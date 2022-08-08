ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistee, MI

recordpatriot.com

Safety officials: Lake Michigan beaches ‘dangerous’ with big waves Thursday

Due to big waves and strong currents, Michiganders are encouraged to stay out of the lake and off the piers on beaches between Manistee and St. Joseph Thursday. Waves are expected to build during the morning hours on Thursday, peaking at three to six feet by the afternoon and evening hours, the National Weather Service reported. The agency added that 81% of rescue incidents happen with waves between three and six feet.
MANISTEE, MI
99.1 WFMK

Third Longest Bridge in Michigan Planned for Traverse City

I wrote a post recently about Traverse City being tops on the list for most affordable place to retire. And yes we're talking about the entire United States. Traverse City is the best place to live when you want to hang up your working days and focus on your golden years.
abc12.com

Truckload of cherries spilled after Northern Michigan crash

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A truckload of cherries ended up all over a Northern Michigan roadway after a crash Tuesday morning. Michigan State Police say a car collided with a truck hauling a load of cherries at the intersection of M-37 and West 30 Road in a rural area of Wexford County just west of Cadillac.
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI
MLive

$100 million bridge planned for Traverse City would be third longest in state

GARFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI – A proposed $100 million bridge near Traverse City would be the third longest in the state. Crossing the Boardman River south of Traverse City, the 2,000-foot bridge would span between Hartman and Hammond roads in Garfield Township, The Ticker reports. It would be the third longest bridge in Michigan (excluding international crossings) after the Mackinac Bridge (26,372 feet) and the Zilwaukee Bridge (8,085 feet) in Saginaw County.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

Michigan ag officials on the lookout for grape-killing lanternfly

The invasive spotted lanternfly is a plant-hopping bug that has the potential to destroy vineyards if it makes its way to the Grand Traverse region. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development announced to the public first sightings of the spotted lanternfly around Michigan. The samples were found in five counties, including Kent, Muskegon, and Kalamazoo counties on the west side of the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
recordpatriot.com

Benzie County Calendar of Events for Aug. 10-24

Looking for something to do? Here is a list of local events and activities in Benzie County and beyond. To submit an event, email the time, date and location information to advocate@pioneergroup.com. August. Aug. 10. • 10 a.m. to noon, Teen Cuisine: Cooking with a Pro, Armory Youth Project, 555...
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
awesomemitten.com

14 Excellent Restaurants in Ludington Michigan to Enjoy

Ludington is one of the most picturesque towns on Michigan’s west side. Located at the mouth of the Pere Marquette River, it’s the perfect destination for year-round fun. With so much to see and do, you’re bound to work up an appetite. When you do, there are lots of great restaurants in Ludington Michigan.
LUDINGTON, MI
My Magic GR

Is This the Best Ice Cream Shop in Michigan?

Once again, a Michigan creamery has been ranked among the best in America. But what do you think, are there even better spots for ice cream in the Mitten State?. Don't get me wrong - I love Moomers Ice Cream in Traverse City! We actually got a multiple-tier ice cream cake from Moomers for our wedding! Highly recommend! Especially because prior to the wedding, we got to head out to their sprawling farm and creamery and try a TON of different flavors - yum!
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
dbusiness.com

Traverse City’s Hagerty Completes Acquisition of Broad Arrow Group for $64.8M

Hagerty, an automotive lifestyle brand and specialty insurance provider based in Traverse City, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all outstanding shares of Broad Arrow Group for $64.8 million. Broad Arrow Group specializes in the transactional segments of the collector car market. Earlier this year, Hagerty...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Missing boy, 3, found in Big Rapids

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — UPDATE (11:05 p.m.) - The boy has been found and is safe. Big Rapids Police say law enforcement and area residents scoured the area looking for him. Police found him at his residence at 10:53 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY: Mecosta County Emergency Management is asking for...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
9&10 News

Cadillac’s Long Road Distillers Closing Down Shop

Another business is making the tough decision to close up shop for good. Long Road Distillers in Cadillac announced Tuesday that they’re shutting their doors at the end of the week. They say it’s because of several on-going challenges, like supply chain and staffing shortages. After just 18...
CADILLAC, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Police news, Aug. 9, 2022.

Police news, Aug. 9, 2022. The following is recent activity of the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office:. 12:10 p.m., larceny of a bluetooth speaker and headphones valued at a total of $103, North 104th Avenue, Crystal Township. 7:06 p.m., a 38-year-old Muskegon man was picked up at the Osceola County...
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
traverseticker.com

TCAPS Eyes Selling Bertha Vos, Webster Administration Building

Traverse City Area Public Schools (TCAPS) trustees voted Monday to solicit offers for the vacant Bertha Vos Elementary School and the district administration building on Webster Street through a public request-for-proposals (RFP) process. Trustees want to explore whether the sites can be put to better community use, notably housing that could benefit TCAPS employees – but emphasized the RFP process doesn’t commit them to selling either property if the bids or circumstances aren’t right for the district.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

