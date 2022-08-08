Read full article on original website
BIG D.
3d ago
Governor Fred Flintstone is out of touch with the real world 🌎. However he is in touch with the next smorgasbord at a nearby restaurant.
Reply(1)
7
Mary Kirk
3d ago
We have got to vote him out of office! He is making Illinois a little New York
Reply
8
Related
aclu-il.org
Federal Court Holds Illinois Department of Corrections in Contempt
IDOC fails to meet requirements in three class action settlements impacting people with medical needs and disabilities. A federal court judge issued an order of contempt against the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) after the Department repeatedly ignored court orders and failed to take appropriate steps to improve health care in the State’s prison system.
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/10/22)
(WASHINGTON, D.C.) As policymakers debate the so-called Inflation Reduction Act in our nation’s capital, many are saying claims of no tax hikes on middle class America are simply not true. The massive bill includes tax incentives to help transition to clean energy, health insurance reforms, raise corporate taxes, and funds the IRS to hire 85,000 new auditors to go after tax cheats. While many lawmakers say no one earning less than $400,000 a year will see an increase in taxes, the grassroots organization Americans for Prosperity disagrees, pointing to an analysis by the non-partisan Joint Committee on Taxation, showing that in 2023 alone, taxpayers earning less than $200,000 a year will pay $16.7 billion more in taxes.
wmay.com
Republican candidate for Illinois treasurer wants to block taxing retirement income
(The Center Square) – The Republican candidate for Illinois state treasurer introduced two measures Tuesday he hopes will block any attempt to tax retirement income in Illinois. State Rep. Tom Demmer won the Republican primary for treasurer in June and will face incumbent Mike Frerichs in the upcoming general...
wjol.com
Report: Fraction of Illinois hospitals complying with price transparency law
A new report from a patients rights group finds that most Illinois hospitals continue to hide actual prices from consumers 18 months after the Hospital Price Transparency Rule went into effect. Beginning in January 2021, every hospital operating in the U.S. was required to provide clear, accessible pricing information online...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: IDOC held in contempt over alleged elder abuse
A federal judge has found the Illinois Department of Corrections in contempt of court for failing to make systemic health care improvements following a lawsuit from more than a decade ago. A report found older inmates were left sitting in their own waste, developed bed sores, and had cancer symptoms...
Voter education begins on Missouri's Amendment 3 to legalize recreational marijuana
(The Center Square) – The day after the Secretary of State certified and placed an amendment to the Missouri Constitution to legalize recreational marijuana on the November ballot, the initiative’s sponsors started an education and awareness campaign. “We really want Missouri voters to take the time to read...
wmay.com
Study: Illinois has some work to do when it comes to free speech
(The Center Square) – A new study on state laws that regulate political speech argues Illinois could do better in some key areas. According to the Institute for Free Speech, which produced the report, “The Free Speech Index” examines how well each state supports the free speech and association rights of individuals and groups interested in speaking about candidates, issues of public policy, and their government.
advantagenews.com
Federal report calls out Illinois for not reporting unemployment fraud
The federal government has issued a scathing report on the Illinois Department of Employment Security’s failure to disclose misspending during the pandemic. A report from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of the Inspector General highlights Illinois for failing to submit required information on the taxpayer dollars spent during the COVID-19 pandemic, including to fraudsters.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kim Foxx denies she's to blame for recent turmoil at state's attorney office
Some critics in law enforcement and politics have accused Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx of caring more about the rights of the accused than victims. She rejected that, and seems to take such verbal jabs in stride.
nprillinois.org
Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen
Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
Kim Foxx’s office responds to growing staff resignations
Kim Foxx’s Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office has responded to recent staff resignations, including one by a 25-year veteran prosecutor who says he has “zero confidence” in her leadership. Since taking over the office from her predecessor Anita Alvarez, Foxx’s office has been rocked by...
How an ‘Unusual' System Error Caused an Illinois Landlord's $6K in Pandemic Aid to be Denied
For more than a year, Glendale Heights landlord Gope Thadani insisted that the state of Illinois had made a huge mistake when he was denied thousands of dollars in emergency rental assistance. That money was earmarked by lawmakers for people just like him, but state officials denied his application in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wmay.com
Taxes On Retirement Income Becomes Issue In Illinois Treasurer Race
The Republican candidate for Illinois state treasurer is proposing ways to register opposition to any effort to tax retirement income in the state. Tom Demmer claims incumbent Democratic Treasurer Mike Frerichs has supported taxing retirement income… a charge Frerichs denies. During the unsuccessful push for a graduated income tax in 2020, Frerichs stated that such a system could allow for an eventual tax on at least some retirement income… but Frerichs insists he was not advocating for such a move.
seiu73.org
Cook County Workers Victorious After Long Term Fight for Respect
In early 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic was just beginning, and Cook County workers represented by SEIU Local 73 were on the front lines risking their lives. As the bargaining committee was preparing for contract negotiations, workers participated in a National Day of Action in March calling on the federal government to deploy its full force and power to get more Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and ventilators in the hands of healthcare workers immediately and to make sure that workers at the County Jail, Cermak, Stroger and Provident had the right PPE to protect their health and the health of those they serve every day.
Colorado chief justice obstructed investigation into misconduct
The chief justice of the Colorado Supreme Court obstructed an ongoing investigation into misconduct allegations in the judicial department, a new report reveals.Driving the news: In an explosive 11-page letter sent to lawmakers Monday, the state's Commission on Judicial Discipline outlines how the department's leaders worked to cover up the scandal by refusing to provide records and supplying outright falsehoods.Chief Justice Brian Boatright even met with the commission's leader in a Denver parking garage, where he made clear he wouldn't provide the information easily, the Denver Gazette reports.What they're saying: "Members of the Colorado Supreme Court, directly and through its senior staff, made a series of decisions and took a series of actions throughout 2021 and 2022 that limited the ability of the commission ... to do its constitutionally mandated work," commission executive director Christopher Gregory wrote in the memo.A judiciary spokesperson declined to comment.What's next: The commission is pressing lawmakers for an overhaul in how discipline cases are handled in the judicial branch. A legislative committee will meet Wednesday to discuss the matter.
WGNtv.com
Illinois Dems’ action on assault weapons doesn’t match rhetoric
CHICAGO — In the wake of the mass shooting in Highland Park last month, Democrats have renewed their calls for a national ban on assault weapons. But WGN Investigates has found that some politicians’ words do not always match their actions. From the first hours after seven lives...
California lawmakers oppose online sports betting initiative
(The Center Square) – As a battle at the ballot box in November is brewing between two California sports betting initiatives, Democratic and Republican legislative leaders have announced opposition to the measure allowing online wagering in California. Senate and Assembly leadership on both sides of the aisle have come...
Washington Court of Appeals OKs Inslee's mask mandate authority
(The Center Square) – A 2-1 ruling by the Tacoma-based Washington State Court of Appeals Division II upheld the state’s prior mask mandate and authority to do so. The ruling also contained a dissent that seemingly encouraged more legislative oversight of emergency powers. The ruling involved a lawsuit...
wmay.com
As Illinois adds teachers and sheds students, is there really a teacher shortage?
(The Center Square) – Illinois schools employed more teachers in 2021 than it had at any point over the past decade while student enrollment declined over the same period. Despite this, lawmakers say the state is experiencing a teacher shortage and they continue to look for solutions to the perceived problem.
Chicago FOP President John Catanzara decides to not run for mayor
Chicago Fraternal Order of Police president John Catanzara had suggested months ago he might run against Mayor Lori Lightfoot in 2023. Now, he says he will not run for mayor, but will run again for re-election as head of the city’s police union.
The Center Square
Chicago, IL
18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.https://www.thecentersquare.com/
Comments / 7