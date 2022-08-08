Read full article on original website
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Osprey family spotted in Rafter J
JACKSON, Wyo. — Summer is the brief window of time when Osprey inhabit the Greater Yellowstone before migrating out of the region for the winter. In September, they migrate to Central and South America to escape the cold. Often mistaken for eagles, osprey lay two or three eggs in...
eastidahonews.com
3 major search and rescue operations in Grand Teton National Park in 24 hours
MOOSE, Wyoming — Grand Teton National Park Rangers conducted three major search and rescue operations within 24 hours this week. On Monday, Aug. 8, around 1:30 p.m., Teton Interagency Dispatch Center received a report of a disoriented 21-year-old woman at Surprise Lake. Park rangers were flown via helicopter to...
buckrail.com
Climb Wyoming offers free career training for single moms
TETON COUNTY, Wyo. — Are you ready to put your hard work toward a great future with a year-round, stable career that offers lots of opportunities for growth?. Climb Wyoming is offering a free Professional Office Careers training for single moms, starting soon. Climb will support participants every step of the way, including training for in-demand office skills and finding a well-paid job in your community.
buckrail.com
Get in the game with JH Indoor’s after school sports program
JACKSON, Wyo. — In our after-school sports program, your kids will play some of their favorite sports in a controlled, safe, indoor environment. Our after-school program will focus on the importance of physical activity, developing. a healthy lifestyle, and most importantly, having fun!. Activities may include football, soccer, wiffleball,...
buckrail.com
Open House today at 3850 W Kimball Lane, Wilson
WILSON, Wyo. — Located in the heart of the Westbank community. 5 miles from Teton Village, walking distance to the Calico Restaurant and Teton Pines. Offering a bright, open floor plan with cathedral ceilings in the kitchen and great room. Chef’s kitchen designed by Stephen Dynia complete with a wood burning pizza oven. Plenty of space for guests with 4 bedrooms plus a guest house. One acre lot landscaped for privacy with views of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. The McPeak Group will be hosting an open house today at 3850 W Kimball Lane, Wilson, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
buckrail.com
Rangers respond to three incidents in GTNP within 24 hours
MOOSE, Wyo. — Park rangers had a busy start to the week, conducting three major rescues within Grand Teton National Park in just under 24 hours. The first rescue occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, when Teton Interagency Dispatch Center received a report of a disoriented 21-year-old female at Surprise Lake.
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Elk dons new velvet antlers
MOOSE, Wyo. — It’s antler growing season for moose and other members of the deer family like mule deer, elk and white-tailed deer in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. Local photographer Karyn Schiller captured an elk donning a fresh set of velvet antlers in Grand Teton National Park. “These...
buckrail.com
Shenandoah to bring 35th anniversary tour to Million Dollar Cowboy Bar
JACKSON, Wyo.— Known for one of the most identifiable sounds in country music history, Grammy-award-winning country band, Shenandoah, will bring its 35th Anniversary Tour to The Million Dollar Cowboy Bar on Wednesday, Aug. 31. With 13 #1 hits, and another 10 Top 10s, the band has left a lasting...
buckrail.com
Jackson Hole Weather Aug 9-15, 2022
JACKSON, Wyo. — Teton County received a significant amount of rainfall last week, and the Town of Jackson experienced its wettest two-day period in over a year. A break in the pattern is occurring early this week with warm and dry conditions, but another impressive surge of monsoon moisture will lead to an uptick in showers and thunderstorms with locally heavy rain from Thursday through Saturday.
newslj.com
Motorcyclist rides off cliff, dies on Teton Pass
JACKSON (WNE) — A motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon after his motorcycle went off the cliff on Teton Pass. Roger Davis, 56, was traveling eastbound into Jackson when Wyoming Highway Patrol received the call at 11:44 a.m. Highway patrol said Davis was returning from West Yellowstone, Montana, to his home in Georgia at the time of the crash.
buckrail.com
Parks & Rec seeks input on final design elements for climbing wall
JACKSON, Wyo. — Teton County is seeking the public’s input as it closes in on the final elements of an indoor rock climbing wall as part of the Recreation Center Expansion Project. This will be the first indoor rock climbing wall since 2014 in Teton County. Next Tuesday,...
buckrail.com
Find fresh flavors and unique cocktails at The Kitchen
JACKSON, Wyo. — From behind the curtain, The Kitchen’s Bar Manager, Kristen Hawley, carefully crafts each drink, using her passion for cocktails as the driving force behind each glass placed on a table. If you ask her about the inspiration behind her creations, she’ll humbly talk about how...
buckrail.com
Open house tomorrow at 545 Dogwood Dr
JACKSON, Wyo. — The McPeak Group of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to feature a wide variety of properties in the Jackson/Teton Valley area. Whether you’re looking for a new home for your family or land to call your own, The McPeak Group can help you make your dreams a reality. Check out this week’s featured listing below and drop in tomorrow for an open house. The McPeak group will be hosting an open house at 545 Dogwood Dr on Wednesday, August 10 from 10 a.m – 1 p.m.
buckrail.com
Earthquake shakes Driggs
DRIGGS, Idaho — If you felt a rumble in Teton Valley last night you’re not alone. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 2.7 magnitude earthquake with a depth of five kilometers (3.1 miles) in Driggs, Idaho. The shake occurred at 9:01 p.m. between Miller Ranch and Powder Valley on Ski Hill Rd. The earthquake was also reported by the University of Utah Seismograph Station. “Felt It” reports from Driggs residents also backed it up.
svinews.com
Rexburg teens still missing, possible sightings in or near Wyoming
REXBURG – Two teens that were reported missing on Tuesday still have not been found. Kayzin Hansen, 14, and Addison Cook, 14, were reported missing around 7 a.m. Kayzin is 5′ 5″ tall, 110 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Addison is 5′ 6″ tall, 135 pounds with blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, green shirt, and jeans.
oilcity.news
Motorcycle driver dies after launching off cliff near Wyoming Highway 22
CASPER, Wyo. — A motorcycle driver died after going off of a cliff next to Wyoming Highway 22 on Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Troopers were notified of the crash at around 11:42 a.m. Aug. 2. The crash occurred south of Jackson when the driver of the motorcycle failed to negotiate an uphill curve at mile marker 13 on Wyoming Highway 22.
buckrail.com
GTMF presents music by Gershwin, John Williams & Prokofiev with the Festival Orchestra this Friday and Saturday
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — This Friday and Saturday, the Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra will perform Gershwin’s An American in Paris, John Williams’ Trumpet Concerto and Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 5. Gershwin’s bustling depiction of a Parisian vacation shares an all-American first half with the trumpet concerto...
22-year old Wyoming student dies after lightning strike
The NOLS Outdoor Education Course notified Teton County Search and Rescue (TCSAR) at 6:25 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2, that lightning had struck a group of backpackers camped at Enos Lake in the Teton Wilderness. One person, a 22-year-old male, died in the incident, while another, an adult male, sustained...
New roundabout hopes to ease future traffic problems
The City of Rexburg is planning ahead for its future growth and increased traffic as it builds a roundabout at the intersection of West 7th South and Pioneer Road. The post New roundabout hopes to ease future traffic problems appeared first on Local News 8.
buckrail.com
Nevada man arrested, charged in high-speed chase on US 89
JACKSON, Wyo. — A Nevada man was arrested and charged with several violations after a high-speed chase on US 89 early Sunday morning, according to officials. According to Lt. Russ Ruschill, the Jackson Police Department began receiving calls about a reckless driver on US 89 around 6:10 a.m. “The...
