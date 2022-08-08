ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 7

BIG D.
3d ago

Governor Fred Flintstone is out of touch with the real world 🌎. However he is in touch with the next smorgasbord at a nearby restaurant.

Reply(1)
7
Mary Kirk
3d ago

We have got to vote him out of office! He is making Illinois a little New York

Reply
8
aclu-il.org

Federal Court Holds Illinois Department of Corrections in Contempt

IDOC fails to meet requirements in three class action settlements impacting people with medical needs and disabilities. A federal court judge issued an order of contempt against the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) after the Department repeatedly ignored court orders and failed to take appropriate steps to improve health care in the State’s prison system.
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/10/22)

(WASHINGTON, D.C.) As policymakers debate the so-called Inflation Reduction Act in our nation’s capital, many are saying claims of no tax hikes on middle class America are simply not true. The massive bill includes tax incentives to help transition to clean energy, health insurance reforms, raise corporate taxes, and funds the IRS to hire 85,000 new auditors to go after tax cheats. While many lawmakers say no one earning less than $400,000 a year will see an increase in taxes, the grassroots organization Americans for Prosperity disagrees, pointing to an analysis by the non-partisan Joint Committee on Taxation, showing that in 2023 alone, taxpayers earning less than $200,000 a year will pay $16.7 billion more in taxes.
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Report: Fraction of Illinois hospitals complying with price transparency law

A new report from a patients rights group finds that most Illinois hospitals continue to hide actual prices from consumers 18 months after the Hospital Price Transparency Rule went into effect. Beginning in January 2021, every hospital operating in the U.S. was required to provide clear, accessible pricing information online...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: IDOC held in contempt over alleged elder abuse

A federal judge has found the Illinois Department of Corrections in contempt of court for failing to make systemic health care improvements following a lawsuit from more than a decade ago. A report found older inmates were left sitting in their own waste, developed bed sores, and had cancer symptoms...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Study: Illinois has some work to do when it comes to free speech

(The Center Square) – A new study on state laws that regulate political speech argues Illinois could do better in some key areas. According to the Institute for Free Speech, which produced the report, “The Free Speech Index” examines how well each state supports the free speech and association rights of individuals and groups interested in speaking about candidates, issues of public policy, and their government.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Federal report calls out Illinois for not reporting unemployment fraud

The federal government has issued a scathing report on the Illinois Department of Employment Security’s failure to disclose misspending during the pandemic. A report from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of the Inspector General highlights Illinois for failing to submit required information on the taxpayer dollars spent during the COVID-19 pandemic, including to fraudsters.
ILLINOIS STATE
nprillinois.org

Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen

Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Taxes On Retirement Income Becomes Issue In Illinois Treasurer Race

The Republican candidate for Illinois state treasurer is proposing ways to register opposition to any effort to tax retirement income in the state. Tom Demmer claims incumbent Democratic Treasurer Mike Frerichs has supported taxing retirement income… a charge Frerichs denies. During the unsuccessful push for a graduated income tax in 2020, Frerichs stated that such a system could allow for an eventual tax on at least some retirement income… but Frerichs insists he was not advocating for such a move.
seiu73.org

Cook County Workers Victorious After Long Term Fight for Respect

In early 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic was just beginning, and Cook County workers represented by SEIU Local 73 were on the front lines risking their lives. As the bargaining committee was preparing for contract negotiations, workers participated in a National Day of Action in March calling on the federal government to deploy its full force and power to get more Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and ventilators in the hands of healthcare workers immediately and to make sure that workers at the County Jail, Cermak, Stroger and Provident had the right PPE to protect their health and the health of those they serve every day.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Axios Denver

Colorado chief justice obstructed investigation into misconduct

The chief justice of the Colorado Supreme Court obstructed an ongoing investigation into misconduct allegations in the judicial department, a new report reveals.Driving the news: In an explosive 11-page letter sent to lawmakers Monday, the state's Commission on Judicial Discipline outlines how the department's leaders worked to cover up the scandal by refusing to provide records and supplying outright falsehoods.Chief Justice Brian Boatright even met with the commission's leader in a Denver parking garage, where he made clear he wouldn't provide the information easily, the Denver Gazette reports.What they're saying: "Members of the Colorado Supreme Court, directly and through its senior staff, made a series of decisions and took a series of actions throughout 2021 and 2022 that limited the ability of the commission ... to do its constitutionally mandated work," commission executive director Christopher Gregory wrote in the memo.A judiciary spokesperson declined to comment.What's next: The commission is pressing lawmakers for an overhaul in how discipline cases are handled in the judicial branch. A legislative committee will meet Wednesday to discuss the matter.
