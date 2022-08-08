Read full article on original website
Troupe Over the Hill presents dinner theater
Troupe Over the Hill in Hilltop Lakes presents a murder mystery dinner theater on Aug. 26. "Who Killed Mama Lasagna" will be a joint production of Troupe Over the Hill and the Kickapoo Club. It will be presented in the Tonkawa Room at Hilltop Lakes, with the doors opening at 6 p.m., dinner at 6:30 and the play at 7.
Calendar for Thursday, Aug. 11
Century Square Cinema presents a family movie night screening of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the 2021 movie starring Tom Holland, Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch, Aug. 18 at The Green at Century Square. Opens at 8 p.m., movie starts at 8:45. Free. Blankets welcome; no outside food or drink. century-square.com/events.
C&J Barbeque to open new Bryan location Aug. 19
C&J Barbeque is set to open its new Bryan restaurant at Briargate Drive and William J. Bryan Parkway on Aug. 19. This new restaurant is a relocation of its Texas Avenue location near Downtown Bryan. On opening day, the restaurant will be giving away free Blue Bell ice cream and...
Amazon Prime Air team hosts drone meet and greet in College Station
Bryan-College Station residents will have another chance to view an Amazon Prime Air Drone in person on Saturday, during a Welcome Break-Fest from 9 a.m. to noon at the Green at Century Square in College Station. Paul Butler, an Amazon community affairs manager, said there will not be a live...
StageCenter continues its run of 'Baskerville'
StageCenter in Downtown Bryan continues its run of "Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery" Thursday through Saturday and Aug. 18-20 at 7:30 p.m. There will be a matinee at 2 p.m. Sunday. Ticket prices are $15 for adults, $12 for students and seniors on Fridays and Saturdays, and $10 for all...
Franklin’s Campbell, former Aggie hoops coach Rapp in the lead
Franklin’s Olivia Campbell and former Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Cherri Rapp shot a 6-over-par 78 for a first-round lead in the second flight of the Texas Women’s Four-Ball Championships at Riverbend Country Club in Sugar Land on Monday. Campbell and Rapp have a five-stroke lead on...
Aggies hosting Stephen F. Austin in exhibition on Thursday
Texas A&M soccer is hosting Stephen F. Austin in a free exhibition match Thursday at Ellis Field at 7 p.m. Currently with construction surrounding Ellis Field, fans attending should park at Reed Arena and enter in through the gates at the northwest and northeast corners. The game will air on...
Dwight Baker writes book of devotionals
Dwight C. Baker, who inspired the community when he walked — with leg braces and on crutches — from Bryan-College Station to Houston, a distance of 90 miles, has published a book of devotionals he wrote as a teenager. Now 58, Baker was born with spina bifida. He...
Bryan-College Station sees 50 days with 100-degree weather since start of 2022
Tuesday was a record day for Bryan-College Station as it was the 50th time the temperature reached 100 degrees since the start of 2022, according to KBTX Meteorologist Shel Winkley. “This did happen in 2011, although we didn’t do it this fast. In 2011, we had 69 days of triple-digit...
Calendar for Tuesday, Aug. 9
Residents interested in learning more about Amazon’s plans to bring drone deliveries to College Station can attend Amazon Prime Air Break-Fest, Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Green at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station. Amazon will have a drone on display. Also games, activities and food.
Rockdale volleyball beats Milano to start season
Rockdale volleyball opened up its season with a win at home over Milano Tuesday night, 25-16, 25-15 and 25-7. Rockdale was led by setter Yolianna Castillo who finished with a team-high 21 assists. Castillo also recorded two kills, two aces and seven digs. Outside hitter Halle Jimenez tallied a team-high...
Johnson named A&M Lettermen’s Association’s Lifetime Award winner
Davey Johnson, who lettered in both baseball and football at Texas A&M, was named the Lettermen’s Association’s recipient of the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award. Johnson played two years of baseball at A&M before signing a professional contract. The second baseman played from 1965-78 with the Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Baltimore. He hit 136 homers, including 43 in 1973 for Atlanta. He won a pair of World Series with Baltimore in 1966 and 1970. Johnson then managed from 1984-2013 for the New York Mets, Cincinnati, Baltimore, Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington. He was 1,372-1,071, winning the 1986 World Series with the Mets.
BISD kicks off school year with 'energizing' convocation
Teachers, administrators and staff members from across the Bryan school district gathered for the district’s annual convocation, serving as a sort of pep rally for employees before students return to their classrooms next week. Wednesday’s event, though annual, was held in person for the first time since 2019, returning...
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for August 11
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (10) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
College Station's season opener spoiled by doubleheader loss
Despite a total team effort, College Station volleyball fell to Houston Fulshear in four sets as part of a season opening doubleheader Tuesday night at College Station High School. The Cougars also lost earlier in the evening to Episcopal in five sets. The season opening doubleheader was also the debut...
Arrington announces candidacy for Bryan City Council, Place 2
Ray Arrington announced his candidacy Monday for the Bryan City Council, Single Member District 2 seat, and if elected, said he hopes to provide a unified consensus in the council. “I think the council is a united council and I think with the people leaving the city council, including the...
Why is gas so much cheaper in Waco?
In my travels to Waco, it appears that Waco and the Bryan-College Station areas share some similarities. Both metropolitan populations are around 200,000. Each has a major university, though Texs A&M is unquestionably larger. Each have major highways running through them. However, there is a stark difference in one particular...
OPAS looking for volunteers
OPAS is looking for some arts lovers who would like to volunteer for the upcoming 50th anniversary season of the performing arts organization. Two come-and-go sessions will be held for anyone interested in volunteering to usher during OPAS performances. The first session will be from 4:30-6 p.m. and the second will be from 9-10 a.m. Friday.
I Heart Bryan opens Teacher Closet in Bryan for those in need of classroom supplies
Teachers from all over the Brazos Valley attended the grand opening of Teacher Closet, an I Heart Bryan initiative, to collect donated supplies for their classrooms on Monday night at Morning Star Storage in Bryan. Alicia Carter, a Pre-K teacher at Kemp-Carver Elementary School, was one of the many teachers...
Abbott: State safety officers to be a presence throughout Uvalde school district
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday the Department of Public Safety will be a law enforcement presence throughout the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District in the upcoming school year. The DPS security presence of more than 30 state police officers was requested by Uvalde CISD Superintendent Hal Harrell, Abbott said...
