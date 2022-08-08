Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Government Technology
Chattanooga, Tenn., Nets $4.57M Grant for EV Management
(TNS) — Chattanooga was awarded a $4.57 million federal grant Wednesday for an integrated, smart transportation management system for electric vehicles so drivers can find charging stations. Mina Sartipi — director of the Center for Urban Informatics and Progress, one of the city's partners in the project — said...
wutc.org
Scenic Roots - Weds 8/10/22
Tasia Malakasis, the new CEO at CO.LAB in Chattanooga. Mark McKnight & Tish Gailmard of Reflection Riding. These voices - and more - on this edition of “Scenic Roots.”
chattanoogacw.com
Federal dollars to replace Wilcox Boulevard Bridge in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — About $25 million in federal funds will help crews in Chattanooga replace the Wilcox Street Bridge. City officials plan to make the news official at a news conference on Friday. A release says the money comes from a grant by the federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with...
chattanoogacw.com
Forgotten in history: Red Bank officials working to learn origin of abandoned cemeteries
RED BANK, Tenn. — Two cemeteries in Red Bank are what city leaders say have been forgotten in history. One is Red Bank Cemetery. It is hidden behind trees and is in the backyard of some homes. Red Bank Mayor Hollie Berry says several families who are well-known names...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga City Council Gives Final Approval To South Broad Revitalization Plans
Chattanooga’s City Council on Tuesday gave final approval for the revitalization of the South Broad District, kicking off a renewal effort that will generate tens of millions of dollars in new money for schools, roads and infrastructure across Chattanooga and Hamilton County, while transforming a blighted brownfield into a vast, vibrant live-work-play district.
‘They’re Just Going to Let Me Die?’ One Woman’s Abortion Odyssey. A Chattanooga Story
‘They’re Just Going to Let Me Die?’ One Woman’s Abortion Odyssey. A Chattanooga Story. (Not So) Fun Fact: If Phil Bredesen had won the 2018 Senate race in Tennessee, there would not have been enough votes to confirm Amy Coney Barrett before the election and Roe wouldn't have had 5 overturn votes.
mymix1041.com
Local News for Thursday, August 11th
Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. Tim Siniard reports: A pretrial status conference for a 41-year-old Cleveland man arrested and indicted on multiple charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot was rescheduled during a proceeding held in a Washington federal court on August 10th.
chattanoogacw.com
With fanfare, Hamilton County students return to classes Wednesday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Parents, teachers and administrators at schools across Hamilton County celebrated the first day back at school for students Wednesday morning. Some students were welcomed with thunderous applause. Alumni, local leaders, teachers and Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy cheered on students at Brainerd High School as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVC
Longtime UTC faculty member Dr. Mark Schorr passes away on campus Wednesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Mark Schorr, a longtime faculty member at UTC, was found dead in Holt Hall Wednesday, according to a UTC spokesman. Dr. Schorr worked in the Department of Biology, Geology and Environmental Science. The spokesman says UTC and Chattanooga police responded and, following their investigation, notified...
chattanoogacw.com
Erlanger updates commissioners on plan to keep employee benefits when going private
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Hamilton County Commission wants to make sure Erlanger employees get to keep their benefits after the hospital makes the switch away from a public hospital. Erlanger CEO Jim Coleman and Erlanger attorney Richard Cowart gave commissioners an update at their Wednesday morning meeting. Erlanger is...
WDEF
From The Archives: 1982 Flooding
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – We usually think of summertime as hot and dry in our area. But this year is an outlier. It has been hot, but we’ve also seen more than our share of rain in East Tennessee this summer. However, that’s not unheard of.
wutc.org
Nature’s Common Threads At Reflection Riding
Here in Chattanooga, Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center stretches some 300 acres, from Lookout Creek to the western slope of Lookout Mountain. Among its many wonders: It is home to a plethora of native plant life and a breeding program for endangered red wolves. Mark McKnight is president and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
franchising.com
Metal Supermarkets Opens in Chattanooga
Retail-based Metal Supplier Brings Speed, Variety and Convenience to Chattanooga. August 11, 2022 // Franchising.com // CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Metal Supermarkets is scheduled to open its newest location in Chattanooga on August 1st, becoming the one-stop shop offering speed, variety and convenience for Chattanooga professionals and hobbyists alike. Metal Supermarkets specializes in the sales and distribution of all types and ranges of metal including hot and cold rolled, aluminum, copper, brass and stainless bars, tubes, angles, channel, sheet and plate to meet the needs of a wide and diverse variety of customers that require these essential products.
Government Technology
Hamilton County Schools' Free Internet Helps Engage Parents
(TNS) — Since the EdConnect program launched in 2020, more than 16,000 low-income students — and 28,000 of their family members — have received free Internet in their homes. While the effort works to close the digital divide, researchers have discovered another benefit: Parents are showing more involvement in the education of their children.
WTVC
Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce Changemaker is Renew Exterior Cleaning Services
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — This week's Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce Changemaker is Renew Exterior Cleaning Services. Brandon Beavers talks about “soft washing” surfaces and the company’s rebranding event. Stay connected with Renew Exterior Cleaning Services. (423) 488-1988. ______________. Stay connected with Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce. 423-756-2121. ______________
wutc.org
The Chambliss Conversations: Foster Care
This year, Chambliss Center for Children celebrates 150 years in the Chattanooga area - and here on “Scenic Roots,” we’re bringing you conversations about the story of Chambliss. Joining us for this conversation: Liz Blasbery, executive director of residential services - and Jen Davis, associate director of...
WTVC
Hughes Retirement Group: How to achieve a secure retirement
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Rick Hughes discusses how to achieve a secure retirement. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
wutc.org
A Gentleman And A Music Legend: Remembering Sam Gooden Of The Impressions
Memories and tributes have been flowing in the past week - here in Chattanooga and around the world - for Sam Gooden. A native of this city and an original member of the iconic R&B group The Impressions, Sam died last week at the age of 87. Barry Courter is...
WDEF
Residents Sign Petition Against North Hickory Creek Development
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Property Developer R.M. Investments LLC is asking Hamilton County to rezone 53.9 acres on North Hickory Valley Road from rural residential to multi-family residential. Next Wednesday, the County Commission is expected to vote on the rezoning request, which would allowing 13 units of housing per acre.
chattanoogapulse.com
Nightfall Serves Up Beloved Bluegrass With Wildfire And The New Dismembered Tennesseans
Celebrating its 35th season of amazing free music at Miller Plaza, Nightfall continues this Friday, August 12, with traditional and contemporary bluegrass. This week’s headline performance by Wildfire reflects a change from the originally scheduled O’Connor Lee band, which had to cancel because of health issues. The New Dismembered Tennesseans remain as opening act at 7pm.
Comments / 0