 70s Show
Us Weekly

Olivia Newton-John’s Ex-Husband Matt Lattanzi ‘So Overwhelmed’ With Support After ‘Grease’ Star’s Death

Remembering a legend. Olivia Newton-John's ex-husband, Matt Lattanzi, issued a heartfelt message to friends and fans following the late Grease actress' death. The Paradise Beach alum, 63, and wife Michelle Lattanzi "are so overwhelmed with the love and gratitude" pouring in for Newton-John's family, Michelle wrote via Facebook on Monday, August 8, hours after news […]
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Jamie Lee Curtis Doubts Marvel Will Cast Her Because She’s a 64-Year-Old Woman: ‘Can’t Imagine They’ll Call’

Click here to read the full article. Jamie Lee Curtis kick-started a playful war with Marvel earlier this year after her acclaimed A24 multiverse drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once” opened in theaters at the same time as the MCU’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” The actor went wild on social media proclaiming her movie the superior multiverse project. “I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I’ve seen a lot of Marvel movies,” Curtis recently told People magazine when asked about the pretend feud. “What I was talking about is that ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was a...
MOVIES
In Style

Lisa Kudrow Said It Was "Jarring" to See Herself Next to Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox on 'Friends'

Like her on-screen character Phoebe Buffay, Lisa Kudrow exuded confidence as a budding actress in Hollywood — that is until, she landed her breakout role on Friends. This week, Kudrow spoke about feeling insecure about her body while filming the beloved sitcom alongside her real-life besties Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox during an episode of the Podcrushed podcast. "I was confident," Lisa explained, adding that she didn't deal with body issues until she watched the show back. "It wasn't until Friends that I realized, 'oh, I don't look like I thought I looked,'" she said. "And that's what was so jarring, and that's when it was like, oh, I've got to actually lose weight? I have to diet? Shoot."
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Jinger Duggar Rocks Shortest Dress Yet: Is She TRYING to Piss Off Jim Bob?

Jinger Duggar has been rebelling against her problematic parents since long before the world learned exactly how monstrous and abusive they are. Sure, we always knew they were crazy, but few people imagined they would be guilty of anything so horrible as enabling Josh’s abusive behavior and helping him cover up his crimes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

184K+
Followers
20K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy