Henry Co. officials seeking resident participation in broadband internet survey
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A new survey has been created by Henry County officials for residents regarding their home internet service that will be used to expand internet options county-wide. Henry County says the survey was created for people who want to upgrade their internet connections, but have limited alternative provider options. According to […]
thecarrollnews.com
Carroll lowers tax rate; avoids water, sewer hikes
The Carroll County Public Service Authority (PSA) and the Carroll County Board of Supervisors both approved cost-saving measures for citizens on August 8. During its August 8 meeting, the Carroll County PSA decided to halt the previously approved water and sewer rate increases. This action was taken by the PSA Board of Directors to combat some of the rising costs seen by the citizens of Carroll County, Carroll County Administrator Mike Watson said in a press release.
WSET
Blacksburg announces new public works director
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WSET) — Starting in August. the town of Blacksburg is welcoming a new public works director. Following the current director's retirement, John Boyer will take on the role. He has worked for the Town of Blacksburg since 2006 and has managed various successful projects and activities over the years in several positions.
wfxrtv.com
Dublin residents see major spikes in utility bill rates
DUBLIN, Va. (WFXR) — Residents in a Pulaski County town — including one over the age of 80 — are expressing concerns about their increased utility bill rates. WFXR News’ Kelsey Jean-Baptiste went to Oak Grove Apartments in Dublin and sat down with Ms. Whitaker, an 81-year-old whose bill went up nearly $25 in just one month.
WSET
Bedford businesses nominated for 2022 Excellence in Business Awards
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce announced the nominees for their 2022 Excellence in business Awards on Tuesday. The winners of each category will be announced during the Annual Gala on September 8. Small Business of the Year. Apocalypse Ale Works & Beer Garden. Beale's.
WSET
Sewage backup delays first day back at Pulaski school
PULASKI, Va. (WSET) — A sewage backup in Critzer Elementary School is causing the first day of school to be delayed till Friday. Although Thursday was the initial planned first day of school, the backup is hoped to be resolved for students to return on Friday. " We are...
WSET
Former Pittsylvania County supervisor dead at 79
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — People on the Southside are mourning the loss of a prominent leader in the community. Former Pittsylvania County Supervisor Coy Harville died of cancer on Tuesday. Harville served for 20 years as a supervisor representing the Westover District. He stepped down in 2015 from...
WSET
'It's time to get going:' Danville, Caesars break ground on future home of Caesars VA
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville City Council members, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. executives, and other city leaders marked the spot of the future home of Caesars Virginia on Thursday at their groundbreaking ceremony. "We are getting ready to get this thing going, it's time to get going," Senior Vice President...
WSET
Pulaski Co. celebrates repurposing old elementary school into new private school in Dublin
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Pulaski County celebrated the opening of a new private school in the area on Wednesday. Gateway Private School's Dublin campus is now open after a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Chair of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors, Laura Walters, said The Board of Supervisors has...
WDBJ7.com
Power back to most residents in Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Most Roanoke County residents have power as of early Wednesday morning. EARLIER STORY: More than 1,960 Appalachian Power customers are without power Tuesday evening in Roanoke County. There is no estimate for restoration. Check back with the WDBJ7 and the outage map for updates.
WSET
Franklin County Public Schools approve 6 new SROs, will cost taxpayers nothing
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Children in Franklin County Public Schools will be more safe in the new school year, the district said. The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the addition of six School Resource Officers (SROs) to the district on Monday evening. That brings the total in the...
WSET
Sovah Health in Danville looking to fill a 'successor' role
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Sovah Health system in Danville announced that they are currently looking for a successor. Sovah Health said that their Chief Officer (CEO) and Market President R. Alan Larson will retire from the top leadership role at the hospital at the end of the year. They...
wfxrtv.com
Some southwest Virginia students opting for apprenticeships instead of college
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — In Roanoke County, a program is putting new life back into an old way of getting into the workforce. This comes as colleges across the nation are losing students. Over the past two years, the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center says enrollments have decreased...
WSLS
Danville’s White Mill project just steps away from beginning construction
DANVILLE, Va. – A project years in the making is now just a few steps away from beginning construction. Danville’s White Mill has sat vacant for over a decade, and after years of discussion, the former textile mill will soon get a makeover. Now there are just a...
chathamstartribune.com
Top Sovah exec to retire
The man who has led Sovah Health for the past seven years is retiring. Chief Executive Officer and Market President R. Alan Larson will retire from the top leadership role at the end of the year. Larson will continue serving in his position while a qualified successor is recruited to...
WSET
Floyd County schools announce free meals for students
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Floyd County Public Schools announced Monday that free meals will be given to students. All students will be able to get free breakfast and lunch. Floyd County Public Schools have been giving students free meals for several years, and the tradition continues this year.
chathamstartribune.com
Public hampering efforts to combat cat colony in Danville
Local officials say the public is making things harder on animal control officers who are trying to bring a rabies case under control. Paulette Dean with the Danville Area Humane Society says Danville police and the health departments are trapping animals at a feral cat colony near WalMart on Mount Cross Road. A rabid fox bit four people in the area last month. Two were near the Walmart garden area. Another was bit on Tyler Avenue in the Sandy Shores community off of Westover Drive.
supertalk929.com
Virginia’s second casino gets financial backing from Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians
The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and Caesars Entertainment will be co-partners in Virginia’s second casino and resort operation that plans to open its doors in 2024 in Danville. The joint statement said Caesars would manage the facility and resort while the tribe partners, who also operate a casino...
timesvirginian.com
Local livestock owners win championships at 2022 Angus Show
Madison Stratton and Eli Fleener of Appomattox won championship-level prizes at this summer's 2022 Eastern Regional Junior Angus Show in Chatham. There’s more to this in the current issue of the Times Virginian newspaper. Support local journalism by purchasing the issue at a local newsstand or subscribing at www.timesvirginian.com/subscriber_services to receive the print edition or view the full article in the e-edition version.
WSET
New Franklin County School resource officers introduced
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — New School Resource Officers (SROs) are coming to schools in Franklin County. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook Tuesday to introduce the new officers and announce which schools they would be assigned to. Previously only two SROs at the high school and...
