NYS Music
Buffalo Music Coalition Presents “Summer of Love ‘22 – A Buffalo Salute to the Monterey Pop Festival” on August 20 at Riverfest Park
On August 20 at River Fest Park in Buffalo, Buffalo Music Coalition will bring the Summer of Love from 1967 all the way to 2022 with “Summer of Love ’22 – A Buffalo Salute to the Monterey Pop Festival.”. Comprised of a group of music lovers and...
eriereader.com
Fire Lights Music and Arts Festival Brings Big Names to Edinboro
The second annual Fire Lights Music and Arts Festival is headed back to Edinboro to raise money for the Edinboro Volunteer Fire Department. Bringing the town together for an unforgettable experience at Wainer Park, this event is pulling big name artists like Sunsquabi, Aqueous, The Widdler, and Champagne Drip. With...
wnynewsnow.com
Annual Cruise-In Returns To Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Unique and antique; cars of all types will be on display this week during Jamestown’s annual Cruise-in. Hosted by the Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce and the Der Kobbler’s auto club, the cruise-in is returning for its 29th year. “Last year...
NYS Music
The Stadium Tour 2022 Brings 80’s Rock to Buffalo
On Wednesday, August 10th, The Stadium Tour 2022 made a stop at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo. This tour was delayed for two years due to Covid. It features Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard as the headliners, who rotate as the main acts each night, and Def Leppard was the headliner for this show. Poison, with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts were direct support, and Classless Act was the opening band.
Annual Movie Night Summer Series returns this month
BUFFALO, N.Y. — NYS Assembly Majority Leader Crystal D. Peoples-Stokes announced Monday that her annual Movie Night Summer Series is returning for the fourth year this month. The series offers free movies in the park or at a theater and it's free for the community. Here is a list...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Featured among 11 'Charming Small Towns' on Lake Erie
WorldAtlas named Erie as part of its list of 11 charming small towns on Lake Erie. The article highlighted the city's waterfront attractions including Presque Isle State Park and its beaches, the Tall Ships festival, Erie Maritime Museum and the breweries on the Lake Erie Ale Trial. Despite being Pennsylvania's...
Local filmmaker and director return to Buffalo to hold casting call
The casting call will be held at the Millennium Hotel in Cheektowaga on August 28 from noon to 6 p.m.
Something Brand New at The Erie County Fair This Year
Here in Western New York, you know that summer is in the final home stretch when the Erie County Fair kicks off at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. The Erie County Fair will begin tomorrow and run through August 21st in Hamburg, which is always a fun time for Buffalonians. It's something many of us look forward to every year and the weather looks phenomenal after Tuesday for the fair; not overly humid and plenty of sun, with not much rain.
Ilio DiPaolo's updates will freshen and preserve Blasdell Italian restaurant
BLASDELL, N.Y. — Ilio DiPaolo’s is working to update most of the interior of the 57-year-old Blasdell restaurant, while maintaining the look and feel. The remodeling project began in mid-July with carpeting throughout the dining room, bar and banquet areas, to be followed this week by new upholstery, chairs and paint.
Jesus Is Visiting This Western New York Town
There’s nothing wrong with a little Jesus in your life and it looks like you will find just that in one Western New York town. There are about 20 different churches in East Aurora, and you can see the list of churches here. However, it seems like Jesus is...
5 Places You Had No Idea Were Haunted In Buffalo
With such a long and storied history in North America, there are tons of places that are haunted all over New York State. You have already likely heard of the most famous ones that are located in the Empire State. You, of course, have the places like the Amityville Horror...
91st annual Warren County Fair kicks off
The midway at the Warren County Fair came to life on August 9. The 91st annual Warren County Fair kicked off with a crowd in Pittsfield. People were able to enjoy food, rides, games, livestock, music and more. Guests even got to talk to and take a picture with Oakley the Tree Man as he […]
Top 10 Places for French Onion Soup in Western New York
When you go to most cities, they might be known for one dish. Here in Buffalo, we're known for quite a few dishes. The most obvious one is chicken wings. It's the biggest food for Buffalo on a national scale and is what visitors want when they first come to Western New York.
Good Chance For Snow On This Date In Buffalo, New York
The summer of 2022 has been so much fun and there are still some great events to look forward to. As the Erie County Fair begins this week, the heat and humidity seem to be scaling back a bit. For some, when the Erie County Fair arrives, it signals the unofficial end of the summer.
ReAwaken Tour host says he feels harassed by NY prosecutor
A Christian pastor in western New York said he felt intimidated and harassed after the state’s attorney general, a Democrat, sent a letter saying she believed a planned far-right political event at his church this week could lead to racial violence.
Get Ready For a Few Days of Heavy Traffic in The Southtowns
We have less than six weeks remaining in summer, officially. For many of us, summer ends after Labor Day Weekend. There is still plenty of time to enjoy summer activities and events across Western New York and look no further than the next week. If you plan on driving in...
Big Lots answer to Western New York complaints
Big Lots answers multiple complaints from customers who came forward to 7 Problem Solvers, after story with a Buffalo customer last week
Going to the 2022 Erie County Fair? Here is what you need to know
The 182nd Erie County Fair will be held from August 10 to August 21 at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg. Here is what you'll need to know if you plan on attending.
WGRZ TV
Town Hall: Frontier Airlines
Frontier Airlines is adding direct flights in and out of the Buffalo Niagara International Airport. Starting today -- there's non-stop service to Las Vegas.
18 Most Overrated Things In Buffalo, New York
Buffalo is one of the proudest communities in the United States. What do they think is overrated about it, though?. It's not meant to be negative, though easy to go there of course. The things in Western New York that its own people say are overrated, given too much credit, or not really that good. This was a question put up on Facebook, as seen below.
