Read full article on original website
Related
VP Harris, Gov. Newsom coming home to the Bay
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and California Gov. Gavin Newsom will be returning home to the Bay Area for separate events Thursday morning. Harris will be in San Francisco where she will hold a roundtable with state legislators and reproductive health care advocates, according to the White House. Her visit comes […]
NBC Bay Area
California Must Boost Water Recycling, Desalination, Newsom Says
California should invest tens of billions of dollars in water recycling, storage and desalination over the next two decades to shore up its supply as the state gets drier and hotter, Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a proposal released Thursday. It comes as drought continues to grip the U.S. West...
Lawmakers unceremoniously kill hundreds of bills in 'suspense file' day
(The Center Square) – California lawmakers in both chambers plowed through hundreds of bills in the suspense file on Thursday, completing a bi-annual process where fiscal bills are advanced or killed with little public discussion as to why. Lawmakers in both the Assembly and Senate Appropriation Committees unloaded the...
California's unemployment debt likely to increase costs on businesses for years
(The Center Square) – After a budget year with a historic surplus, over $17 billion in unemployment insurance debt looms over the Golden State – a deficit that will result in an increased cost burden on California employers in the years to come. California borrowed nearly $20 billion...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Bay Area
1.3M Women of Color in Bay Area Could Benefit If AB 2419 Passes
A state bill aimed at allocating $18 billion in federal money in the Bay Area and statewide for environmentally and socially disadvantaged communities gets high scores for promoting gender and racial equity, according to the Gender Equity Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank that exposes the impacts of policies, processes and practices of businesses and government.
mymotherlode.com
Chicken Ranch Tribe Wins Legal Case Against Governor Newsom
Jamestown, CA — An appeals court judge recently sided with Chicken Ranch Rancheria and four other tribes in a lawsuit aimed at Governor Gavin Newsom and the state of California. The Tribes argued that Governor Newsom was negotiating in bad faith on gaming compacts. An initial ruling, a year...
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
KCRA.com
Rancho Cordova manufacturing company enthused by passing of CHIPS and Science Act
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Before its products and tools are shipped around the country – including to companies within the semiconductor chip industry – Tri Tool Technologies’ products are designed and built at the company’s Rancho Cordova facility. Chris Belle, CEO of Tri Tool, said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arizona among the top five states for political free speech, report says
(The Center Square) – How protected is political free speech in Arizona?. It’s in the top five in terms of best places in the country for it, a new report says. The Institute for Free Speech released its rankings for how states perform on issues like “free speech and association rights of individuals and groups interested in speaking about candidates, issues of public policy, and their government.”
KTVU FOX 2
Asian-American residents sue Northern California county alleging racism and sweeping harassment campaign
YREKA, Calif. - Sweeping allegations of racial bias and intimidation targeting Asian-American community members were at the center of a class action lawsuit against Siskiyou County and its sheriff’s office. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Sacramento on Wednesday, alleged that for years, the county and its sheriff,...
indybay.org
Protesters Brutalized by SF City Employees Announce Federal Civil Suit
Today renowned civil rights lawyer John Burris filed a federal civil rights lawsuit in the case of abortion rights protester Kareim McKnight. McKnight was injected with a sedative by an EMT after she and and another protester demonstrated against the anticipated Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade on June 13.
Michigan prosecutor among colleagues opposing Florida law
(The Center Square) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Wednesday she has joined 15 other state attorneys general in an amicus brief in protest of Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act. The brief was filed Thursday of last week in the U.S. District Court for the Northern...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Report: Fraction of Illinois hospitals complying with price transparency law
(The Center Square) – A new report from a patients rights group finds that most Illinois hospitals continue to hide actual prices from consumers 18 months after the Hospital Price Transparency Rule went into effect. Beginning in January 2021, every hospital operating in the U.S. was required to provide...
Oklahoma lawmaker wants pandemic relief money allocated to teacher bonuses
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma still has more than a billion dollars of pandemic relief money meant for education unallocated. One lawmaker said he’d like to see some of it used for teacher relocation and retention bonuses. The state got $2.3 billion in federal pandemic relief money from the...
California's first 'inland port' to be built in Kern County
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the project in Mojave which will support the movement of goods from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
This Was The Deadliest Earthquake In California History
It created $524 million in property damage throughout the state.
Jalopnik
A California District Attorney Is Trying to Make Sense of the Batmobile Debacle
Last week we wrote about the battle between a NorCal real estate agent and the only licensed builder of 1966 Batmobile replicas. To recap: The California buyer had a dispute with the builder, and asked his buddy, the San Mateo County Sheriff, to get involved, sending multiple California police officers to raid the shop in Indiana.
WBUR
On California’s Central Coast, one town is trying to diversify beyond its main moneymaker
California's Central Coast is facing a future with much less water. Vineyards and the irrigation they need aren't sustainable. So Paso Robles is courting a spaceport as the region's new moneymaker. KCBX's Benjamin Purper reports.
Washington Court of Appeals OKs Inslee's mask mandate authority
(The Center Square) – A 2-1 ruling by the Tacoma-based Washington State Court of Appeals Division II upheld the state’s prior mask mandate and authority to do so. The ruling also contained a dissent that seemingly encouraged more legislative oversight of emergency powers. The ruling involved a lawsuit...
Families Dept. fails Washington audit over $271M for child care; may ask Legislature for more
(The Center Square) – The Department of Children, Youth, and Families could not provide anything close to sufficient records on $271 million in childcare payments made to low-income families. That's according to the Washington State Auditor's Office, as part of its new report of how state agencies handled nearly...
The Center Square
Chicago, IL
18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.https://www.thecentersquare.com/
Comments / 0