Jamestown, NY

eriereader.com

Fire Lights Music and Arts Festival Brings Big Names to Edinboro

The second annual Fire Lights Music and Arts Festival is headed back to Edinboro to raise money for the Edinboro Volunteer Fire Department. Bringing the town together for an unforgettable experience at Wainer Park, this event is pulling big name artists like Sunsquabi, Aqueous, The Widdler, and Champagne Drip. With...
EDINBORO, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Annual Cruise-In Returns To Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Unique and antique; cars of all types will be on display this week during Jamestown’s annual Cruise-in. Hosted by the Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce and the Der Kobbler’s auto club, the cruise-in is returning for its 29th year. “Last year...
JAMESTOWN, NY
NYS Music

The Stadium Tour 2022 Brings 80’s Rock to Buffalo

On Wednesday, August 10th, The Stadium Tour 2022 made a stop at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo. This tour was delayed for two years due to Covid. It features Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard as the headliners, who rotate as the main acts each night, and Def Leppard was the headliner for this show. Poison, with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts were direct support, and Classless Act was the opening band.
BUFFALO, NY
City
Jamestown, NY
State
Washington State
City
Buffalo, NY
2 On Your Side

Annual Movie Night Summer Series returns this month

BUFFALO, N.Y. — NYS Assembly Majority Leader Crystal D. Peoples-Stokes announced Monday that her annual Movie Night Summer Series is returning for the fourth year this month. The series offers free movies in the park or at a theater and it's free for the community. Here is a list...
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Erie Featured among 11 'Charming Small Towns' on Lake Erie

WorldAtlas named Erie as part of its list of 11 charming small towns on Lake Erie. The article highlighted the city's waterfront attractions including Presque Isle State Park and its beaches, the Tall Ships festival, Erie Maritime Museum and the breweries on the Lake Erie Ale Trial. Despite being Pennsylvania's...
ERIE, PA
96.1 The Breeze

Something Brand New at The Erie County Fair This Year

Here in Western New York, you know that summer is in the final home stretch when the Erie County Fair kicks off at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. The Erie County Fair will begin tomorrow and run through August 21st in Hamburg, which is always a fun time for Buffalonians. It's something many of us look forward to every year and the weather looks phenomenal after Tuesday for the fair; not overly humid and plenty of sun, with not much rain.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
YourErie

91st annual Warren County Fair kicks off

The midway at the Warren County Fair came to life on August 9. The 91st annual Warren County Fair kicked off with a crowd in Pittsfield. People were able to enjoy food, rides, games, livestock, music and more. Guests even got to talk to and take a picture with Oakley the Tree Man as he […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Power 93.7 WBLK

Good Chance For Snow On This Date In Buffalo, New York

The summer of 2022 has been so much fun and there are still some great events to look forward to. As the Erie County Fair begins this week, the heat and humidity seem to be scaling back a bit. For some, when the Erie County Fair arrives, it signals the unofficial end of the summer.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Get Ready For a Few Days of Heavy Traffic in The Southtowns

We have less than six weeks remaining in summer, officially. For many of us, summer ends after Labor Day Weekend. There is still plenty of time to enjoy summer activities and events across Western New York and look no further than the next week. If you plan on driving in...
WGRZ TV

Town Hall: Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines is adding direct flights in and out of the Buffalo Niagara International Airport. Starting today -- there's non-stop service to Las Vegas.
BUFFALO, NY
WIBX 950

18 Most Overrated Things In Buffalo, New York

Buffalo is one of the proudest communities in the United States. What do they think is overrated about it, though?. It's not meant to be negative, though easy to go there of course. The things in Western New York that its own people say are overrated, given too much credit, or not really that good. This was a question put up on Facebook, as seen below.
BUFFALO, NY

