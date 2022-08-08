ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, VA

thecarrollnews.com

Carroll lowers tax rate; avoids water, sewer hikes

The Carroll County Public Service Authority (PSA) and the Carroll County Board of Supervisors both approved cost-saving measures for citizens on August 8. During its August 8 meeting, the Carroll County PSA decided to halt the previously approved water and sewer rate increases. This action was taken by the PSA Board of Directors to combat some of the rising costs seen by the citizens of Carroll County, Carroll County Administrator Mike Watson said in a press release.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
WSET

Blacksburg announces new public works director

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WSET) — Starting in August. the town of Blacksburg is welcoming a new public works director. Following the current director's retirement, John Boyer will take on the role. He has worked for the Town of Blacksburg since 2006 and has managed various successful projects and activities over the years in several positions.
BLACKSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Dublin residents see major spikes in utility bill rates

DUBLIN, Va. (WFXR) — Residents in a Pulaski County town — including one over the age of 80 — are expressing concerns about their increased utility bill rates. WFXR News’ Kelsey Jean-Baptiste went to Oak Grove Apartments in Dublin and sat down with Ms. Whitaker, an 81-year-old whose bill went up nearly $25 in just one month.
DUBLIN, VA
WSET

Bedford businesses nominated for 2022 Excellence in Business Awards

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce announced the nominees for their 2022 Excellence in business Awards on Tuesday. The winners of each category will be announced during the Annual Gala on September 8. Small Business of the Year. Apocalypse Ale Works & Beer Garden. Beale's.
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Sewage backup delays first day back at Pulaski school

PULASKI, Va. (WSET) — A sewage backup in Critzer Elementary School is causing the first day of school to be delayed till Friday. Although Thursday was the initial planned first day of school, the backup is hoped to be resolved for students to return on Friday. " We are...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WSET

Former Pittsylvania County supervisor dead at 79

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — People on the Southside are mourning the loss of a prominent leader in the community. Former Pittsylvania County Supervisor Coy Harville died of cancer on Tuesday. Harville served for 20 years as a supervisor representing the Westover District. He stepped down in 2015 from...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Top Sovah exec to retire

The man who has led Sovah Health for the past seven years is retiring. Chief Executive Officer and Market President R. Alan Larson will retire from the top leadership role at the end of the year. Larson will continue serving in his position while a qualified successor is recruited to...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Floyd County schools announce free meals for students

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Floyd County Public Schools announced Monday that free meals will be given to students. All students will be able to get free breakfast and lunch. Floyd County Public Schools have been giving students free meals for several years, and the tradition continues this year.
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Public hampering efforts to combat cat colony in Danville

Local officials say the public is making things harder on animal control officers who are trying to bring a rabies case under control. Paulette Dean with the Danville Area Humane Society says Danville police and the health departments are trapping animals at a feral cat colony near WalMart on Mount Cross Road. A rabid fox bit four people in the area last month. Two were near the Walmart garden area. Another was bit on Tyler Avenue in the Sandy Shores community off of Westover Drive.
DANVILLE, VA
timesvirginian.com

Local livestock owners win championships at 2022 Angus Show

Madison Stratton and Eli Fleener of Appomattox won championship-level prizes at this summer's 2022 Eastern Regional Junior Angus Show in Chatham. There’s more to this in the current issue of the Times Virginian newspaper. Support local journalism by purchasing the issue at a local newsstand or subscribing at www.timesvirginian.com/subscriber_services to receive the print edition or view the full article in the e-edition version.
APPOMATTOX, VA
WSET

New Franklin County School resource officers introduced

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — New School Resource Officers (SROs) are coming to schools in Franklin County. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook Tuesday to introduce the new officers and announce which schools they would be assigned to. Previously only two SROs at the high school and...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA

