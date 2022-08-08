Read full article on original website
Safety officials: Lake Michigan beaches ‘dangerous’ with big waves Thursday
Due to big waves and strong currents, Michiganders are encouraged to stay out of the lake and off the piers on beaches between Manistee and St. Joseph Thursday. Waves are expected to build during the morning hours on Thursday, peaking at three to six feet by the afternoon and evening hours, the National Weather Service reported. The agency added that 81% of rescue incidents happen with waves between three and six feet.
Third Longest Bridge in Michigan Planned for Traverse City
I wrote a post recently about Traverse City being tops on the list for most affordable place to retire. And yes we're talking about the entire United States. Traverse City is the best place to live when you want to hang up your working days and focus on your golden years.
Truckload of cherries spilled after Northern Michigan crash
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A truckload of cherries ended up all over a Northern Michigan roadway after a crash Tuesday morning. Michigan State Police say a car collided with a truck hauling a load of cherries at the intersection of M-37 and West 30 Road in a rural area of Wexford County just west of Cadillac.
‘Just stay out': SHAES implores beachgoers to stay out of Lake Michigan today
South Haven Area Emergency Services says bystanders rescued two people from Lake Michigan at South Beach.
2 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Wexford County (Wexford County, MI)
Michigan State Police responded to a Northern Michigan roadway following a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning. Officials reported a car collided with a truck hauling [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
$100 million bridge planned for Traverse City would be third longest in state
GARFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI – A proposed $100 million bridge near Traverse City would be the third longest in the state. Crossing the Boardman River south of Traverse City, the 2,000-foot bridge would span between Hartman and Hammond roads in Garfield Township, The Ticker reports. It would be the third longest bridge in Michigan (excluding international crossings) after the Mackinac Bridge (26,372 feet) and the Zilwaukee Bridge (8,085 feet) in Saginaw County.
Michigan ag officials on the lookout for grape-killing lanternfly
The invasive spotted lanternfly is a plant-hopping bug that has the potential to destroy vineyards if it makes its way to the Grand Traverse region. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development announced to the public first sightings of the spotted lanternfly around Michigan. The samples were found in five counties, including Kent, Muskegon, and Kalamazoo counties on the west side of the state.
Don’t Go In The Water: 14 Contaminated Michigan Beaches You Should Avoid
Michigan is the Great Lakes State and offers so many great ways to enjoy yourself out on the water. From fishing, swimming and boating there are so many things to do. But you need to make sure you avoid some of these bodies of water that could make you or your loved ones sick.
Benzie County Calendar of Events for Aug. 10-24
Looking for something to do? Here is a list of local events and activities in Benzie County and beyond. To submit an event, email the time, date and location information to advocate@pioneergroup.com. August. Aug. 10. • 10 a.m. to noon, Teen Cuisine: Cooking with a Pro, Armory Youth Project, 555...
14 Excellent Restaurants in Ludington Michigan to Enjoy
Ludington is one of the most picturesque towns on Michigan’s west side. Located at the mouth of the Pere Marquette River, it’s the perfect destination for year-round fun. With so much to see and do, you’re bound to work up an appetite. When you do, there are lots of great restaurants in Ludington Michigan.
Is This the Best Ice Cream Shop in Michigan?
Once again, a Michigan creamery has been ranked among the best in America. But what do you think, are there even better spots for ice cream in the Mitten State?. Don't get me wrong - I love Moomers Ice Cream in Traverse City! We actually got a multiple-tier ice cream cake from Moomers for our wedding! Highly recommend! Especially because prior to the wedding, we got to head out to their sprawling farm and creamery and try a TON of different flavors - yum!
Two Hunters Murdered Near Mio, Michigan Chopped Up and Fed to Pigs
Two hunters who were heading to White Cloud, Michigan never made it. Why? Because they were murdered and fed to pigs in Mio. Two men from St. Clare Shores were on their way to their family's hunting cabin in White Cloud, Michigan. Brian Ognjan and David Tyll, both 27 years...
Traverse City’s Hagerty Completes Acquisition of Broad Arrow Group for $64.8M
Hagerty, an automotive lifestyle brand and specialty insurance provider based in Traverse City, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all outstanding shares of Broad Arrow Group for $64.8 million. Broad Arrow Group specializes in the transactional segments of the collector car market. Earlier this year, Hagerty...
Missing boy, 3, found in Big Rapids
BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — UPDATE (11:05 p.m.) - The boy has been found and is safe. Big Rapids Police say law enforcement and area residents scoured the area looking for him. Police found him at his residence at 10:53 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY: Mecosta County Emergency Management is asking for...
Mecosta County Authorities Searching for Missing Three-Year-Old
UPDATE – Mecosta County authorities say a missing three-year-old boy from Big Rapids has been found safe and is okay. The Big Rapids Department of Public Safety says the three-year-old was reported missing just before 8 p.m. Monday, and was last seen playing outside with other kids around 7 p.m.
Cadillac’s Long Road Distillers Closing Down Shop
Another business is making the tough decision to close up shop for good. Long Road Distillers in Cadillac announced Tuesday that they’re shutting their doors at the end of the week. They say it’s because of several on-going challenges, like supply chain and staffing shortages. After just 18...
Police news, Aug. 9, 2022.
Police news, Aug. 9, 2022. The following is recent activity of the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office:. 12:10 p.m., larceny of a bluetooth speaker and headphones valued at a total of $103, North 104th Avenue, Crystal Township. 7:06 p.m., a 38-year-old Muskegon man was picked up at the Osceola County...
Man allegedly holds scissor blade against victim’s throat during ‘rolling domestic.’
WEARE TOWNSHIP — A 23-year-old Ludington man was arrested by Oceana County sheriff’s deputies Friday morning, Aug. 5, following a “rolling domestic assault” — meaning the assault occurred while the victim and assailant were traveling in a vehicle. The couple were traveling on US 31...
Northern Michigan School Districts in Need of Bus Drivers
There is a nationwide bus driver shortage, and many school districts in northern Michigan are affected. Mount Pleasant Public Schools have 16 bus drivers to cover their 16 routes, but they need more, especially for their sub-pool. “The sub-pool isn’t necessarily what you would think of a driver missing a...
TCAPS Eyes Selling Bertha Vos, Webster Administration Building
Traverse City Area Public Schools (TCAPS) trustees voted Monday to solicit offers for the vacant Bertha Vos Elementary School and the district administration building on Webster Street through a public request-for-proposals (RFP) process. Trustees want to explore whether the sites can be put to better community use, notably housing that could benefit TCAPS employees – but emphasized the RFP process doesn’t commit them to selling either property if the bids or circumstances aren’t right for the district.
